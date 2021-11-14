Nevius: Winning Warriors fueled by high-energy approach

Last week, Warriors forward Draymond Green went up to grab a lob pass at the rim.

It did not go well.

The ball was batted away, and for good measure Minnesota’s always-annoying Patrick Beverley hip-checked Green. He went flying and ended up flat on his back.

Instantly, four Warriors jumped out of their chairs on the sideline, most still wearing their warmups, to rush over, hoist Green to his feet and hype him up. That’s what we call a supportive bench.

Last week, Steve Kerr was asked one of those general questions about how to maintain focus through the long, long season.

“Winning in the NBA is all about energy,” Kerr said. “You have to have that. You can have all the skill in the world. But if you don’t have that grit, force and energy, it’s tough to win.”

As anyone who watches the Warriors knows, the energy box is always checked. Kerr may have the most energetic bench in basketball.

Granted, all teams have guys who root for their teammates from the sideline.

But the Warriors are like an improvisational theater troupe.

Players bounce pogo-stick-style after a good play. They throw alternating fists in the air. Thirty-seven-year-old Andre Iguodala is often seen gleefully throwing an arm around a teammate’s shoulders. Or flexing his biceps after a strong move to the basket.

Juan Toscano-Anderson bounds up and down the baseline like a drum major, leading the cheers.

“Juan’s energy is one of the main reasons that he’s in for us,” Kerr said. “The other night he forced a loose ball and dove on the floor. The whole team was high-fiving and Draymond was leaping off the bench. Juan just lifts us with his energy.”

Even stoic Andrew Wiggins, who barely seemed to change expression — let alone get fired up — when he came to the team has become a believer. He noticed an exuberant sideline celebration after he threw down a big dunk last week.

“I looked at the bench and they were going wild,” he said. “That brings a lot of motivation out of me.”

It’s an interesting brand. In a league of smack talk and mean mugs, the Warriors are party central. It’s fun, it includes everybody and they win. Who doesn’t want to be part of that?

“It is what every coach hopes for,” Kerr said.

Great. So what’s the secret? How does Kerr make that happen?

“I don’t have to,” he said. “That’s the beauty of it. It’s organic.”

By which he means Steph Curry.

Granted, Green sets a standard — and isn’t afraid to call out teammates when they fall short of it. And Iguodala is the respected grand old man of the game.

But it is Curry, wearing a trademark towel on his head, who is often first off the bench with effusive congratulations. He’s the one making make-believe goggles out of his fingers and peering through them at teammates who make a good pass.

“I think Steph is a catalyst behind the joy that our team plays with,” Kerr said. “It’s infectious when your leader, who is one of the best players in the league and one of the best players in the history of the NBA, is cheering for everybody the way he does.”

It is a reminder of the generational influence of the 33-year-old guard who has played his whole career with Golden State. Ever since he arrived in 2009, a skinny kid out of Davidson, he has pushed the team to play hard but to enjoy themselves.

Doubters abounded. Back in 2015, the Dubs were lovable upstarts. How could they possibly win a title? They were having too much damn fun.

They won it all that year. And then two more championships. Five trips to the NBA Finals in a row. Though much of the roster may have changed, that joyful ethos has survived the seasons that have followed, including the last two injury-plagued ones, which were, honestly, real stinkers.

“Two years ago we had the worst record in the league,” Kerr said. “But I felt like we had a really good learning environment. I felt like guys looked forward to practice. I’m very proud of that season in a strange way. I felt like we sustained our culture through some tough times.”

And, he says, it all goes back to 2015.

“The style we established that year has carried over to seven years later,” Kerr said. “And not only carried over, but evolved. So I think a big part of our success this year is the foundation that was built in 2015.”

Not that it is all candy canes and balloons.

Just last week, fan videos were posted showing Green going after Jordan Poole so aggressively on the sideline that teammates stepped between them, pushing Green back.

Was it a sign that fractures are appearing between teammates?

Naw, said Kerr.

“Eighty-two games,” he said. “Stuff like that is going to happen.”

He knows that Green’s temper sometimes “bubbles over.” But, Kerr said, Green may get carried away, but “he’s always about the team.”

Green and Jordan patched it up, as expected. The outbursts are just part of the Draymond package. There are probably teams that would be wary of someone who could be seen as a hothead.

Not the Warriors.

“You know,” Kerr said, “one of the things we love about Draymond is his passion and his energy.”

So he’s definitely on the right team.

