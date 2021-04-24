NFL experts on 49ers’ draft dilemma: ‘Mac Jones is really Garoppolo, you know’

There’s keeping up with the Joneses. Then there’s keeping up with the Mac Jones rumors.

Once mock drafts and national reporters began connecting Jones to the 49ers, fans fumed.

They figured the 49ers traded up to the NFL draft’s No. 3 slot to update their software, to finally join the ranks of having a mobile, dual-threat quarterback (as if they’d forgotten Colin Kaepernick's 2011-16 era).

How dare the 49ers take a pocket passer, like so many of Kyle Shanahan’s past quarterbacks, much less one missing the charm and movie star looks of Jimmy Garoppolo? Yet Jones is Garoppolo 2.0?

Well, next Thursday, the 49ers could bypass Jones’ national championship pedigree from Alabama. They could take Ohio State’s Justin Fields or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. That all assumes Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and BYU’s Zach Wilson are snatched up first by the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets.

To help 49ers fans envision Jones’ compatibility, here is a panel of NFL experts offering their foresight:

Steve Mariucci’s view: Mariucci is the 49ers’ fourth-winningest coach (57-39 from 1997-2002). He’s coached Hall of Fame quarterbacks Brett Favre and Steve Young. Mariucci is in his 16th year as an NFL Network analyst.

“Maybe Mac Jones is most ready to start right now in a conventional offense, and he did that in Alabama. He could be that Matt Ryan-type guy, play from the pocket, play-action pass, not make a lot of mistakes, complete a lot of passes, be very steady.”

Wade Phillips’ view: Phillips faced Shanahan’s 49ers as the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator from 2017-19 and he’s coached NFL defenses since 1976, including head-coaching stints with Denver, Dallas and Houston.

“Mac Jones is really Garoppolo, you know. He’s not a runner, so I’m sure they’d feel comfortable with that. It’d be similar to what they’ve been doing.

“A 77% completion (rate), it’s hard to pass on that. Everybody wants a Tom Brady, obviously. If they can’t really run, you want a Tom Brady. But Garoppolo did some good things for them; they won a lot of games with him.

“If they can get that type of guy that’s consistent, doesn’t throw interceptions, run the ball well and play good defense, they can win games. They’ve proven that.”

Greg Cosell’s view: Cosell is a senior producer at NFL Films and an analyst for ESPN’s NFL Matchup show.

“He doesn’t have a big arm, but in structure and timing, he can throw vertical balls. He can’t sit on his back foot and drive the ball downfield. Fields and Lance can. ... Jones can throw posts, fades, throws that are within the timing of a play. A lot of those throws are spot throws.

“(The offense) won’t look different (depending on the quarterback). It’ll come different if the play demands it. Say it’s third-and-9 and they don’t pick up the blitz; Mac won’t have something to do, and Field and Lance will have something.”

Mark Dominik’s view: Dominik worked in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ personnel department from 1997-2013, overlapping with John Lynch’s playing days and eventually serving as the Bucs’ GM for five years. He hosts a Sirius/XM NFL Radio show Fridays.

“Mac Jones is more accurate than both those other quarterbacks. I think that’s a big part of why he is kind of, to me, the leader in the clubhouse.

“With Mac Jones, he brings the processing we’ve already seen at a high level. A lot of people beat up Mac Jones because (of) who he played with. Justin Fields played with a lot of good players, too. I like Justin, too. I work with a lot of young kids pre-draft. I’m telling you these Alabama kids love Mac Jones and I think there’s a good reason why.

“With Mac Jones, and the reason I still think he’s going No. 3, is a lot of good information coming out of San Francisco. We’re now acting like quarterbacks that run 4.7-flat are bad athletes. That’s kind of a shock. He’s not a bad athlete. He’s just not as fast. It doesn’t make him a bad athlete. Don’t get that confused from a guy that can’t fit Kyle Shanahan’s system.”

Gil Brandt’s view: Brandt entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame two years ago. He became a full-time scout with the 49ers in 1958-59 before 29 years in the Dallas Cowboys’ personnel department. He is a weeknight host on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“Jones has got ‘it.’ No one knows what ‘it’ is but he knows how to get the ball to the right guys. He’s been very well coached coming in.”

Jeff Garcia’s view: Garcia, by way of San Jose State and the Canadian Football League, began his 11-year NFL career with the 49ers (1999-2003). He’s been an NBC Sports Bay Area analyst since 2017.