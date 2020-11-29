Nevius: Warriors’ Steve Kerr gets coaching right

It doesn’t take long to spot an undisciplined team.

The pointless, bonehead penalties and the missed assignments, followed by a healthy session of finger-pointing and bickering.

And we always say the same thing ― bad coaching.

But coaching is a tricky business, especially at the highest levels with paid professionals. It isn’t that coaches don’t know what they want their teams to do. It is that the bad ones can’t get them to do it.

Some of it depends on the sport.

Professional football coaches have the most control. They literally draw up plays with specific, step-by-step pathways for all 11 players. Then they practice them. There’s even a belief that a well-drilled, disciplined football team can beat a more talented team with uber-talented superstars.

Unfortunately they usually can’t, which may be why Kyle Shanahan is looking more gaunt every week.

Baseball managers are all about the pitching changes. Teams have to make the plays on the field, but they are familiar, well-rehearsed set pieces, like a 6-4-3 double play.

The manager influences the game with his substitutions. They are second-guessed endlessly. In certain circles you can still provoke a rant by mentioning Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash’s decision to remove Blake Snell after five innings in this year’s World Series.

But at the end of the day, the coaches and managers need one thing ― buy-in from their players. They have to believe you know what you are talking about. Then they will listen to you.

Which is why I’d say the toughest gig is NBA coach.

For starters, you’re dealing with some employees who make more ― sometimes far more ― money than you. And to earn that money, they have been doing things in a certain way. They may not want to change.

The Kevin Durant quote, “Why are you telling me how to play? I know how to play,” comes to mind.

An NBA coach has far fewer levers to pull. Nonstop yelling at players will not only turn off grown men, it gets old and is tuned out.

That’s why it is worth noting that Golden State’s Steve Kerr has a lot more clout than many NBA coaches. He’s got five rings as a player. His teams have hung three banners. And the players know that he has a lot of say in trades, free-agent signings and the draft.

But when Kerr took over in 2014, he’d never coached an NBA team. What’s more, he was replacing Mark Jackson, who’d taken the Warriors to back-to-back playoff appearances. Also it was widely believed that Jackson had the support of Steph Curry, the team leader.

It is a tenet of the coaching profession that job No. 1 is keeping your stars happy. Kerr needed to win over Curry.

He’s done it with relentless praise and support, never missing a chance to publicly say Curry is an iconic NBA player. Kerr also learned to bite his tongue when the ever-confident Curry jacks up some of those crazy-long three-pointers.

Kerr has to feel that Curry is the key to the whole culture of the team. Every coach says he wants his team to “move the ball.” But some players figure they didn’t get to the NBA because of their two-handed chest passes.

A coach told me once he watched his player take a long, crazy shot and yelled, “We can get that shot any time.”

To which the player replied, “I can make that shot now.”

When the best player on the team, Curry, makes the effort to consistently pass the ball, it validates Kerr’s approach for the whole team. Everyone gets it.

Until, of course, Draymond Green blows up. That’s another part of an NBA coach’s job description. There are some difficult personalities in the league. And the fact that they are both headstrong and wealthy can only make matters worse.

I’d say this about Green. We often hear this happy chat about how so-and-so has a great “basketball IQ.” Green actually does. He consistently makes plays that were possible because he anticipated what was going to happen.

Not only that, he knows what everybody else is supposed to be doing. And he tells them if they aren’t doing it. He’s impressive.

But he has an ornery streak to him. People talk about him as if these little tantrums are good-natured fun. They aren’t. He’s serious. And he doesn’t back down.

As GM Bob Myers said at a recent press conference, Green has yelled at him, at other players and “I know he’s yelled at Steve.”

That’s a challenge ― dealing with a talented player who has an edge. We don’t know what goes on between the two behind closed doors, but you’d have to say, based on results, it has worked out.

And now we appear to be entering another phase of coaching in the NBA. Klay Thompson is injured and out for a second year. Curry is 32. Green is 30.

It is time to start thinking about the next generation of Warriors. So far they’ve brought in some complementary players, but we’ve yet to see the next Steph.

Remember that Kerr has significant input into who the Warriors have acquired. They’re looking for a certain kind of guy. Smart, versatile and willing to listen.

You know ... coachable.

You can reach Sports Columnist C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius