Nevius: Winning must start now for 49ers

It’s an odd time to say it, so early in the season, but the 49ers may be at a tipping point. And that’s off the field, too.

All of a sudden, Sunday’s game with Miami is an absolute must-win. Which would have been no biggie if they hadn’t laid an egg in last week’s loss at home to the Eagles.

You may think home field is a non-issue without fans, but players have spoken about being disappointed to be “0-2 at home.” So that’s incentive.

It is what is happening in other stadiums that must have the brain trust concerned. The Seahawks are 4-0, the Rams are 3-1 and the 49ers are tied with Arizona at the bottom at 2-2. Except, of course, that the Cardinals beat the 49ers in the lid-lifter.

So pretty hard not to conclude that the locals are in last place in the NFC West. And a look down the railroad tracks shows upcoming clashes with the Rams, Patriots (2-2), Seahawks, Packers (4-0) and Saints (2-2).

So as far as picking a terrific time to turn it around, it would be hard to beat this game with Miami. The only question is how many players are able to answer the bell.

Jimmy Garoppolo will have a golden opportunity to win everybody back. When poor Nick Mullens fell on his sword Sunday, it was remarkable how much Garoppolo improved as a quarterback.

More likely the problem was that Mullens was under pressure all night. It is the simplest formula in football: pressure creates turnovers. Whomever is playing quarterback needs to see a resurgence from a suddenly leaky offensive line.

Also, the defense needs to clamp down on those long, demoralizing offensive marches. Last week Philadelphia regularly converted third downs ― and two fourth downs ― on drives that ate up the clock and wore down the defense.

As linebacker Fred Warner said afterwards, “We kept them out on the field too long.”

Agreed.

Meanwhile, down in Santa Clara, there’s another significant date approaching. It is Election Day, Nov. 3, and it involves the 49ers and specifically owner Jed York.

Media outlets, including Santa Clara News Online and San Jose Inside, are reporting that York has dropped an eye-popping $1.1 million in support of his hand-picked candidates for City Council.

SC politicos, not unreasonably, see it as a blatant attempt to buy the seats. And it means the rocky relationship between the town and the team has hit another low.

A group called Stand Up for Santa Clara tweeted that the 49ers owner “wants to turn us into #Yorkville.”

And Mayor Lisa Gillmor tweeted, “Rather than pay their bills and follow the law, Jed York would rather pick the City Council and control Santa Clara.”

The “pay their bills” bit is because of a dispute over the $2.7 million in rent the team owed for the month of September. According to the city, the 49ers argued that since the two scheduled preseason games were canceled, they didn’t use the facility and should get a break on the rent. Ultimately, the rent was paid in full.

You can add it to the laundry list of disputes, insults and lawsuits that the two sides have been tossing back and forth since Levi’s opened in the summer of 2014.

It all goes back to the original sin, which was dropping this enormous battleship of a stadium in the middle of a bathtub of a town with fewer than 130,000 residents. The dynamic was captured perfectly when Levi’s Stadium hosted Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

The 49ers wanted to build a state-of-the-art media center next to the stadium. Unfortunately, that meant building over some youth soccer fields.

The soccer moms and dads went ballistic. After a lot of bickering, the whole thing ended up with a lawsuit by the youth soccer league, suing the team and the National Football League.

Lesson? Don’t mess with youth soccer parents.

So York’s political wallet-flexing is just another in a series of scenes from the marriage from hell. It is also possible that throwing that much money into the race will turn off as many voters as it persuades.

But here’s the real point. These disagreements are symptomatic of concerns about the future of Levi’s Stadium.

The concerts and events the team planned to put on have not panned out ― partly because of Santa Clara. After noise complaints, the city enacted a nice, sensible curfew ― if you are 12 years old ― of 10 p.m. Pop star Ed Sheeran thought it was so ridiculous he canceled a tour stop there.

Other big events, like Super Bowl 50 and the NCAA national football championship game in 2019, have been mixed successes. “Love the stadium, but there’s nothing to do down there” is the prevailing theme.

And now that the Raiders have built their pleasure palace in the iconic party town of Las Vegas, good luck in beating them out for events.

That leaves the paying customers. At some point we assume fans will be allowed back in the stands. They are an important revenue stream for the team.

But as they showed during the stinker seasons after moving out of Candlestick, this new group is more “49ers Skeptical” than “49ers Faithful.” They show up when the team is on its way to the Super Bowl, but take a pass when the team is mediocre.

Once the gates open, if the 49ers don’t want acres of empty seats, they need to win.

And they better get started right now.

