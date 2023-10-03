Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Deshaun Watson was cleared by the team's medical staff to play Sunday with a bruised right shoulder, but the quarterback made the decision following a brief warmup.

There had been some confusion about whether Watson made the call or it was made for him following the Browns' 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Stefanski reiterated Monday that Watson's shoulder is structurally sound, but the QB felt he couldn't perform at a winning level.

“He knows his body. He has played through serious pain before, very serious injuries,” Stefanski said on a Zoom call. ”It wasn’t a matter of pain tolerance or anything. He just did not feel like he had his full faculties.”

Cleveland was forced to start rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who struggled in his first NFL start and the Browns (2-2) dropped a division game. A fifth-round pick from UCLA, Thompson-Robinson was overmatched and finished 19 of 36 for 121 yards with three interceptions. He was sacked four times.

The Browns had listed Watson as “questionable” (50% percent chance of playing) on their injury report. The team had remained optimistic he would start, so there seemed to be some surprise when the 28-year-old couldn't go.

Colts to activate RB Taylor, may play Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will activate All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor this week and he could play Sunday against Tennessee.

Coach Shane Steichen told reporters Monday he expects Taylor to practice starting Wednesday and the team will then evaluate whether he's ready to start playing in games.

The former Wisconsin Badgers and New Jersey prep star missed all of the Colts offseason workouts following offseason ankle surgery and spent all of training camp and the first four weeks of the regular season on the PUP list.

Taylor, the 2021 NFL rushing champ who rushed for nearly 3,000 combined yards in his first two seasons, has been mired in an ugly contact dispute with the team. He is in the final year of his rookie contract and was hoping to cash in with an extension before this season.

Former 49ers TE Francis killed in plane crash

Former NFL tight end Russ Francis, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the New England Patriots who won a Super Bowl with the 1984 49ers, was killed along with another aviation enthusiast when the single-engine plane the two men were in crashed shortly after takeoff from an airport in upstate New York, authorities said Monday.

Francis, 70, and Richard McSpadden, 63, had taken off from the Lake Placid Airport shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday in a Cessna 177 plane when the plane had some kind of problem. The New York State Police said it crashed into an embankment at the corner of the airport.

Francis was president of Lake Placid Airways, which runs charter and scenic flights. A longtime flying enthusiast, the airline's website said he had been a pilot for almost 50 years, and had run a charter service in Hawaii.

Seahawks S Adams forced to leave with concussion

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams had to leave his first game in more than a year when he sustained a concussion on the opening series against the New York Giants on Monday night.

Adams, who tore a quadriceps tendon in the 2022 season opener, was hurt when he was kneed in the helmet by Daniel Jones as he attempted to tackle the quarterback on a scramble. The 27-year-old three-time Pro Bowler immediately went to his knees and walked off the field with trainers next to him.

After about five minutes, the seven-year veteran was ruled out.

Adams was drafted by the Jets with the sixth pick overall in 2017. He was traded to Seattle in the summer of 2020.

Debate continues over Jets-Chiefs holding call

It's the holding call heard 'round the NFL. And the debate over whether it was even a penalty continues to rage.

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was penalized for defensive holding on Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a third-and-20 play late in the fourth quarter Sunday night — a decision by referee Frank Steratore that negated an interception by Michael Carter II and gave the ball back to Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City worked the clock the rest of the way and held on for a 23-20 victory over New York.

A livid Jets coach Robert Saleh shouted at Steratore after the call, and again on the final play of the game. Gardner was also angry, saying he was stunned — and that he didn't hold Valdes-Scantling. Chiefs coach Andy Reid agreed with the call, and so did Mahomes.

On Monday morning, the NFL had "Chiefs are 2-0 as Swifties” in its social media profiles. That, of course, spun the conspiracy theorists into a tizzy since pop superstar Taylor Swift was at the game at MetLife Stadium to watch Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift was also at the Chiefs' home win over the Chicago Bears last week at Arrowhead Stadium after Kelce invited her.