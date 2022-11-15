Subscribe

NFL notebook: Browns QB Deshaun Watson cleared to practice

PRESS DEMOCRAT NEWS SERVICES
November 14, 2022, 8:23PM
Deshaun Watson's return from an 11-game NFL suspension remains on schedule.

BodyText_News: Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step for the three-time Pro Bowler accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women while he played for Houston.

Watson reached a settlement with the league in August to sit out 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and undergo counseling and treatment.

To this point, the league said he's fulfilled those obligations.

“Watson has thus far complied with the requirements set out in the August agreement, including evaluation by an NFL-NFLPA jointly appointed clinical professional and participation in a treatment program designed by behavioral experts, and is expected to continue to do so following his return to the football field,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email.

As long as he continues to meet conditions of the agreement, Watson will make his regular-season debut for the Browns on Dec. 4 against Houston, which drafted him in 2017 and traded him to Cleveland in March for three first-round draft picks.

Before Monday, Watson had been allowed only to attend meetings and work out at the team's facility in Berea. The Browns (3-6), who were blown out 39-17 on Sunday in Miami, don't practice until Wednesday, when Watson will rejoin his teammates on the field for the first time in months.

McDaniels gets vote of confidence from owner

Raiders owner Mark Davis on Monday gave first-year head coach Josh McDaniels a resounding vote of confidence, despite the team’s 2-7 start after a 25-20 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

“As far as Josh goes, I have no issues,” Davis said. “I’m getting to know him a lot better. When you sign someone to a contract, don’t you expect him to fulfill the contract?”

McDaniels is in the first year of a four-year contract.

“I like Josh. I think he’s doing a fantastic job. That’s why I hired him,” Davis said. “We did an exhaustive search and found the person we believe is going to bring the Raiders to greatness.”

Panthers players push owner for grass field

A number of Carolina Panthers players are pushing the team’s multibillionaire owner David Tepper to replace the existing artificial surface at Bank of America Stadium with a grass field to help prevent injuries.

Wide receiver D.J. Moore said team leaders have spoken to Tepper about their desire to return to a grass field on multiple occasions this season, but as of yet have not heard if any change is being considered.

Bank of America Stadium, an outdoor, open-air facility, was built in 1995 and featured a grass field up until the spring of 2021.

But Tepper decided to install FieldTurf as part of a $50 million renovation project after landing a Major League Soccer expansion team.

∎ Baker Mayfield will start at quarterback for the on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after P.J. Walker was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

Dolphins place DE Ogbah in IL, season over

The Dolphins placed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve Monday after he suffered a season-ending triceps injury in Sunday's 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Ogbah left in the second quarter of the game with what the team originally announced as an elbow injury and did not return.

“It was very unfortunate for him," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “It sucks because he is one of the type of veteran players that didn’t take his investment by the organization lightly. He’s just had hiccup after hiccup, just unfortunate luck this season with regard to health.”

Miami signed Ogbah to a four-year, $65 million contract this offseason after being a standout since joining the Dolphins as a free agent in 2020.

Allen's turnover troubles plague Bills

If his injured throwing elbow is fine, as Josh Allen insisted following his and the Bills' latest second-half meltdown, then it might be fair to suggest the issue with the quarterback’s recent rash of turnovers rests more between his ears.

Allen’s competitiveness is undeniable. And yet his stubbornness in choosing to shoulder too much of the offense is beginning to hurt his team.

Buffalo (6-3) has lost two straight and tumbled out of first place in the AFC and sits third in its division following a 33-30 overtime loss to Minnesota on Sunday in which Allen’s three turnovers (two interceptions and a lost fumble in his own end zone) contributed heavily to the Vikings overcoming a 17-point third-quarter deficit.

There Allen was, with his head down, conducting his postgame news conference by once again acknowledging he must be smarter with the ball.

“Horrendous second half. I gotta be better,” Allen lamented.

Falcons' Smith remains committed to Mariota

Arthur Smith quickly put an end to speculation that extra time between games for the Atlanta Falcons would provide an opportunity for the coach to make a change at quarterback.

Marcus Mariota will keep his starting job following back-to-back losses.

Asked Monday about the quarterback situation, Smith said “There's no situation. There was never a situation, ever.”

“You understand why the questions get asked,” Smith said. “You lose two games in five days and everybody wants to panic. We're right in the middle of it. We're not where we want to be, but the reality is we're right in the middle of a playoff race with a conference opponent coming in here and a game we need to win.”

Mariota completed 19 of 30 passes for 186 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in Thursday night's 25-15 loss at Carolina. Mariota led the team with 43 rushing yards.

Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs

The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture.

But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL.

Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot.

Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games over a 12-day period, concluding with back-to-back Thursday night games at Minnesota on Thanksgiving night and home against Buffalo on Dec. 1.

Last-place Rams looking for answers

Nine games and exactly nine months after winning the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams found themselves in a new position in their home arena Sunday.

Last place in the NFC West.

The Rams' half-decade of success under coach Sean McVay has come unraveled this year with a 3-6 record and little reason to think they can turn it around in time to make the playoffs, let alone defend their title.

After a 27-17 defeat at the hands of a three-win Arizona team playing its backup quarterback, Los Angeles is at the lowest point in McVay's tenure, with five losses in six games and a series of long road trips upcoming.

Dolphins clicking heading into bye

The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo.

They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests.

Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo lost to Minnesota and fell to a tie with the New York Jets.

“We probably played our most complete game today in all three phases,” Miami defensive end Christian Wilkins said. “Yeah, there were things we can clean up on and things we can get better on, but this is probably our most complete."

