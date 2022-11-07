NFC playoff picture: How it shapes up for the 49ers with season near midway point

All 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan wants is a chance to get into what he calls “the tournament.”

Even with a 4-4 record, the 49ers are already in position with the No. 7 and final seed in the NFC. And while catching the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles may be problematic, the NFC West and a home playoff berth remain very much in play.

A look at how the NFC is currently seeded near the midway point of the season (Through Sunday):

1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-0)

Ranks: Third in scoring offense (28.1), fourth in scoring defense (16.9)

Outlook: Looks like smooth sailing for the NFC East leaders to 14-3 or 13-4 at worst. Key games include at Dallas in Week 16 and home vs. Giants in Week 18. A good chance they won’t have to go on the road in the playoffs. Turnover margin of plus-15 is far and away the best in the NFL and a remarkable total through eight games.

Quarterback: Jalen Hurts has 12 touchdown passes and just two interceptions and has rushed for 326 yards and six touchdowns. He’s a viable MVP candidate along with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

Concerns: Regarding that massive turnover differential, what happens against a playoff-quality team who takes care of the ball?

The 49ers’ matchup: Coach Kyle Shanahan would take dead aim at Philadelphia’s run defense, which has given up 5.1 yards per attempt.

2. Minnesota Vikings (7-1)

Ranks: Ninth in scoring offense (24.7), 14th in scoring defense (20.6)

Outlook: In command of the NFC North under rookie coach Kevin O’Connell as the other three teams each have five or more losses. Za’Darius Smith has added a badly needed pass rush element with 8 ½ sacks defensively.

Quarterback: Kirk Cousins is at his best when not asked to carry the offense with his arm. The better running back Dalvin Cook plays, the better Cousins plays. Has elite 1-2 receiving punch in Justin Jefferson and Adam Theilen.

Concerns: Schedule indicates Vikings could be paper tigers. Lost a one-sided game to Philadelphia in Week 1. Win over Dolphins without Tua Tagovaiola was their only victory over team with a winning record.

The 49ers’ matchup: Vikings are giving up a whopping 383.1 yards per game on defense. Cousins is 2-1 in the regular season vs. 49ers but 0-1 in the playoffs.

3. Seattle Seahawks (6-3)

Ranks: Fourth in scoring offense (26.3), 26th in scoring defense (24.9)

Outlook: Surprise leaders of the NFC West in a year where they were expected to finish fourth. Through eight games, one of the finest coaching jobs by Pete Carroll. Have won last three vs. Cardinals, Chargers and Giants.

Quarterback: None other than Geno Smith, who against all odds has actually been an upgrade over Russell Wilson. Smith is completing 72.7 percent of his passes with 13 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Concerns: Loss of Rashad Penny after five games could show up later in terms of strong running game especially if rookie Kenneth Walker III falters. Giving up 4.7 yards per carry on the ground defensively.

The 49ers’ matchup: Rematch in Seattle is on Thursday night, Dec. 15 after the 49ers prevailed 27-7 in Week 2 in the game Trey Lance was lost for the season to a broken fibula.

4. Atlanta Falcons (4-5)

Ranks: Sixth in scoring offense (25.0), 29th in scoring defense (25.6)

Outlook: A game up on Tampa Bay and New Orleans in the NFC South standings, the division could be there for the taking with nine wins. Atlanta’s power running and ball control help compensate for a defense that gives up too much.

Quarterback: Marcus Mariota is back a starter after two seasons as Derek Carr’s backup with the Raiders and has acquitted himself well within the confines of what the Falcons ask him to do as a passer and occasional runner.

Concerns: Extremely narrow formula of power football and time of possession will make things difficult if Atlanta falls behind against anyone.

The 49ers’ matchup: Successfully played bully-ball against the 49ers in a 28-14 win on Oct. 15, though the 49ers were missing several key players on both sides of the ball.

5. Dallas Cowboys (6-2)

Ranks: 14th in scoring offense (22.9), third in scoring defense (16.6)

Outlook: Second in the NFC East, the Cowboys owe a big debt of gratitude to backup quarterback Cooper Rush. He won four of five starts, taking care of the ball with the Cowboys winning on defense. Defense alone should get the Cowboys into the tournament. Micah Parsons is a game-wrecker.

Quarterback: Dak Prescott is back and could be the better for his absence with the Cowboys realizing he doesn’t need big stats to win as much as a balanced attack.

Concerns: Anyone else concerned with some kind of incomprehensible collapse? Especially with Mike McCarthy as coach and Sean Payton available.