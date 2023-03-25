Nevius: Warriors hoping this grind of a season pays off in playoffs

When was the last time we saw Steph Curry shimmy?

It’s been a while, right? Part of it is probably his sore left shoulder, which I’ll bet still hurts.

But that kind of makes the point. Curry didn’t ding his shoulder in a collision. He had one of those older-guy injuries where you reach for something at an odd angle and suddenly your arm hinge is tweaked.

Trust me, Steph, it doesn’t get any better with age.

But he knows that. Curry used to play with a joyful exuberance. Now it looks like hard work.

Productive work, still often on an elite level, but he’s grinding to do it.

They all are. The whole team seems older, slower and glummer. Their flaws seem more glaring. They’re getting cooked on the offensive boards. They don’t defend the rim.

And, in a reliable indicator of the slippage of an older team, their defense has dipped dramatically. A team that was first in the league in defense last year has been 19th or worse most of the year.

And, of course, their record on the road has been almost comically inept.

So is this it? Has this group gone from Joy of Cooking to ... cooked?

Is it the end of the Steph, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr era?

Maybe. A case can be made.

But, but — the Warriors say.

There is one last act in this play — one last cosmic swing at the big golden globe. One thing, that if they can pull it off, will stop all this chatter.

The playoffs.

It is a mantra that is on a repeat loop for the Warriors. Just last week Curry summed up the mood nicely. He mixed a frank admission that the season has been weird with a dose of magical thinking.

“It is both inspiring and depressing at the same time,” he said of the season so far. “You feel like we can peak at the right time. There’s a lot of confidence in that.”

And there’s a reason. They may be aging, but this group has the receipts in the postseason.

They’ve shown it before. When the big games get squeaky tight and the pressure is on, the Warriors don’t get rattled. They make the plays.

Watch Curry last week in the win over Dallas. Golden State was up by one with 10 seconds to go. And rather than go for the hero three ball, as many NBA teams (including the Warriors) often do, Curry cranked up the dribble drive. He was helped by a Green screen that kept the lane free for the layup that clinched the win.

So great, right? As Green said last month, the regular season is overrated.

“Anybody can win in March,” he said after a loss to Memphis. “What’s a game in March mean?”

Well, quite a bit, it says here. The season may not win championships, but they do tell you a lot about this year’s version of your team.

And there is no getting around that this has been a weird year, from Green punching Jordan Poole to Curry getting so frustrated that he threw his mouthpiece into the stands.

There have been a lot of Draymond blowups. At one point Green got so exasperated when Poole wouldn’t pass him the ball that he turned his back and walked away, letting the ball skip out of bounds.

After the loss to the Grizzlies, he scoffed at attempts by Dillion Brooks to goad him into a technical.

“I get technical fouls when I want to get technical fouls,” he declared.

Six days later he threw a ball in the face of Russell Westbrook in a game with the Clippers. He was T’d up, of course, and because that was his 16th of the year, had to sit out a game.

Really? You wanted to get that one?

And yes, Poole’s hellbent hummingbird act is getting old. Virtually everyone who watches the Warriors, from the media to the mailman, has said it: Poole is playing out of control. Can’t anyone get him to stop it?

But then, Poole often seems like the only viable option in the second unit. Kerr’s Wheel of Fortune lineup changes have confused most of us.

One thing he made very clear was that he was definitely not going to play the young guys unless he had to.

It’s been strange all year. Maybe we underestimated how stubborn Kerr is about this. Moses Moody, who had minutes in the NBA Finals last year, disappeared for long stretches.

The James Wiseman saga may run for years. Lately, he’s been essentially averaging a double-double for Detroit — and losing, his critics say.

He’s also showing the defensive liabilities that limited him with the Warriors, but geez, couldn’t the team have found a way to use those points and rebounds while improving his D?

Instead they made a last-minute, panicky trade for Gary Payton II, who they failed to realize had been injured virtually all season. They’re getting him back, but will he be healthy and helpful?

Much has been made of the surge by Jonathan Kuminga, but which came first, the chicken or the Kuminga?

Another of the players Kerr couldn’t find time for, he’s gotten a little run lately. And what do you know — his numbers are up. He had games of 30, 26 and 31 minutes last week and went for 24, 17 and 22 points.

Not that it will change the mindset of this year’s team.

They’re not interested in training the youngsters for the future. They’ll be gone by then. This is about the old guys, and old coaches, and the now.

This is about the playoffs.

They’re betting everything on it.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius