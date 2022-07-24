Nevius: What kind of player do Warriors have in James Wiseman?

As you know, with 49ers camp opening this week, we sports pundits are contractually obligated to focus on two stories:

The first is “Whither Jimmy?” In this one, we speculate endlessly on which team — including the 49ers — Jimmy Garoppolo will end up playing for this season.

The other is “Trey or nay.” That’s where we speculate endlessly on whether Trey Lance is the second coming of Hall of Famer Steve Young or journeyman Nick Mullens.

And as enjoyable as that sounds, I’m going to hold off on those until — just a thought — players actually take the field.

Instead, I thought we’d discuss a Bay Area team that had a pretty good season — the NBA champion Golden State Warriors. And specifically, enigmatic seven-footer James Wiseman.

I have to admit I was a bit of a Wiseman skeptic when the NBA’s Summer League began in the first week of July in Las Vegas.

He’d hardly played at all in his first two years, and when he did he seemed consistently inconsistent. In the 45 games he’d played, including G League, he showed flashes of energy and athleticism, but he wasn’t exactly dominating the floor.

Which is what you’d expect from the second pick in the draft.

But in Las Vegas, averaging 20 minutes a game, he kind of won me over.

He averaged 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and blocked eight shots in four games. He continues to lope up and down the floor with an easy speed that will definitely beat some other centers to the hoop.

Unfortunately, he also averaged four fouls a game. That happens when, as Summer League coach Jama Mahlalela said, “He tries to block everything.”

But he can run, catch lobs and block shots. He’s working on setting screens for perimeter players. And, if he finds himself outside the arc with the shot clock running down, he has a nice-looking stroke and can hit a three.

My theory was, if he does that — particularly rebounding and shot-blocking — maybe Wiseman could be a younger, more promising JaVale McGee.

But recently, on the podcast “Light Years,” former Warriors center Andrew Bogut had some thoughts that have me rethinking Wiseman 2.0.

Basically, Bogut wonders if Wiseman is going to wonder, “Is that all there is?”

“(Wiseman) is coming to a system where it’s like, ‘Hey man, just set screens and rolls for us,’” Bogut said. “A lot of players take offense to that. A lot of players would say, ‘I’m more than that. I’m not a role player. I’m a star. I’m a top five pick.’”

Now, to be clear, we’re not saying Wiseman has told the Warriors that. In fact, he’s been singing the “just happy to be out on the court” chorus in almost every interview.

But it is true that Wiseman has made it clear that he thinks of himself as more than a bit player, especially offensively.

In his rookie year, he mused about being invited to the slam dunk competition.

“I’m super athletic,” he told a reporter. “So I would like to show off my moves and my talents.”

And, even before he was drafted, scouts noted that Wiseman seemed to think of himself as a ball-handling big man who would be the focus of an offense.

Spoiler alert — the Warriors already have some offensive focuses — Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, for starters.

That’s not to say it will never happen. Wiseman really is “super athletic.” But Bogut’s point is, when you come to an established championship team, you aren’t going to be given a big role right away.

Bogut knows what he’s talking about. When he came to the Warriors, he saw his shot attempts cut in half and his scoring average dropped from double figures to six points a game.

Also, Wiseman has some warts on his game. He is definitely fouling too much. He doesn’t seem to have great touch. Passes bounce off his hands. And if he’s going to handle the ball a lot, he needs to take care of it and make better passes. In the 39 games he played in his rookie year, he had 26 assists and 60 turnovers.

The smart play would seem to be to embrace the role-player vibe and concentrate on setting screens and rebounding before you try to turn into Kevin Durant.

And maybe that’s what he’ll do.

Bogut did, but he was a veteran and was willing to accept his role. Young guys can be less patient.

“Wiseman probably has people in his group, in his family, saying, ‘Hey, you can do more. They’re not letting you shine. They’re not letting you show your talent,’” Bogut said. “But then Steve Kerr says, ‘Hey, we don’t need you to do that. We’ve got Steph Curry.’”

Maybe that won’t happen. Maybe Wiseman will be content to do the dirty work and wait his turn.

But it is something to keep an eye on.

“That’s a challenge Steve Kerr is going to have with Wiseman,” Bogut said. “I’m interested to see how they navigate those waters. Because it’s easier said than done.”

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius