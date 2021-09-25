New quarterback leads Montgomery past West County

What a debut for Lucas Foye.

In his first start as quarterback for the Montgomery High football team’s varsity squad, the junior carried the team on his back.

Foye ran for three touchdowns — all QB sneaks — threw two more and finished with for 251 passing yards in a 38-20 victory against West County on Friday night at Jason Franci Field.

Coach Vertis Patton has had his eye on Foye getting the starting quarterback job for a while, even though Mason Hallin has done well.

“After the spring league, we felt if Lucas could learn the offense and could do the reads, we felt having Mason, moving him around more, that we were going be more explosive,” Patton said.

Oh yes, coach Patton is right. Both of Foye’s touchdown passes were to Hallin.

“And it shows that when he’s out in other places, that he could make more plays,” the coach said.

Foye did see some action in the team’s loss against Windsor.

“We got a lot of leaders on the team,” Foye said. “I wouldn’t say it’s all me. But I love this team, I love the people on the team. I wouldn’t rather play for anyone else.”

Hallin’s defense was key — he had three interceptions.

“He’s averaging about two interceptions per game,” Patton said. “The guy just knows where the ball is.”

Hallin said he was just reading West County quarterback Sammy Long’s eyes.

“He was just staring down his receivers,” Hallin said.

“I’m the best two-way player in Sonoma County,” Hallin declared, and he has the stats/big moments to back it up.

He added six receptions for 86 yards, including the two TD catches, and had a 22-yard interception return touchdown on West County’s first play of the game.

Prior to the quick turnover touchdown, Foye had led the Vikings on an eight-play, 55-yard drive that finished with a 1-yard QB sneak to give them an early 6-0 lead. Hallin’s touchdown made it 12-0.

The Vikings (3-2) came off a tough finish to the preseason, facing Redwood Empire juggernauts Windsor and Rancho Cotate in back-to-back weeks, and despite losing, Patton said his team learned a lot ahead of dominated the line of scrimmage Friday night.

“It was good for us because we need to see where we were as far as a team and what we needed to work on,” Patton said. “What we went into those games thinking ‘Are we going to fight or are we going to back down?’ And we fought in all those games.”

Solomon Hall returned a fumble 70 yards for a West County touchdown in the first quarter.

The Vikings have a bye week next week before playing Santa Rosa in two weeks. West County also has a bye before hosting Rancho Cotate in two weeks.