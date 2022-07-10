Nevius: Warriors watching, hoping James Wiseman can be the star of summer

So far, the Warriors’ Summer League team is looking a lot like the “real” Warriors.

By which we mean they are having problems with rebounding, are throwing turnovers all over the court and don’t have someone who can protect the rim on drives into the paint.

All of those were problems with this year’s championship-winning roster, too. They were too small to hit the boards consistently. They committed the second-most turnovers in the NBA and allowed over 40 points a game when opponents got in the lane.

The difference is, the Boys of Summer don’t have incredibly gifted players like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green, who can overcome the weaknesses.

At least we haven’t seen it so far.

And that’s why this represents a critical moment in the career of James Wiseman.

Wiseman is the Warriors’ version of the 49ers’ Trey Lance. We are consistently told each is wildly talented, with physical gifts that could set the league ablaze.

Yet neither has played enough to allow any of us to figure out how good they really are.

That ends now. Wiseman is expected to see his first action this week, maybe as soon as Sunday night in Las Vegas against the Spurs. And if not Sunday, soon.

And it could not be more important.

You know the story. Wiseman has seen almost no action in his first three years. He played 39 games in his first year and then was shut down. A troublesome knee injury and recovery meant that he missed all of last season.

He sat out the three Summer League games at Chase Center and didn’t play Friday night against the Knicks. But he’s expected to get major minutes in Las Vegas.

As we know, the Warriors have to make a decision on Wiseman. Heading into his third year, Wiseman’s rookie contract is up and if the team is going to extend him, they have to do it by October.

Now, let’s not pretend this is a cliffhanger. Wiseman was the second choice in the draft. The Warriors have consistently sung his praises. Of course they’re going to extend his contract.

It is just that they’d feel a lot better about it if Wiseman can flash some skills in this Summer League.

And frankly, this team needs him. It’s not just that they have started 0-4; it is the way they are doing it.

Other teams are getting to show off their top draft choices. When the Warriors played Sacramento, Kings No. 4 draft pick Keegan Murray went off for 26 points, four-of-five threes and nine rebounds.

Against Miami, the Warriors watched as Nikola Jović rang up 25 points on five-of-seven shooting from three and nine rebounds. Do you think the Warriors would have liked to have Jović, a 6-11 Serb who can shoot and pass?

(Side note: This is just speculation, but can you picture Warriors GM Bob Myers groaning when the Heat took Jović with the pick immediately before the Warriors?)

And who do the Warriors have? Well, their first two draft picks, Patrick Baldwin Jr. (ankle) and Ryan Rollins (foot), have both been unavailable. Brazilian Gui Santos, taken 55th, has been a pleasant surprise with his runaway locomotive drives to the hoop, but this team needs more.

Rebounding, for starters. The Summer Warriors are getting waxed on the boards. The Kings had 46 rebounds, 14 of which were offensive. The Warriors finished with 35, six offensive.

The Heat had 24 more rebounds than Golden State, and won the offensive glass 17-3. The Lakers went 42 and 11, while the height-challenged Warriors were 26 and 6.

They finally out-rebounded the Knicks, 38-33, but made up for it with 23 turnovers in a 101-88 loss. That included Jonathan Kuminga, who looked disinterested, went 2-10 from the floor, 0-4 from three and had five turnovers.

But wait, there’s more ...

I’m not really sure what to make of this stat, but I’m pretty sure it isn’t good. You probably know that the NBA keeps track of each player’s “plus-minus.”

A player gets a plus rating if, when he is on the floor, his team scores more than the opponent. If he’s playing when the opponent scores more, he gets a minus.

Submitted for your consideration: In the first three games, only two players had a plus rating — Justinian Jessup and Kalob Ledoux. And each only did it for one game. Everybody else was negative.

(Three players were “plus” against the Knicks, but that’s hardly a rousing endorsement. Moses Moody, who led the team with 34, was -17.)

So if this is the Warriors’ farm team, there have to be concerns for the future.

All of which sounds like Wiseman is just what Dr. Hoops prescribed.

Surely he’d help with rebounding. Wiseman is a legit seven-footer with some bounce. Ten rebounds a game would be a reasonable goal.

He also runs the floor with speed and ease. He looks entirely comfortable on the fast break and can even handle the ball. He’s clearly uniquely athletic.

He’s even got a nice stroke on his jump shot. He’s eagerly taken, and made, three-pointers in the few times we’ve seen him out there.

What we haven’t seen is a go-to move around the basketball, where they throw it into him on the block and he spins and banks one in.

And who knows, maybe the Warriors will be happy with rebounds, running the floor for dunks and enough blocked shots to make a difference.

But at this point, after all the hype, we’re expecting a lot.

The good news is, when this is over, he’ll know what to write if he’s assigned an essay: “What I did on my summer vacation.”

He can say: I put my NBA career on the line.

