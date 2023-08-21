NFL notes: Aaron Rodgers will make his Jets debut in preseason finale vs. Giants, AP source says

Aaron Rodgers will be in pads and taking the MetLife Stadium turf for the first time as the New York Jets' quarterback in the team’s final preseason game against the New York Giants Saturday, according to multiple reports.|
ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 20, 2023, 8:08PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Aaron Rodgers’ Big Apple debut will come in the New York Jets’ preseason finale against the Giants next Saturday night.

The 39-year-old quarterback, who hasn’t played in an exhibition game since 2018 while with the Green Bay Packers, will start in the Jets' final tuneup before the regular-season opener on Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Jets didn’t announce their plans for the game. The New York Post first reported Rodgers’ debut with New York would come against the Giants.

The four-time NFL MVP said this summer he would be open to playing a bit in the preseason as he begins his first season with the Jets after being acquired by New York from Green Bay in April.

He spent the first three preseason games on the sideline wearing a headset and giving input to coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and the rest of the offense while Zach Wilson started at quarterback.

Coach Robert Saleh said after the Jets' 13-6 preseason loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday night that he and his staff would meet and discuss the team's plans for Rodgers for the game against the Giants.

“We’re going to have all the talks about how we’re going to handle this (fourth) one, whether or not we want a dress rehearsal — not game plan or anything — but just make sure that everyone is getting out there to play,” Saleh said. “Again, we’re going to talk about it all in the next few days.”

Saleh added the team would also speak to Rodgers to get his thoughts on playing a few snaps in the preseason finale.

“He can always interject,” Saleh said. “I’m always going to lean on him and talk with him, so he will definitely be part of the discussion.”

While most of the starters have rested during the Jets' first three preseason games, it would appear those on offense, at least, will suit up to play against the Giants.

The decision to play Rodgers in an exhibition might make some Jets fans wary, especially after they saw quarterbacks Chad Pennington and Mark Sanchez get injured against the Giants in preseason games over the years. But Rodgers has hinted he wouldn't mind playing a few snaps before the regular season begins.

“If Rob (Saleh) said, ‘Hey, we’re going to go,’ whatever. Go, let’s do it,” Rodgers said earlier this month. "Most coaches just have that fear where they’d rather get you to the Week 1 then risk it, but I believe there’s a chance for the last one, and that we’ll probably use Carolina and Tampa, those joint practices, as kind of our preseason tuneup.

“But if Robert says, ‘Hey, we’re going to go a quarter, a quarter-and-a-half or a half, whatever, in the last one,’ then we’ll suit up and do it.”

Rodgers agreed during the summer to a restructured contract that gives him $75 million in fully guaranteed money over this season and next. It amounts to a nearly $35 million pay cut from the deal he had with Green Bay in which he was scheduled to make $110 million in guarantees.

After 18 years with the Packers, Rodgers has said he's excited about the new opportunity with the Jets and called it “a few years partnership.” He attended all of New York's voluntary workouts in the offseason — something he hadn't done in recent years with Green Bay — and has routinely interacted with both the offense and defense during training camp to share information and make sure his new Jets teammates have their “brains turned on.”

He has also been a mentor to Wilson, who struggled his first two NFL seasons but has made some noticeable improvements this summer. Rodgers said on CBS' pregame show he'd like to play “a few good years here and then hand it off to Zach for the next 15.”

“It helps me knowing that he believes in me, that I can play this game for a long time,” Wilson said Saturday. “That’s why I lean on him so much. I truly appreciate having a big brother like that.”

Pats’ Bolden evaluated, released from hospital

Patriots' rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from a Green Bay area hospital following a series of evaluations after being carted off the field in the fourth quarter of New England's exhibition game with the Packers on Saturday night.

The Patriots said in a statement Sunday that Bolden, who appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on a pass completion to Green Bay's Malik Heath, will travel with the team Sunday when it returns Massachusetts.

Bolden posted a message Sunday morning to the platform as X, formerly known as Twitter, thanking people for their concern.

“Appreciate the prayers more excited to be back with the guys," the message said.

The Patriots and Packers mutually agreed to call off the remainder of the game after Bolden’s injury, with the Patriots leading 21-17 with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter. The team said after the injury that Bolden had movement in all his extremities and was transported to Aurora Bay Medical Center for testing.

The Patriots say they've canceled their scheduled joint practices with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday and Wednesday in Nashville. The Patriots will train in Foxborough this week and fly to Tennessee on Thursday for Friday's exhibition game.

Winston directs 3 scoring drives, Saints hold off Chargers

Jameis Winston directed three second-quarter scoring drives, and the New Orleans Saints defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 22-17 Sunday.

The second preseason game for both teams went on as scheduled despite torrential rain from Tropical Storm Hilary that caused most sporting events scheduled for Sunday in Southern California to be canceled or rescheduled.

Less than 90 minutes before kickoff, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 hit near Ojai, about 85 miles north of Inglewood, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was felt at the Hollywood Park stadium.

Most of the starters did not play after receiving plenty of work during Thursday and Friday's joint practices.

Chargers quarterback Easton Stick played the entire game and had a pair of rushing TDs. Stick's 1-yard TD on a sneak got the Chargers within five points with 3:46 remaining.

After the Chargers (1-1) forced the Saints (2-0) into a three-and-out, Los Angeles drove to the New Orleans 28-yard line, but Lonnie Johnson picked off Stick at the Saints 1 on fourth-and-4 from the 28.

Winston completed 13 of 21 passes in one half of work.

Stick, who is being counted on to serve as Justin Herbert’s backup, was 21 of 41 for 233 yards and two interceptions. He also had seven carries for 63 yards.

New Orleans got its lone touchdown early in the second quarter on Kendre Miller's 7-yard run off left guard. The Saints started the drive on the Chargers 33 after first-round pick Bryan Bresee recovered Stick's fumble. Stick turned it over while being sacked by defensive end Payton Turner.

Jaguars DT Hamilton dealing with back issue

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, who signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract extension in April, has a back issue that has him sidelined indefinitely.

The Jaguars released a cryptic statement Sunday after Hamilton was spotted leaving Ford Field on crutches a day earlier. He did not play in the team's exhibition game at Detroit, but he did practice with the Lions on Wednesday and Thursday.

“DaVon Hamilton is currently dealing with a non-football related medical issue with his back," the Jaguars said. "At this time, we do not have a timetable on his return. Our medical staff plans to keep us informed on his progress, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Calling it a “non-football related medical issue” raises speculation that Hamilton has an illness or did something outside the scope of a game or practice. It also means Hamilton could land on the non-football injury list.

Hamilton, a third-round draft pick from Ohio State in 2020, had a career-high 56 tackles, including 2 1/2 sacks, last season. The Jaguars rewarded him with an extension that included $20 million fully guaranteed at signing.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.