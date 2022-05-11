Nevius: Warriors seem like they’ve figured out how to close out Grizzlies

As the Warriors-Grizzlies playoff series heads back to Memphis for Wednesday’s game, you can predict the spin from the Tennessee contingent.

“We have a home game. We’ve got our fans,” Jaren Jackson Jr. said after Monday’s Game 4 loss. “It’s gonna be loud. We get another chance at it.”

And hey, it is not impossible that the Grizzlies will mount a remarkable comeback. Maybe they win three games in a row and overcome the 3-1 series deficit to win the series. It could happen.

But it sure doesn’t feel like it.

There have now been four straight down-to-the-wire, last-gasp, gotta-make-a-play-with-the-game-on-the-line games.

The Warriors have won three of them. And they’re a little ticked off they didn’t win all four.

We struggle to explain it all. What, exactly, are the Jedi mind tricks the Warriors are pulling off at the end of games? And how can Memphis, which has seemed to have each of the games well in hand at times, fold up like a cheap lawn chair?

The best answer may be the simplest.

It turns out there is something to be said for cliches.

How many times have you heard someone in Warriorville say, “We’ve done this before?”

After knocking down six consecutive game-on-the-line free throws to ice the win, Steph Curry offered his version.

“We’ve been here before,” he said. “We know how to pull off games like this.”

Mike Brown, who filled in as Warriors coach when Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID at the last minute, tried his spin.

“It’s just, you know, their calmness,” he said. “Knowing it is a long basketball game. There’s no need to panic.”

Tell it to the angst-ridden Chase Center fans, who stood and screamed for the duration of the eventful, nerve-wracking final minutes.

And can you blame them? Memphis led for 47 minutes and 14.3 seconds.

Reporter Marc Spears tweeted, “That is the latest the Warriors took their first lead in a postseason game in the last 30 years.”

Whatever, it was impressive.

And once again, when there are things that must be done, it is Curry who gets them done.

In that last 45 seconds, Draymond Green pulled down a rebound (the smaller Dubs owned the glass, 54-48) and threw an outlet to Curry, who went the length of the court and directly to the rim.

According to the official stats, it took five seconds. He missed the layup but was fouled by — to the delight of fans — villain Dillon Brooks.

Curry made both free throws, beginning his 6-for-6 run, but those were the two that gave Golden State the lead it never lost.

It was as gritty a win as you’re likely to see. Brown said assistant coach Chris DeMarco had the perfect analogy.

“He said we just kept handing it to the fullback,” Brown said. “And then at the end we kicked the field goal to win it.”

As for Brooks, a case could be made that he was the Memphis experience personified.

Booed relentlessly by the home crowd after he clubbed Gary Payton II in Game 2 and was suspended, Brooks seemed rattled.

Maybe that’s another cliche we shouldn’t retire. The playoffs, it seems, really are different. The attention, the emotion, the ticking clock and — more than anything — the pressure.

Brooks dribbled a ball off his foot. He made just two of nine threes (and one was a meaningless toss from half-court as the final buzzer sounded.) He shot 5-for-19 and had four turnovers. Twitter out of Memphis was all over him.

Head coach Taylor Jenkins praised Brooks’ defense and toughness but admitted, “He forced a couple trying to get his groove back.”

But it wasn’t just Brooks. In those moments when the game was clicking away, the Grizzlies appeared to be conducting a fire drill.

“We struggled a little, getting organized,” Jenkins said. “We took some tough twos and tough threes. We rushed a couple of plays there.”

And if he’d just stopped there, it would have been fine. But Jenkins then, once again, went all Tucker Carlson — he’s just asking questions, you see.

Previously, Jenkins said he would be “curious” to see what the league made of Jordan Poole’s grab of Ja Morant’s knee in Game 3. Morant later limped off the court and was unable to play in Game 4.

And the league pretty much agreed with Curry, who said, “It’s no joke that someone gets hurt, but the rest of that is B.S.”

Poole was clearly going for the ball and if he hurt Morant when he briefly grabbed his knee, it seems obvious it was unintentional.

This time, Jenkins is “curious” about what looked like an ill-advised, 30-foot jump shot by Jackson with 12.7 seconds left and the Grizzlies down three.

Jackson seemed to hurry the attempt and it was contested by two Warriors. One of them, Green, seemed to bother the shot.

“That was a shot that was a little rushed,” Jenkins admitted, but then added, “I think there was a lot of contact there. I’ll be interested to hear what the guys say.”

What guys? The ones at the Rum Boogie Cafe on Beale Street? They probably think it was a foul. But everybody else is moving on.

And we mean everybody. Let’s ask the guy who shot it.

“I missed it,” Jackson told reporters. “I took it, I thought it was going in. Man, I missed. Tough.”

Meanwhile, Morant stood on the sideline. He was seen smiling and joking with teammates, but as the clock clicked down he had to be thinking:

This isn’t as much fun as I thought.

