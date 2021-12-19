Nevius: What would Jimmy do? 49ers QB Garoppolo a model employee

I like to think of myself as a model employee — thoughtful, helpful and a team player.

But in reality, I know that when things don’t go my way, I can be thin-skinned, petty and a bit of a prima donna.

Aren’t we all like that? Nobody’s career or life goes exactly the way they want. And when adversity happens, we get bent out of shape.

That’s understandable. But we can’t let it take over our lives. We need to minimize those bad reactions and move on.

Maybe we need a mentor — a good example.

The Press Democrat’s Inside the 49ers blog

I suggest Jimmy Garoppolo. There’s a guy who’s run into some job-related hassles and seems to have worked through them and stayed positive.

Let’s consider some workplace situations and ask the question: What would Jimmy do?

For instance:

— The boss hires a hip, young hotshot and announces to the office that he is going to take your job.

So, that’s upsetting in a couple of ways. First, you can’t compete with youth. You’re older and that’s that. Also, the implication is that you’re not good enough.

Garoppolo had to deal with the situation when the 49ers swapped a boatload of draft picks to choose Trey Lance. Then they announced he was going to be the starting quarterback, maybe before the season was over.

What would Jimmy do? Well, first he was honest. Kyle Shanahan described him as “pissed off,” adding that “he wasn’t excited about it. Obviously, no one wants to hear that.”

But he also kept it in perspective.

“My dad is an electrician,” he said back in May. “I grew up in a blue-collar household. It’s like my dad was saying, all you can ask for is the opportunity. I’m ready for the competition.”

— The boss clearly plays favorites with the new guy, giving him choice assignments.

That’s infuriating, because it is unfair. It is one thing to have an open competition, but this is putting a thumb on the scale.

Garoppolo had to deal with that in September in a win over Detroit. While he threw for over 300 yards and a touchdown, when he drove the team to the five-yard line, Shanahan inserted Lance to let him throw his first career touchdown pass.

Not only was Garoppolo publicly benched, it reignited the clamor that Lance should be installed as the starter right now.

What would Jimmy do? Again, start with not pretending there weren’t some sore feelings. TV analyst Mark Sanchez said it had to be a little awkward when Garoppolo congratulated Lance.

“He’s not wrong,” Garoppolo said bluntly.

But then he took a step back and looked for the positives.

“Just one of those things that you can only control what you can control,” he said. “I’m out there with my boys, making the best of it, having a good time. At the end of the day, we’re playing football, trying to get a win.”

— The paying customers want you fired.

That’s particularly annoying because those people aren’t on the staff. They’re just armchair quarterbacks.

Garoppolo, of course, has been a lightning rod for fan criticism. And it must especially be irksome when Dave from San Mateo posts videos of wide-open receivers that Garoppolo missed.

What would Jimmy do? First, he admitted he wished he’d seen the open guy.

“If you miss someone, obviously, you wish you’d see the whole field,” Garoppolo said after Shanahan called the loss to the Colts his worst game. “You’re like, ‘I wish I had that one back.’”

But he also made a good-faith attempt to explain the process.

“If your read is on the left side, or the right side, you’ve got to go through that,” he said. “And yeah, you would love to see the entire field. But that’s part of playing the position. You’ve just got to see everything.”

— And finally, co-workers are asked to evaluate you in a chaotic, up-and-down year.

This is always tricky because when things go wrong, it is easy to point fingers.

And even when he’s played well there has been a undercurrent of doubt. A logical reaction would be for teammates to keep their heads down and stay quiet.

What would Jimmy do? First, he consistently stuck up for his guys. Last week he was asked if he was feeling sore after Sunday’s game.

“Whenever I start to feel sore, I think of the linemen and all the (stuff) they’re going through,” he said. “What they do on a day-to-day basis is not even comparable to me.”

And in return, his teammates have his back.

Before the season, veteran Trent Williams talked about how the players watched Garoppolo trying to play hurt last season, despite his big contract and the risk of serious injury.

“The guys respect that,” Williams said. “Inside the building it is cut and dry. This is our guy.”

After last week’s overtime win, Brandon Aiyuk was effusive.

“Jimmy’s our leader,” he said. “Everybody shows up for him. We all feed off him. We see him as the leader of the team and I’m gonna ride behind him.”

There’s a lesson there. Your co-workers notice when you are facing adversity. And they know it can get tough.

But they also notice when you work through the problems, painful as they might be, and don’t turn adversity into a workplace melodrama.

When you do that, they respect it. They will follow you.

And that’s what Jimmy did.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius