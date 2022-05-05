Nevius: Warriors-Grizzlies series becomes a blood feud

The Warriors-Grizzlies playoff series has turned into a blood feud.

With real blood.

Before Tuesday night’s tipoff, Steve Kerr said he expected Game 2 to be the “most physical game we will play all year.”

So after surveying the battlefield after the 106-101 Memphis win, Kerr gets full marks for clairvoyance. But his prediction may have been an understatement.

Kerr summed things up nicely in his in-game TV interview in the first quarter when he said, “Gary (Payton II) is in the hospital and Draymond (Green) is getting stitches.”

And that was before Steph Curry was hip-checked on a screen, hit the floor and came up with blood on his hand. He had to go to the bench to get that cleaned up.

Steve Kerr: “Dillon Brooks broke the code.”



Here is Kerr’s full soundbite on the foul that injured Gary Payton II pic.twitter.com/QALedINMYo — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 4, 2022

As Curry said afterward, “There was a lot going on in that first quarter.”

That’s for sure. And we’ll discuss all that in a moment. But the real story is the series.

And it is pretty clear what’s going on.

Memphis is the up-and-comer, a team that has been deftly assembled out of athletic, muscular young players and a generational star in Ja Morant. They look at the Warriors and see former champions.

They intend to knock them off, and make this series a stepping stone to their ascendance to the throne.

Which is fine, but the Warriors are thinking the same thing. It should be noted that for all the Memphis swagger, these have not been blowouts.

The Warriors won Game 1 by simply out-experiencing the Grizzlies. In the closing minute, with the game on the line and the clock seeming to click down in double time, the Warriors made the right plays and pulled out the win.

As Green said on his podcast, “We had no business winning that game.”

And this one was right there, too. It was a one-point game with :40 left, but throughout the game they were undone by what Curry called “bonehead turnovers” (18 in all).

Down three, with the ball, Klay Thompson was forced into traveling for the final, galling empty possession.

Thompson (5-of-19, 2-of-12 on 3s) earned a “wasn’t great” from Kerr. But Thompson wasn’t alone. As a team, they made just 40 of 95 attempts and 7 of 38 from three.

“I didn’t think our shot selection was very good,” Kerr said. “I thought we took a lot of bad shots tonight.”

And yet, in the big picture, they earned a split of two games in the other team’s gym, always a playoff goal. Payton will be out for the foreseeable future, but Kerr said they had hopes that Andre Iguodola could return after his injury.

The defense could definitely use him.

After careful video analysis and breakdowns of key data, I have some advice for the Warriors’ coaching staff:

Something must be done about this Ja Morant guy.

It isn’t just that he had 47 points Tuesday night. It is that he scored the Grizzlies’ final 15. They give him the ball and he goes to the rim.

“Once he gets downhill,” said Andrew Wiggins, who was on Morant, “he’s tough to guard.”

The Warriors’ game plan was to take away drives and bet that Morant couldn’t hit enough threes to hurt them. But he hit five of 12. That hurt.

Everybody knows where Morant is going — to his left — but, as Green said recently, “He may be the fastest player in the NBA.” He’s crazy crafty, too. At one point, he spun Jordan Poole in a complete circle.

Afterward, the Warriors were in no mood to look on the bright side after the series was evened 1-1.

Kerr went right after Memphis’ Dillon Brooks, who whacked Payton on the head while the latter was airborne. Brooks may not have intended to fracture Payton’s left elbow with the cheap shot, but that’s what happened.

(Incredibly, Payton shot his two free throws after the injury. And made the second, left-handed, with a fractured elbow.)

Brooks’ windmill windup to clock Payton was so evident that it did the near-impossible — it had people saying Green’s foolish foul wasn’t as bad. Green was ejected in Game 1, Brooks was thrown out of Game 2.

“That wasn’t a physical play,” Kerr said. “That was a dirty play. There’s a code that most players follow. Dillon Brooks broke the code.”

Green gave a sullen postgame interview, clipping off answers to a few words. He was only animated when asked about flipping off the Memphis crowd as he left the floor after getting hit in the face with what looked like an inadvertent elbow.

“They boo somebody who got hit in the eye, blood running down the face, they should be flipped off,” said Green, ever the diplomat.

We have to say, though, that Green got his gash stitched up, came back on the floor and finished with 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Here’s a wild guess — he’ll be fired up for the next game.

For now, that’s where we stand, waiting for Saturday night’s game in the Warriors’ home arena. Conventional wisdom is that after a game that got too physical, the next one is less so. But we’ll see.

We can say that both teams are engaged.

After Game 1, Morant said Curry told him, “It’s going to be a battle. Let’s have fun.”

So after Game 2, Morant went to Curry and said, “Let’s have fun.”

Ha. As they say in Memphis, fun and Elvis have left the building.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius