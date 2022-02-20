Nevius: What happened to joyful Warriors?

We’ve seen some uncharacteristic sights during this Warriors season.

A month ago, even-keeled Steph Curry came off the court for a timeout and delivered a surprisingly vicious karate kick to a chair.

Spiritual leader Draymond Green gave a blunt, snap-out-of-it speech to head coach Steve Kerr back in November, when he thought Kerr was pouting over the team’s poor play.

And even the ever-upbeat Kerr has gone glum at times, lamenting the lack of defensive effort and smarts, usually considered strengths.

What happened to the joy?

We’ve all lived the saga of this cheerful band of brothers, the happy Warriors who dominated the league and won championships with a shimmy and a wink.

But now, 59 games into an 82-game slog of a season, they are encountering reality.

If they are going to reach the championship ... it is going to be a grind.

Wednesday’s final game before the All-Star break provided a perfect microcosm of who they are. And who they will have to be.

The short story is the loss to Denver was an absolute crusher. After outplaying the Nuggets for, as Curry said afterward, “47 minutes and 55 seconds,” they gave up a walk-off 3-pointer. The ball hit the twine as the backboard lit up to end the game.

The loss was the Warriors’ fourth in their last five games. So much for going to the break on a high note.

Big picture-wise, it had all the elements. Denver big man Nikola Jokic overpowered poor Kevon Looney and whoever else struggled to guard him.

He finished with 35 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists. Granted, he’s the reigning MVP, but it was another long evening for the donut Warriors. They have no center.

In a fair and just world, Curry would have won the game with a clutch, last-second jumper — and the subsequent free throw — for a 116-114 lead with 5.9 seconds left.

But, as he acknowledged after the game, with the clock ticking down he gambled on defense, diving down to help defend Jokic in the paint. Jokic flipped the ball back to Curry’s man, Monte Morris, who hit the dagger 3.

It is a theme with Curry this year. He’s trying to do too much. Whether it was the chase for the all-time 3-point record or the rushed long shots that are begging for a bring-down-the-house moment, Curry isn’t letting the game come to him.

And no wonder. The window of opportunity for this core group is closing inexorably. Curry is 33, Draymond Green is 31 and Klay Thompson is 32. Each of them has suffered the kind of it-can-all-be-taken-away-in-an-instant injuries.

They know this is one of their last shots to take it all the way.

And it should be said, they’re trying.

Curry is determined to keep things light and whimsical. Before the Denver game, he was stationed in the corner while rookie Moses Moody looped in soccer kicks from half-court. He drop-kicked the ball to Curry, who caught it and nailed the three.

Show us another team that does that.

But there is the concern that it may not be enough.

Curry is mentoring the young guns, but you wonder if they are getting it. Kerr singled out a familiar stat in the Denver loss. After just three turnovers in the first half, they had seven in the second.

Jordan Poole, who you have to think the team is hoping will become mini-Steph, is all-out effort, but he also turns the ball over. He had three Wednesday night, the most on the team.

Jonathan Kuminga is obviously being positioned as the team’s next big thing.

And he should be. In three consecutive, dazzling sequences, he pulled off a slick spin move for a layup, hit a confident 3-pointer and got out on a fast break to finish over the imposing DeMarcus (Boogie) Cousins.

But he also got into foul trouble, picking up four and forcing Kerr to limit his minutes.

“Foul trouble is frequently an issue with rookies,” Kerr shrugged afterward.

We can say 19-year-old Kuminga is still raw, but that underestimates it. In a postgame interview, he spoke so softly it was hard to hear him even with the microphone. And when he says “back home,” he means Africa, where he says fans are staying up all night to see his games.

His head must be spinning.

Now, are there hopeful signs? Of course.

Thompson looks spry. He’s jacking up improbable 3’s and making some of them. But it is telling that Kerr and Curry say it has been difficult to establish a roster rotation with Thompson back.

The return of Green will help, of course. Here’s hoping his back injury isn’t chronic. But he won’t solve the big-man problem.

James Wiseman? Right now he’s the team’s version of the elusive snipe. We hear he exists, we just haven’t had a sighting. I mean, you thought Jimmy Garoppolo was injury prone.

At the end of the day, this team is what it has always been — a core of Steph, Draymond and Klay, and a supporting cast.

But Steph, Dray and Klay are not the bouncy, cheery kids they used to be. They’ve been through the wars and they know this is serious. Frankly, with one of the best records in the NBA, a lot of teams would be happy where they are.

But that’s not the standard during the Curry/Kerr era. It’s championships.

On Thursday, Kerr dropped a truth bomb on those expecting the role players to pull the team out of this.

“Role players play better next to great players,” he said. “If your team is not good, there’s no such thing as a role player. You’re just an average player.”

With 23 games left, let’s see which they are.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius