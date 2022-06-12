Nevius: Warriors’ Draymond Green pulling double duty in NBA Finals with no-holds-barred podcast

There have been any number of controversies so far in the NBA Finals.

We’ve had the profanity-chanting fans in Boston. There is the question of why, for the second time this year, a Celtics player dove on Steph Curry’s leg, injuring his ankle.

And, of course, everyone is unhappy with the officials.

But here’s one I’ll bet you didn’t see coming.

Podcasting.

The issue is The Draymond Green Show, a freewheeling podcast hosted by the Warriors’ most outspoken and opinionated player.

It’s nothing new. At this point Green has posted more than 40 episodes on the internet, going all the way back to last November.

But during the playoffs he’s stepped it up. At first he was doing one or two a week, but lately he’s been recording a show an hour or so after a playoff game.

And it has caught fire. The show is ranked fourth among Apple sports podcasts, according to the Athletic. And it has only grown in popularity — or notoriety — as the Warriors, and Green, have worked their way through the playoffs and reached the big national media stage that is the finals.

And that, say critics, is the problem.

Hall of Fame guard Isiah Thomas sounded off on Green’s off-court activities after Game 3, when the Warriors’ forward scored just two points, had four rebounds, three assists and fouled out.

Thomas, now an analyst for NBA TV, said Green’s performance was so lackluster he could have done that “in a grade school game.”

And Thomas said he knew “100%” the reason for the poor play.

“He’s not talking about Jaylen Brown. He’s not talking about (Jayson) Tatum,” Thomas said on the broadcast. “He’s not talking about Marcus Smart. He’s talking about podcasts.”

And then, at a press conference after Game 3, a reporter from Bleacher Report got into a testy exchange with Green. The reporter suggested that Green might be giving away some “X’s and O’s” information on his show.

And that was followed up by a report from the same reporter, saying that he’d confirmed that opposing coaches, including some from the Celtics, had listened to the show in the hope of picking up intel.

To which Green responded that the show “isn’t going anywhere,” and that he takes the podcast “as serious as I do basketball.”

And that’s where things stand now — The Draymond Green Show, threat or menace?

So let’s look at it.

For starters, if the Celtics coaches are getting any groundbreaking inside-strategy information from the podcast, they’re a lot smarter than me.

I’ve been listening to Green’s show for months in my usual rotation of several podcasts.

It is entertaining. Green riffs on topics, like the voting for postseason NBA awards, or the media, and takes a few questions from “the mailbag.” (His pal Charlie seems to ask something every show.)

But as far as saying, “We’re going to play less zone against the Celtics” or “We’re changing the rotation and Jonathan Kuminga is going to start,” there’s none of that.

And the Warriors seem unconcerned. Asked about it last week, Steve Kerr waved the question away.

“I don’t listen to the podcast,” he said. “It doesn’t bother me. Players are part of the media now. It’s been established.”

And that’s the tricky part.

Green has openly said he’s angling for a post-career media job. And he’s even said he thinks he can make more money doing that than playing basketball.

And he might be right.

But if he gets one of those jobs, he should know they won’t be hiring him to diagram plays. The big sports outlets — ESPN, TNT, etc. — want hot takes. The more controversial, the better.

On a recent J.J. Redick podcast (The Old Man and the Three), former player turned analyst Tim Legler joked about how networks push their talent to go out on a limb.

He said that after the first game of the year, producers will ask, “OK, who’s going to win it all?” or “Who’s your MVP right now?”

Green has gotten a taste of that. He’s gotten into verbal spats with Cedric Maxwell, Charles Barkley and, in particular, Kendrick Perkins.

Perkins had a long (16 years) NBA career and won a championship with Boston, but he was no superstar. He only averaged double figures in scoring once (10.1) with the Celtics.

Now Perkins is making his reputation by being controversial. And he’s found that if he calls out Green, Draymond will immediately clap back in public.

Green may think he’s putting his adversary in his place, but Perkins is probably delighted. It’s free publicity and a good reason to keep dinging Green.

Finally, although he’s toned it down some lately, Green has gone on some rants about members of the media. It’s the old “they never played the game” complaint. Green says the day of “new media” is coming, when players take over all media.

That probably plays well in the locker room where players gripe about reporters who critique them.

But that’s missing the point. Reporters aren’t writing for national publications because they can dunk. They are doing it because they can write.

And the same is true about broadcasting. No less than ESPN kingpin Stephen A. Smith caught Green’s comments about how the “new media” is going to take over and snapped back.

“When you talk about the new media, you better watch yourself,” Smith said. “Because there are skills that come with doing this, too.”

He’s right. Green is just beginning this new career. And he’s off to a good start.

But I think he’s learning it is not as easy as it looks.

