Padecky: NFL all in on Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce pairing

That I might be the only person on the planet who has not heard a Taylor Swift song would mean I do not have access to modern conveniences, such as electricity, indoor plumbing and roof shelter. Not true. I only lack those when I camp. Otherwise, I feel like I’m getting a third-degree burn from being exposed to Travis Kelce and Swift.

To be fair Swift hasn’t written a love song yet for Kelce, and the Kansas City tight end hasn’t formed a heart with his hands every time he scores a touchdown as he blows a kiss to Taylor in his private suite. However, at the pace their relationship is consuming time, photobombs and the NFL blowing kisses, I expect them to be married at the end of this week.

“The NFL has given an open invitation to Taylor Swift to any NFL game she wants to attend,” said Ian Trombetta, the NFL’s senior vice president of social and influence marketing. No truth to the rumor he got the job last week after Taylor first launched gooey eyes at Kelce.

Previously, such an invitation has been extended only to presidents and those who ride their rocketships into Earth’s orbit. The NFL, which knows the value of a buck like a wolverine knows the value of Dinnertime, has never stopped exploring investment opportunities. So what if the average value of each NFL team is an estimated 18.6 billion dollars? It didn’t get to be this filthy wealthy by looking for bargains at the Dollar Store.

Just watching Sunday night’s game between the Jets and the Chiefs was to know there’s gold in promoting Taykel, as I like to call the love birds. In NBC’s pre-game show, there were 19 shots of Swift, 10 of them videos showing Taylor in various stages of joy. When the game started Swift made it to the broadcast 13 more times which is amazing considering the Chiefs, especially their quarterback Patrick Mahomes, were inconsistent, even terrible. If Kelce had caught a touchdown pass, NBC might have stayed viewing Taylor in the private box and ignored the game.

“Travis has had a lot of big catches but this is his biggest,” said New England coach Bill Belichick last week. Belichick said THAT? With a smile? The big softie? A sense of humor? Huh? It has been previously understood that if Belichick were to smile that would create a fissure on that permanent frown and necessitate an ambulance ride to restore Humpty Grumpy Dumpty.

Of course, the usual skepticism has surfaced. This is just a publicity stunt. That’s a rich one. Who needs it? Their “Q” rating - a judgment on the public’s familiarity and likeability with a celebrity - is just short of Mickey Mouse and Elvis. They’re right up there with Tom Hanks, Keanu Reeves and Samuel L. Jackson, as examples.

Kelce and his brother Jason, the Philadelphia Eagles’ center, host “New Heights”, a podcast ranked No. 1 of all Apple podcasts, it is hilarious, irreverent, self-deprecating and, above all, entertaining. Sure, Kelce may pull the wings off a fly when no one is looking but he appears so genuinely honest and at ease with himself, it’s no surprise he was asked and did a memorable host performance on “Saturday Night Live.” If Kelce decides to stick with it after he retires he has all the smokes to be the next John Madden.

As a singer Swift has no one in her orbit. It’s almost as if the 12 Grammys and the 200 million sold albums are incidental to her image. At a recent Bay Area concert Swift donated enough money to feed 500,000 people for a year. Her generosity is legendary as she does this on all her tour stops. That number appears ridiculous until one finds out Swift is worth $600 million, and making $150 million a year.

“Taylor, sorry you are listening to Travis, break up with him,” said NBA owner Mark Cuban on ESPN. “I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I got you.”

“Taykel” is getting all this airtime because it is a pleasant coffee break from the current grumblings in sports. Gambling, suspensions, dismissals, the NCAA wobbly from Name, Image and Likeness and the weekly NFL meat-grinder of injuries, Taykel feels like two neighbors gossiping over the fence. In comparison to the above, yes, Taykel is fluff but it is fluff in the most enjoyable sense. It is most unique if one is to be honest.

Why? Everyone can participate. Sports has its exclusionary language but with Taykel, one doesn’t need to know the difference between The Three Technique and aspirin. It’s Travis and Taylor, megastars, likable, personable, approachable.

It’s Swifties flocking to the NFL to understand what’s the attraction. It’s a 400% uptick in Kelce jersey sales. It’s a young teenage girl on camera cooing, “I hope they get married. They’ll have such cute babies.”

Girl, we don’t even know if they hold hands. Kelce wants to keep it that way. Respect their privacy. Which is very rich since it was Kelce who started all this. He was the one who sent a friendship bracelet to Swift with his number. He was the one who felt hurt when Taylor didn’t reply. Maybe it was because Taylor didn’t know football. Maybe she thought the Kansas City Chiefs were part of the Sioux Nation.

Maybe, even now, when Kelce catches a touchdown pass, Kelce’s mother, Donna, turns to Swift in the luxury box and says, “Time to clap and scream, Taylor.”

So good luck Travis in trying to keep a lid on this. People are screaming and some may not know why. The league is pushing this uphill because there’s money at the summit. Shoot, you have a social influencer working for you. Soon, you and Taylor may get the ultimate candy bar - the “TAYKEL” - chock full of everything sweet.

Please, don’t break up just yet. OK. OK. We don’t know if you’re even an item. Maybe she doesn’t like your cologne. You may think her lips are too red. No problem. Can you make it at least to the end of the month? It’s too early for us, er I mean you, to be jolted.

