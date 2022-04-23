Nevius: Warriors showing they didn’t need Kevin Durant

As the Warriors have methodically squeezed the life out of the Denver Nuggets in the first three games of the playoffs, I keep thinking of one name.

Kevin Durant.

When he voluntarily left the Bay Area in 2019, it was billed as the end of an era. With the immensely talented KD, Golden State won two straight NBA championships. His bitter departure signaled the breakup of one of the most dominant offensive lineups in NBA history.

And sure enough, right after he left the aging Warriors hit the skids. Klay Thompson suffered two serious, potentially career-ending injuries. Steph Curry fractured his hand early in the 2019-2020 season and missed 53 games.

The team went 15-50 that year, their worst record since 1953. Their draft choices in 2018 and 2019 were Jacob Evans, Eric Paschall, Alen Smailagic and Jordan Poole.

Poole was the best of that bunch, but he averaged under nine points a game in his rookie year and shot just 28 percent from three-point range.

Meanwhile, Durant joined his buddy Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, forming what many believed was the next super-team in the NBA.

And then we have today . . .

In Brooklyn, Irving has once again proved to be the agent of chaos. He’s flipped off the fans and refused to get a COVID vaccine. That meant he hurt his team because he had to sit out home games because of New York’s strict vaccine mandate.

He’s playing now, but the Celtics are taking it to the Nets, winning the first two games and frustrating Durant mightily. In the Game 2 loss, he went 0-10 in the second half and 4-17 for the game.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have once again become the darlings of the NBA. Their three-straight wins over Denver have been joyous, scintillating affairs. Like in the old days, when they won three championships, they cut, pass and share the ball.

“Even when they have an open shot,” Nokola Jokic said after Game 3, “they are moving to get a great shot.”

Curry has been working through his foot injury, but he’s clearly back now. We media types have been trying to gin up a controversy because he hasn’t been starting games as he recovers.

But as usual, Curry can’t be bothered. He sat out most of the first quarter in the last game, but could be seen dancing up and down the sideline. As usual, he’s having more fun than anyone.

Not that he’s not worried about his points – just not the ones on the basketball court. In his postgame interview Thursday night, he was searching for the word to describe keeping an even keel.

He said the team didn’t want to get too “demonstrative.”

“Is that a word?” he asked.

Told that it was, he was thrilled.

“Scrabble!” he chortled. “That’s gotta be, like 27 points.”

Thompson, meanwhile, is back to hitting those head-shaking three pointers. Is he really going to shoot, with a defender right on him? He is. and the result is nothing but net.

“What a fun night at the office,” he said after the Game 3 win. “Just a ton of fun.”

Draymond Green, whom Jokic called the “brain” of the offense, insisted he had room to improve in defending the Denver center.

“He got the better of me tonight,” Green said after Jokic went for 37 points and 18 rebounds Thursday. “He was really good and I was really poor.”

But with the game on the line, and the Warriors behind until Andrew Wiggins’ three with 3:06 to go, Green held Jokic scoreless until the end, including a strip-steal on the big man in the final 60 seconds.

Steve Kerr is mixing and matching lineups, Poole has been a sensation in his third year and even the players are sensing a vibe from back when this group won its first NBA title.

“The way this team uses everybody,” Green said, “is a lot like the 2015 team.”

At this point it is hard not to think back to the famous, on-court beef between Green and Durant in 2018. Durant suffered a torn achilles in the 2019 finals, but has admitted the argument earlier in the season was part of the reason he left.

That was when Green shouted, “We don’t need you. We won without you.”

And now it looks like that’s true.

Now, a couple of caveats.

First, as Shaq O’Neal said on TNT after the game, “I didn’t anticipate the Poole party.”

Few did. Even last year he was still playing games in the G League.

It is a tribute to the Warriors’ culture that Poole didn’t sulk about his lack of playing time. He hit the off-season workouts hard and the results are clear.

With Poole becoming a surprising, legitimate force, Curry isn’t getting the double and triple teams. And Thompson is getting those catch and shoot looks.

But no one predicted Poole would be this good.

And second, the Nuggets are a good matchup for the Warriors. They’ve had key injuries, particularly star guard Jamal Murray, who has not played.

Things may not be so rosy in the next round. Memphis, if they are the next opponent, is – as they used to say in football – big, agile and hostile. What’s more, they don’t like the Warriors. That could be a tough series.

But for now, everybody loves the Warriors. As Denver coach Mike Malone said Thursday about trying to match the fast-breaking Warriors:

“We’re in a Pinto and they’re in a Maserati.”

It could be quite a ride.

