Nevius: Warriors play smart when it comes to politics

After the win over San Antonio on Inauguration Day, Warriors guard Steph Curry appeared in his usual virtual postgame media session.

He was asked four questions. The fourth one was about basketball.

Before that Curry was asked about the significance of wearing a jersey commemorating Oakland ― “It meant everything. A full circle moment ... it’s an awesome vibe of representing Oakland, the Town, what that era of Warrior basketball was.”

He was asked about coaches Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich as advocates for social justice ― “Us being able to have those types of conversations, and challenge and hold ourselves accountable, not just for the ball in the basket, but to be good human beings.”

And he was asked about the significance of the day, with a new president and vice president ― “... yeah, today was a great day all around. To represent the Oakland jerseys, obviously Kamala (Harris) being the daughter of Oakland as she calls herself ... Happy to be a small part of that celebration.”

And then someone asked about rebounding.

At this point it is no surprise that a Warriors press conference turns into a social justice seminar. And you’d expect Curry to hit the questions out of the park.

But this can be tricky. Getting involved in political discussions can take a bad turn ― see Giants stockholder Charles Johnson, who made controversial contributions to controversial far-right candidates.

But the Warriors’ franchise encourages civic discourse. The players and the coaches speak out. And they very rarely put a foot wrong.

Have you seen the Kamala Harris video? If not, stop right now and Google “Warriors post video Tribute to VP Kamala Harris.” It is about the most adorable, and moving, thing you’ll see in an emotional week.

It begins with a little girl, wearing a voluminous Warriors jersey that reaches almost to her Harris-inspired Chuck Taylor sneakers.

“My name is Stella,” she says. “I’m from Oakland. I like that Kamala Harris is from Oakland too. I love that Kamala looks like me and I can do anything.”

Can I get an “Awwww?”

It cuts from Stella to the VP and has a clip of Harris saying, “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last.” It concludes with chants of “MVP,” for Madame Vice President.

It really is beautifully done. And you know no one asked the local basketball team to do a tribute to the incoming vice president. They just did it because it seemed right.

With over 1.7 million views and counting, we can say the public agrees.

Now, I’m going to pause for a moment because I can hear you shouting at me. Why, you want to know, do I think it was fine for Kerr to criticize and mock President Donald Trump, but I knock the Giants’ Johnson for political contributions?

Well, that’s a fair question. But I think the circumstances are very different.

Kerr did mock the president. He got under POTUS’s skin so effectively that he was the subject of a Trump insult tweet.

But agree with Kerr or not, he made his stand in public. And as we learned during this fraught election cycle, that takes some courage. The backlash is harsh, if not scary. I don’t know if Kerr or his family has received threats, but I would not be surprised.

That’s a lot different than quietly sending a check to fringe candidates. Johnson kept it on the down-low because he knew if those contributions became public, they would cause controversy for the team. And, sure enough, now that those donations have been outed, it has turned into a big, fat PR mess for the Giants.

But enough praise for the Warriors. Let’s call them out. Here’s one hard truth:

They are doing some of this because of self-interest.

Not the VP video or framed jersey or thoughtful quotes. That’s PR 101.

But the conspicuous shout-outs to Oakland, the tribute jerseys and the references to the “soul of the city that supported us” are all intentional.

The idea is to say to Oakland, “We haven’t abandoned you.” Which is a nice thought, but ... actually, they did. They moved across the Bay and constructed a showcase hoops/entertainment palace.

Maybe the message should be, “We haven’t forgotten you,” which makes more sense.

For starters, it is the right sentiment. It wasn’t Oakland’s fault that it didn’t have $1 billion cash to build an arena. There’s lots of history in Oakland, and it should be honored and remembered.

It’s also just good business. That was a very loyal fan base that sold out games in Oakland. The last thing the team would want is to alienate them.

Compare and contrast that team/city relationship with the degenerating feud between the 49ers and Santa Clara. They’re now at the stage of dueling pistols at sunrise.

That’s unlikely to happen with the Warriors. They consistently hit the right note. One more example:

There's a cute little bit in the Harris video where Curry holds up a framed Oakland Warriors jersey with the words “Madame VP” and the number 49. (Fun fact, there have actually been 49 vice presidents but only 46 presidents.)

Curry says to Harris, “I’m not saying you’ve got to put this up in your office at the White House ... but (wink) it would probably be a good idea.”

Well played. As usual.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius