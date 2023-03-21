NFL notes: 49ers sign S Myles Hartsfield, TE Ross Dwelley

The 49ers signed free agent safety Myles Hartsfield to a one-year contract Monday and re-signed tight end Ross Dwelley to a one-year deal.

Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano also announced on Twitter that he has agreed to a one-year deal with the Niners.

Hartsfield spent the past three seasons in Carolina after signing with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He spent last season in Carolina playing for new 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

Hartsfield played 41 games for the Panthers with 115 tackles, seven passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one sack. He played 15 games last season with 10 starts, recording 58 tackles, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Dwelley originally joined San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He has 43 catches for 506 yards and five TDs in 72 games. Dwelley had three catches for 105 yards and one touchdown last season.

Feliciano provides depth at the interior of the line with experience playing both center and guard in eight seasons with the Raiders, Bills and Giants. He has started 54 games over his career and fills a spot vacated when Daniel Brunskill left in free agency to sign with Tennessee.

Texans sign TE Schultz from Cowboys

With little resistance from the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz has a new NFL home.

The tight end plans to sign with the Houston Texans, agreeing to a one-year contract worth up to $9 million, a person familiar with the decision said Monday. Over the past week, Schultz found the tight-end market less fertile than hoped. Clubs are looking ahead to what is considered a deep draft at the position.

The Cowboys long seemed resigned to the notion of allowing Schultz to walk in free agency. Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon are all under contract for 2023. Rather than keep Schultz, they were content to continue developing their youth and likely add to it next month.

Newton to throw at Auburn pro day

The 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player announced in a spirted social media post that he’ll be throwing for pro scouts at Auburn’s Pro Day on Tuesday, hoping to rejoin the league. Newton, a free agent, led the Tigers to a national championship in 2011 and was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft later that year by the Carolina Panthers.

He spent 11 years in the league, the first nine with the Panthers. Newton turns 34 in May.

Newton hasn’t played in the NFL since 2021 when he rejoined the Panthers midseason for a second stint, a move he later admitted wasn't the best decision of his career. He was 0-5 as a starter with Carolina in his return and was benched for the final two games of the season by former coach Matt Rhule.

Magic Johnson joins Harris' bid for Commanders

Magic Johnson has joined Josh Harris’ bid to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because details of the bid are not being publicized.

Johnson, a basketball Hall of Famer who has become a prominent executive, is already involved in sports ownership with stakes in Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles F.C. and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. He was also part of Harris' unsuccessful bid to buy the Denver Broncos, who were instead sold to a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton for a record $4.65 billion.

Raiders sign TE, defensive lineman

The Las Vegas Raiders signed unrestricted free agents Jordan Willis and O.J. Howard on Monday.

Willis, a defensive lineman, played for the San Francisco 49ers the past 2 1/2 seasons and has 92 tackles, 10 1/2 sacks and 15 tackles for loss over a six-year career.

Howard, a tight end, played for the Houston Texans last season. Over a year-six career, he has 129 catches for 1,882 yards with 17 touchdowns.

QB Dobbs returning to Browns

Joshua Dobbs is back with the Browns as a backup.

The free agent quarterback, who spent most of last season with Cleveland, agreed Monday to a one-year contract and will be the team's No. 2 quarterback behind Deshaun Watson next season.

Dobbs' agent, Mike McCartney, congratulated his client with a post on Twitter. McCartney wrote: “pumped for @josh–dobbs1 agreeing to a 1 year contract with the @Browns.”

Financial terms were not immediately available.