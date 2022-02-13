New landscape for North Bay prep football on horizon

The football landscape in the North Bay may be undergoing a massive change in a few years.

School officials from the North Bay League, Marin County Athletic League and Vine Valley Athletic League are backing a football-only realignment between the three leagues that could begin in 2024.

The concept, for now, is to create “power rankings” for the 27 schools that make up those three leagues and then assign them to new leagues based on those rankings. For instance, the top-tier league could be made up of powerhouse teams like Cardinal Newman, Marin Catholic, Rancho Cotate, San Marin, Vintage and Windsor.

School officials’ 17-10 vote last week signified that a majority of schools in the Redwood Empire region want to go ahead with the realignment. Details and specifics — like which teams are in which leagues — still need to be worked out. That process will take most of the next year before the final plan is presented to the North Coast Section Board of Managers, which will have the final ruling.

“By next spring, we’d have our leagues in place and those would be approved by our Board of Managers and then that would give them another year to sort of begin planning — putting their bylaws together if it’s a new league — and things along those lines,” said NCS Commissioner Pat Cruickshank. “We give them the extra year to get themselves prepared for the following year.”

Similar realignment votes in the Bay Area did not pass in the Valley (Blossom Valley, Diablo Valley and East Bay leagues) and Bayshore (Mission Valley, Tri-County and West Alameda leagues) conferences.

Marin Catholic head football coach Mazi Moayed, who spearheaded the realignment proposal in the North Bay, said the main objective is to create more parity. A realignment of this caliber has been discussed in the past, but this specific one stems from Moayed’s proposal.

“I thought it would help the bottom-tier schools but also help the top-tier schools with having a more competitive schedule on a consistent basis,” he said. “… And the teams in between, it serves them the same. You could schedule a little more competitive or a little less competitive depending on the type of team you’re going to have.”

The vote count broke down differently among the three member leagues.

Most schools in the NBL supported the move, but Elsie Allen, Rancho Cotate, West County and St. Vincent voted against it. Conversely, most schools in the VVAL were against the move, with Petaluma being the only of the seven schools to vote “yes.” Only the MCAL voted unanimously to approve the realignment.

Windsor head football coach Paul Cronin welcomes the change and added that he thought it should have happened years ago.

“Parity shifted a little bit in the area, so I think they should have looked at this for everybody a while ago,” he said. “But in my opinion, they got it right, so you’re excited about it.”

Cronin said that his one concern is how the league and section handle competitive equity when it comes to playoff qualifiers. He feels the schools who get placed in the tougher leagues shouldn’t be punished for playing tougher schedules. Ideally, he would like to see a system where the top leagues get more playoff spots than the others.

“Those are the types of things they have to look at,” he said. “I like competitive equity; there should 100% be this league that they’re putting together, I think it’s really exciting that they’re doing that — but now they need to go back and look at what rules right now are in place (so) that these people going into this strong league aren’t punished for playing better competition.”

Henri Sarlatte, assistant principal at Rancho Cotate, said that based on conversations he’s had with North Coast Section officials, he’s confident those issues will be addressed during the realignment process.

As for his school’s opposition, Sarlatte explained that Rancho Cotate had a couple of reasons for voting “no.”

“Our discussions revolved around mostly two things: Increased travel, increased need for buses for faraway places outside the county, not knowing what this league is going to look like,” he said. “And then the other thing is, do we really see ourselves having the success we’ve had the last few years?”

Sarlatte added that Rancho finds the current model in the NBL, which is split in two divisions based on competitive equity, to be satisfactory.

“We didn’t really see a need for it, but hey, it passed, and we live in a democratic society and if we are chosen to be one of the schools in this top league of six … so be it,” he said. “That’s how we’ll schedule those five games and we’ll play who’s on the schedule. While we weren’t in favor of it, we’re not going to clamor about it.”

The teams in the VVAL, most of which are in Napa, had similar concerns about travel. But that’s also one of the primary reasons Petaluma voted “yes.”

“The travel to Napa has been a nightmare for us,” said Petaluma head coach Rick Krist. He explained that for their game at American Canyon this past season, the Trojans started the contest without several coaches and players who were stuck in traffic on Highway 37.

Krist also believes that splitting up teams in the North Bay based on competitive equity could help breathe some life back into schools that have struggled to field teams in recent years.

“I think this will help some of the smaller schools to not lose their programs, and I think some schools are in jeopardy of that,” he said.

Napa schools had other reasons for voting against realignment. Like Rancho Cotate in the NBL, some didn’t see the need. Others wanted to remain in close proximity to their league rivals.

In the MCAL, all eight schools voted “yes” for the realignment, primarily because of a lack of competitive diversity in the league in recent years. Marin Catholic hasn’t lost a league game in the last seven seasons and even took itself out of contention for the MCAL title for a couple years to give other teams a shot.

Even outside of Marin Catholic, the disparity between most of the top teams like San Marin, Tamalpais and Redwood, and the bottom teams like Novato, San Rafael, Terra Linda and Archie Williams, has only grown wider over the last several years.

This new model could fix what’s become a predictable situation year in and year out in the MCAL.

“It’s not going to be as easy a task, I don’t think,” said MCAL Commissioner Susie Woodall, “but I think the games will be more competitive.”