NFL draft experts on possible 49ers’ pick Trey Lance: ‘Most interesting of these QBs’

No one knows quite what to say about Trey Lance, at least not with the definitive confidence of other top quarterbacks in next week’s draft.

Experts are “intrigued.” He’s “interesting” but there’s “not enough information” on the North Dakota State quarterback. He’s a “risk,” as really all the other 258 draft picks are.

If the 49ers go for the 20-year-old Lance, they’ll likely be skipping Alabama national champion Mac Jones and Ohio State phenom Justin Fields, once Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and BYU’s Zach Wilson are presumably drafted first by the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets, respectively.

To help 49ers fans with surveillance on Lance, here is a panel of NFL experts offering their foresight:

Steve Mariucci’s view: Mariucci is the 49ers’ fourth-winningest coach (57-39 from 1997-2002). He’s coached Hall of Fame quarterbacks Brett Favre and Steve Young. Mariucci is in his 16th year as an NFL Network analyst.

“I’d be surprised if it’s Trey Lance, unless they decide to go with Jimmy G for another year. If they are (keeping Garoppolo, as advertised), any of them could fit. If not, and somebody wants him and grabs Jimmy for a second-round pick, Trey Lance has the most work to do to start in the NFL. Not only did he not play last year (other than one game), he played at another level (FCS) and has the most catching up to do. It would benefit him a lot to sit and watch a veteran guy. All of these quarterbacks would benefit from that.”

Wade Phillips’ view: Phillips faced Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers as the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator from 2017-19 and he’s coached NFL defenses since 1976, including head-coaching stints with Denver, Dallas and Houston.

“(Shanahan) had (Robert Griffin III) at Washington, so I’m thinking it’s kind of a similar deal there. The guy could really run. RG3 couldn’t throw it quite well enough. You don’t have enough information on Lance but I know he can run it. He ran it 30 times a game or something.

“RG3 was pretty darn good the first year he had him, then he got hurt. Kyle, that offense, they can play any kind of quarterback because he’s a good coach. He’ll tailor the things that they can do well.”

Greg Cosell’s view: Cosell is a senior producer at NFL Films and an analyst for ESPN’s NFL Matchup show.

“Lance was not a volume thrower because of the offense he was in. They didn’t have to drop him back 40 times a game (to pass) by choice. He ran a lot, some by design.”

Mark Dominik’s view: Dominik worked in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ personnel department from 1997-2013, overlapping with John Lynch’s playing days and eventually serving as the Bucs’ GM for five years. He hosts a Sirius/XM NFL Radio show Fridays.

“Trey Lance is the least accurate of the three, but Josh Allen has proven to a lot of people that maybe accuracy can be developed more than we realized. Trey Lance brings that size, that girth, where you can extend the play in a Ben Roethlisberger body, so if you get hit, you can stay up and continue to play.”

Gil Brandt’s view: Brandt entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame two years ago. He became a full-time scout with the 49ers in 1958-59 before 29 years in the Dallas Cowboys’ personnel department. He is a weeknight host on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“It’s an interesting situation. He grew up in Minnesota, won a state championship and (the University of) Minnesota didn’t recruit him as a quarterback; thought he was a defensive back, a safety.

“I think he’s the most interesting of these quarterbacks as to what his future in the league is or isn’t going to be.”

Jeff Garcia’s view: Garcia, by way of San Jose State and the Canadian Football League, began his 11-year NFL career with the 49ers from 1999-2003. He’s been an NBC Sports Bay Area analyst since 2017.

“I’m very intrigued by the young man. But I, too, don’t feel like we’ve seen enough out of him. He’s got prototypical great size, great athletic ability, can run, seems like a great decision-maker. He had a heck of a year statistically with what he could do with his arms and legs. But against lesser competition at a smaller-school level.

“And not knowing how that would transition and having a year off in between competitive environments, is he worthy of being a No. 3 pick? If you’re looking at that style of quarterback, I’m going to go with (Fields), the guy who’s played in bigger games, bigger stage, more starts and has unbelievable statistics and the physical toughness.”

Kirk Herbstreit’s view: Herbstreit is a fixture on ESPN’s College GameDay and has split time as a game analyst during his 25 years at the network. He played quarterback at Ohio State from 1989-92.