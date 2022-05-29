Nevius: Warriors excel at getting everyone ready for the big stage

Thursday night, everybody wanted to put the Warriors on the analyst’s couch.

The team had just knocked off Dallas with a convincing and clinching 120-110 win. That closed out the Western Conference Finals 4-1 and sent the Dubs to the NBA Finals.

But hardly anyone wanted to talk about, say, the team’s 54-31 rebounding edge. Or how Golden State outscored the Mavericks 50-32 in the paint. There was some mention of Klay Thompson’s eight three-pointers, but attention quickly shifted back to the Big Picture.

Because, as you have probably heard four times in the last 20 minutes, the Warriors are now the first NBA team since Bill Clinton was president to go to six NBA Finals in eight years. The last to do it was Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls between 1990 and 1998.

To be honest, I didn’t even know that was a statistic. But knowing that Steve Kerr was on the Chicago roster for five of those years, and the inevitable Steph Curry-vs.-MJ comparisons, make it all but irresistible.

So players were asked “How does it feel?” to take a place in history. “What does it mean?” to claw your way back to the mountaintop after two years of missing the playoffs?

As Kevon Looney (18 rebounds, seven offensive) said, “Usually once you stop going to the Finals, the team goes away. They retool. So this has been an amazing run.”

True, but it also seems we are skipping over the most compelling part. Granted, this is a remarkable season. Returning to the Finals is a signature accomplishment.

But the really important touchstones were those two disappointing years.

As Kerr often says, two years ago the team “had the worst record in the league,” winning just 15 games. Last year they sneaked in just over .500 but missed the playoffs when they lost the play-in game.

Those were years of injuries and confusion.

The team acquired Andrew Wiggins from Minnesota in 2019. He arrived with a reputation for listless play. It was said he was voted one of the “least defensive” players in the league.

Jordan Poole was drafted in June of 2019, the 28th pick. His rookie year was the 15-win season. A little hyper anyhow, it was a perfect situation for the rookie to go off the rails. Thompson was injured and out and Poole got plenty of shots.

Some of which went in.

“I remember him going through a shooting slump,” Thompson said. “He was so hard on himself.”

To restore his confidence, Poole was sent down to the G League. He thrived, but it had to be a bit of a jolt.

And look at them now.

Wiggins has become such a willing defender that the Warriors put him on superstar Dallas guard Luka Doncic the entire game.

(By the way, before Game 5, Mavs’ coach Jason Kidd said it was a “compliment” that the Warriors were playing zone against them. Because “they can’t guard us one-on-one.” But the Warriors came out in man-to-man Thursday night and Wiggins gave Doncic fits. He had 28 points and nine rebounds, but said, “I played terrible.”)

And Poole has turned into a dynamic Steph-clone. He’s got himself (mostly) under control and has turned into a valuable contributor.

That’s the story of this year’s Warriors. The core group — Steph, Klay and Draymond Green — are here. But overlooked is the ability to take role players, mold them to the Warrior standard and make them better.

How do they do it? Kerr talked about it a few weeks ago.

“I think in Wigs’ case, he’s one of 1,000 examples of someone who needed a change of scenery. A different roster around him. A different role.”

And there’s another factor. Kerr’s assistants are all-in on fostering development. Assistant Chris DeMarco helped create an individual program for each player.

That meant a personal touch. Former assistant Aaron Miles, now at Boston, “took Wigs under his wing,” Kerr said. DeMarco worked with Poole.

There are others. Leandro Barbosa is listed as a “player mentor coach,” and rookie Moses Moody recently name-checked him. The fact that Moody is now getting significant minutes says something about the process.

And injured seven-footer James Wiseman is spending time with former Warriors wing Shaun Livingston. It might seem like an odd pairing, but Livingston, like Wiseman, came into the league with lots of hype and almost immediately suffered a knee injury. Wiseman can relate.

The point is, that’s how the Warriors have maintained a connection to their glory years, even during poor seasons.

“It’s guys like Wigs and JP,” Curry said after Game 5. “They were amazing at buying into their roles, but they hadn’t been on this stage before. To see them blossom here is amazing.”

“It is,” Wiggins said, “a beautiful story.”

And, of course, the prototype for it all is Thompson. The terrible knee injury, followed by an even more terrible Achilles tear, put him out for two years.

“Last year at this time I was just jogging up and down the court,” said Thompson, who admitted to some postgame puddling up. “I dreamt about this every day.”

And now, well, there’s history to consider. But let’s not forget the here and now. Thompson hasn’t.

When he finished his press conference, he pulled out a paper airplane and sailed it into the media crowd.

Welcome back.

