Nevius: Warriors must decide if James Wiseman will be part of future

If you had suggested two months ago that the Warriors should trade rookie center James Wiseman, I’d have asked what you were smoking.

However, if you are asking now, I might have a different answer.

After all, it is legal in 34 states.

If you’ve somehow managed to avoid the Wiseman trade scenarios, that’s remarkable, because they are everywhere. The framework of the idea is that the Dubs package Wiseman with the first-round pick they got from Minnesota to acquire superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (or someone like him.)

But, you say, Wiseman was the No. 2 pick in the draft. He’s a young, agile, seven-foot kid with a huge future. Isn’t he untradeable?

Welllllllllll ...

Listen to Steve Kerr during a recent interview.

“How many people are truly untouchable in the NBA in terms of a trade?” Kerr said. “I don’t know. LeBron, Steph and Giannis? Everybody’s tradeable. You never know what’s going to happen.”

So just relax, James. But not too much.

And here’s the real deal. Wiseman’s recent knee injury and surgery changes everything.

Not because it is serious. He should bounce back physically with no problem.

It’s the timeline. How many times were we told this year that it was incredibly unfortunate that Wiseman didn’t get a chance to do summer workouts? Or spend time in the gym, a la Jordan Poole, working himself into a puddle of sweat? Or training camp, where he could learn the Warrior Way?

This just in. If you liked Wiseman this year, you’re going to love him next year. Because it is almost certainly going to be the same situation.

Typically, the knee surgery he’s had is a six-month rehab. He misses the summer workouts, will limp through the individual stuff and is unlikely to be 100% for training camp.

And here’s the even more important part — the clock is ticking.

It is no secret the Warriors’ brain trust sees the team as three players — Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green — with a cast of supporting actors.

There has been a hope that Wiseman could turn into the Fourth Musketeer and transition to the future.

But that has to happen now. Curry will be 34 next year. Thompson is 31 and coming off two season-ending injuries. Green is 31, with high mileage.

So it is possible that if they don’t think Wiseman can get it done while Curry et al. are viable, they might move him. Of course, you’d never get the Warriors to say that.

Except ...

In a continuation of Kerr saying the quiet part out loud, he said it.

Speaking on 95.7 The Game, Kerr said, “Can we get James up to speed quick enough to match the timeline with our three core guys? And that’s a great question. And we don’t know the answer. But when you go into a draft and you see someone who potentially is a generational talent, then that’s a decision you have to make.”

And to repeat, we just learned that Wiseman is almost certainly going to miss the entire offseason. So do you throw him into games and hope he picks everything up?

Or, would you rather find a way to get Gonzaga’s draft sensation Jalen Suggs, who — c’mon, admit it — reminds you of a young Steph Curry?

It all comes down to what the Warriors think they have in Wiseman. And it is possible that they say they have an extremely athletic, gifted and personable young talent.

And that guy may not be a good fit for the Warriors.

Just guessing here, but it wouldn’t be crazy to think there’s a reason Wiseman is texting Kevin Durant all the time. He may envision himself as a future Durant, a seven-footer who can handle the ball, shoot the three and take a rebound coast-to-coast.

If that’s the goal, he’s got a long way to go. Not that he doesn’t have skills. As advertised, he’s a rim-runner and he dunked more than his share of lobs. His jumper looks good.

But he clearly has to get stronger. The big guys have him on roller skates out there. And his offensive game is a work in progress. If he has a go-to post move with his favored left hand, I’ve yet to see it.

It’s defense that is concerning. We often praise Green for his anticipation, reading where the play is going before it goes there.

You don’t see that with Wiseman. Every move is a surprise. Instead, commanding the middle of the floor, he’s up on his toes, frantically playing catch-up.

As long-ago Warriors’ reserve center Chris Engler once said after a game, “I felt like I was in the Soviet Union. I was rushin’ out there.”

You wonder if the team shouldn’t be looking for someone like the NBA’s current MVP darling, Denver’s Nokola Jokic. Or Portland’s Jusuf Nurkic.

They’re both Euros, but they are essentially playing Green’s role. They stand at the top of the key, get the ball and run the show. They set screens, hit cutters, put the ball on the floor and hit some threes. (If only Draymond could find his three-ball stroke.)

It sounds perfect for the free-flowing Kerr system.

The question is: what do the Warriors expect from Wiseman? And how soon can they get it?

Because right now he looks like a more athletic JaVale McGee.

