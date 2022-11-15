NFL notebook: Browns QB Deshaun Watson cleared to practice

Deshaun Watson's return from an 11-game NFL suspension remains on schedule.

BodyText_News: Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step for the three-time Pro Bowler accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women while he played for Houston.

Watson reached a settlement with the league in August to sit out 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and undergo counseling and treatment.

To this point, the league said he's fulfilled those obligations.

“Watson has thus far complied with the requirements set out in the August agreement, including evaluation by an NFL-NFLPA jointly appointed clinical professional and participation in a treatment program designed by behavioral experts, and is expected to continue to do so following his return to the football field,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email.

As long as he continues to meet conditions of the agreement, Watson will make his regular-season debut for the Browns on Dec. 4 against Houston, which drafted him in 2017 and traded him to Cleveland in March for three first-round draft picks.

Before Monday, Watson had been allowed only to attend meetings and work out at the team's facility in Berea. The Browns (3-6), who were blown out 39-17 on Sunday in Miami, don't practice until Wednesday, when Watson will rejoin his teammates on the field for the first time in months.

McDaniels gets vote of confidence from owner

Raiders owner Mark Davis on Monday gave first-year head coach Josh McDaniels a resounding vote of confidence, despite the team’s 2-7 start after a 25-20 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

“As far as Josh goes, I have no issues,” Davis said. “I’m getting to know him a lot better. When you sign someone to a contract, don’t you expect him to fulfill the contract?”

McDaniels is in the first year of a four-year contract.

“I like Josh. I think he’s doing a fantastic job. That’s why I hired him,” Davis said. “We did an exhaustive search and found the person we believe is going to bring the Raiders to greatness.”

Panthers players push owner for grass field

A number of Carolina Panthers players are pushing the team’s multibillionaire owner David Tepper to replace the existing artificial surface at Bank of America Stadium with a grass field to help prevent injuries.

Wide receiver D.J. Moore said team leaders have spoken to Tepper about their desire to return to a grass field on multiple occasions this season, but as of yet have not heard if any change is being considered.

Bank of America Stadium, an outdoor, open-air facility, was built in 1995 and featured a grass field up until the spring of 2021.

But Tepper decided to install FieldTurf as part of a $50 million renovation project after landing a Major League Soccer expansion team.

∎ Baker Mayfield will start at quarterback for the on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after P.J. Walker was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

Dolphins place DE Ogbah in IL, season over

The Dolphins placed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve Monday after he suffered a season-ending triceps injury in Sunday's 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Ogbah left in the second quarter of the game with what the team originally announced as an elbow injury and did not return.

“It was very unfortunate for him," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “It sucks because he is one of the type of veteran players that didn’t take his investment by the organization lightly. He’s just had hiccup after hiccup, just unfortunate luck this season with regard to health.”

Miami signed Ogbah to a four-year, $65 million contract this offseason after being a standout since joining the Dolphins as a free agent in 2020.

Allen's turnover troubles plague Bills

If his injured throwing elbow is fine, as Josh Allen insisted following his and the Bills' latest second-half meltdown, then it might be fair to suggest the issue with the quarterback’s recent rash of turnovers rests more between his ears.

Allen’s competitiveness is undeniable. And yet his stubbornness in choosing to shoulder too much of the offense is beginning to hurt his team.

Buffalo (6-3) has lost two straight and tumbled out of first place in the AFC and sits third in its division following a 33-30 overtime loss to Minnesota on Sunday in which Allen’s three turnovers (two interceptions and a lost fumble in his own end zone) contributed heavily to the Vikings overcoming a 17-point third-quarter deficit.

There Allen was, with his head down, conducting his postgame news conference by once again acknowledging he must be smarter with the ball.