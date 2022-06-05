Nevius: Will Warriors stick to game plan after collapse against Celtics?

Bear with me. I want you to consider a premise.

Suppose next year they play the Super Bowl on Sunday like usual.

But then, what if they play the Super Bowl again the next Sunday, with the same teams?

That’s not going to happen, of course. But picture it.

The coaches and players would take the tape of that first game and break it down into micro-moments. They’d find the things that worked, and try to do more of that. And they’d find the things that didn’t, and either fix them or quit using them.

And it might be that the teams in the second game would look much different. With that preparation, it would even be possible that the loser of the first game could win the second.

We say that, of course, because that’s the NBA Finals. Two teams play a game and then they retreat to their respective Fortresses of Solitude, break down tape, tinker with strategy and come out with a new plan for the next game.

It’s all about — and get ready to hear this a lot — “adjustments.”

And we don’t need a computer spreadsheet to tell us which team needs to make the adjustments. After the 120-108 loss at home in Game 1, the Warriors’ brain trust is on the clock.

And so, as a public service, I thought I’d break down what they need to do. You’re welcome.

Consider:

Derrick White and Al Horford: feature or bug? Everybody picked up on how the Warriors were leaving White alone to shoot three-pointers — even Derrick White.

“I kind of figured they would guard me like that,” said White. “They guarded me like that the last time we played them.”

That would be the March 16 game at Chase Center. White was on the floor for 20-plus minutes and attempted eight shots, including five threes. He went 0-8 and was scoreless.

In Game 1 on Thursday, he was a different person. He had 21 points and hit five threes, the most he’s made in a game all year.

“That’s 21 points of unaccounted offense for Steve Kerr,” analyst Tim Legler said on ESPN2’s simulcast.

Horford was also a revelation. His six three-pointers were the most he’d made in a one game in his career.

As Steph Curry said, that was the difference.

“You score 108, you got enough offense to win,” he said. “But they make 21 threes and some guys had career nights shooting the ball.”

So a decision has to be made: Is more defensive attention going to be paid to White and Horford, or do you hope they revert to their typical iffy shooting?

Which brings us to ...

Think long and hard about the gimmick defenses: Celtics coach Ime Udoka said, “Early in the game they went box-and-one on JT (Jayson Tatum) and late in the game they went box and one on JB (Jaylen Brown.)”

Udoka said the result of playing that zone was, “every time we got in the middle they collapsed the paint. And the kick-outs were wide open.”

That worked against Dallas because the Mavs missed shots. The Celtics didn’t.

Also, if the box-and-one was effective, somebody forgot to tell Brown. He took over the game in the fourth quarter on his way to 24 points.

Which leads to ...

Does Kerr have to lengthen his rotation? Another thing that Udoka said was “It seemed like we kind of (wore) them down a little bit.”

Legler agreed, opining that Curry “ran out of gas.”

Kerr went with eight players, but that included Andre Iguodala, who only played 12 minutes because he was coming off injury. And Otto Porter, who played well in 24 minutes but was also returning from injury and was probably limited a bit.

If you remove those two, you have six players, with Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins all playing 35 minutes or more. It would be understandable if they got a little run down.

If so, is it time to throw rookies Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga out there? Is Gary Payton II available, as the team said? Kerr said Saturday it was much more likely Payton would play in Game 2.

Somebody keep Jordan Poole away from the coffee machine: Poole was going 100 mph from the minute he stepped on the floor. He also went 2-for-7 from the field and 1-for-5 from three-point range.

He had four turnovers, at least two of which happened when he drove headlong into the teeth of the defense.

Afterward, Curry offered some advice to Poole — beginning with “slowing down a little bit. It’s his first Finals game. Lots of nerves, lots of adrenaline. We just got a little rushed.”

Make a major change or stay the course? As Sunday’s game approaches, the Warriors have to make a decision. Do they shake up everything — like the famous insert of Iguodala into the lineup in the 2015 Finals — or do they stick with the plan and bet the Celtics can’t keep shooting like that?

Green goes with the latter. He looked at the shooting of White, Horford and Marcus Smart, another relatively low-percentage three-point shooter who nailed four of seven Thursday night.

“Fifteen-for-23 for those guys?” he said skeptically after the game. “We’ll be fine.”

And there are also some words of encouragement from, of all people, the Celtics’ Tatum.

“Our last two series,” Tatum said, “we lost Game 1.”

And then they made adjustments.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius