Nevius: Winning Warriors able to overcome Stephen Curry’s off night

Well, that’s a relief. Finally, in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Steph Curry had a really good game.

We’re kidding, of course.

Sorta.

First, I guess we can say that as many spectacular games as Curry has put together — most recently 43 points and 10 rebounds in Game 4 — a merely “good” game is news.

“Ayesha Curry can cook” 😂😂😂



Steph and absolute legend pic.twitter.com/v8RzyLXOKl — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) June 14, 2022

But it is also true, as everyone knows, that Curry endured a shooting flop in Game 5 that can only be described as “historic.” Until then, Curry had gone an NBA-record 233 straight games with a three-pointer.

He went 0-9 Monday night.

It probably stung to see the record end, but the Warriors seemed to agree with Steve Kerr. Rough night, but we beat the Celtics 104-94 and go to Boston with a 3-2 lead in the series.

“Even for the best shooter in the world, games like this happen,” Kerr said. “He’s been shooting the ball so well that at some point he’d have a rough night.”

I’d say it was more important what he didn’t do. He didn’t press. He tried a couple of heat-check threes, but mostly Curry took what he was given. Chased off the three-point line, he ducked under his defender and went 7-13 from two-point range. He handed out eight assists and made two steals.

And he enthusiastically played the other end of the floor.

“They were trying to attack him, over and over again,” Kerr said. “And he held up really well.”

And what may be most important, he didn’t lose his composure. When a team sees its superstar struggling but keeping his cool, it sets a tone. It is contagious.

Listen to Curry after the game.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been this happy after an 0-for-whatever game,” he said. “You embrace the fact that even if it’s not pretty, you can still win the game.”

Now, let’s compare and contrast that with the Celtics. One prominent Celtics expert didn’t mince words. He called the team out for getting caught up in bickering with the referees and for trying to force shots in the teeth of the defense, instead of moving the ball.

That expert?

Head coach Ime Udoka.

“We were talking to the refs too much,” Udoka said. “That’s something we shouldn’t do as much, and we all did too much.”

What he means is that he got a technical foul in the first quarter and point guard Marcus Smart, who spent the game barking at the officials, got one early in the final quarter.

“That probably didn’t help us in the fourth,” Udoka said.

The other complaint Udoka had was that his team was “playing in the crowd too much. We were basically on top of each other.”

That meant driving into a cluster of defenders, a flaw because, as Udoka said, “When we play in the crowd, those turnovers crop up.”

Eighteen of them cropped up Monday night. It’s an old story with the Celtics. As Jayson Tatum said, “We’re hard to beat when we don’t turn it over. And we’re easy to beat when we do.”

Add it up, you’ve got a team that lost its poise, got caught up in the officiating, then tried to go one-on-one and ended up squandering their third-quarter momentum.

Kerr thought the Warriors’ calm and collected reaction to the Boston run in the third quarter was critical.

“I thought that was the most important part of the game,” he said. “We had a 12-point lead at halftime and they came out and just stormed right through us (and took the lead at one point.) I thought the response to Boston’s run was the key to the game.”

The other story of the game, of course, was the way other players stepped up to cover for Curry. Klay Thompson had 21. Gary Payton II had 14 points and three steals.

And Andrew Wiggins, once again, was sensational. He scored 26 and pulled down 13 rebounds, both team highs. He also has a consecutive streak going. Game after game, someone asks him, “What is it about coming here that changed you from a near bust to a key title contributor?”

After this game, he had a new answer that sounded heartfelt.

“It’s the love, man,” he said. “That’s what makes all this work.”

Wiggins had the second-biggest signature move of the night, his down-the-lane, look-out-below, fourth-quarter dunk over the Celtics’ Derrick White, who could only duck and cover as Wiggins threw it down to make it 99-84.

But the biggest shot of the night, according to players, might surprise you.

“Jordan (Poole) hitting that shot before the clock expired was huge,” Draymond Green said on his podcast.

For the second game in this series, Poole took the ball just over half-court and launched from beyond 30 feet with 0.1 on the clock in the third quarter. When he banked it in as the buzzer sounded, the Warriors retook the lead 75-74.

Green’s point is that the Celtics had just played their best quarter, erasing a double-digit Warriors lead. But when they came out for the fourth quarter they were “still losing.”

And that set the stage for the Celtics’ meltdown. They got out of their offensive flow, turned the ball over and lost their poise.

Curry and the Warriors, in contrast, kept their composure and embraced the moment. Curry even came to his presser wearing a shirt that said, “Ayesha Curry CAN cook,” a clapback to a Boston bar sign that joked that she couldn’t.

And now the Warriors are one win away from a championship.

What, Curry was asked, will he do to get back on track?

“Keep shootin’,” he said.

Cool.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius