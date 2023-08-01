The Indianapolis Colts top two offensive attractions — rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and star running back Jonathan Taylor — both watched Monday's practice.

Richardson missed the team's first workout in full pads because of nasal surgery and is expected to suit up later this week, perhaps even Tuesday.

Taylor's absence appears more problematic. The 2021 NFL rushing champ is still on the physically unable to perform list with no timetable for his return amid an increasingly a public contract dispute.

“He's just dealing with something right now and I'm going to refrain from getting into that with him out of the picture," first-year coach Shane Steichen said when asked to describe Taylor's injury. “Right now, he's on this football team.”

Apparently, against Taylor's wishes.

Following Saturday's one-hour meeting with Colts owner Jim Irsay in Irsay's motorhome, word leaked that the Colts top rusher had requested a trade. Irsay later said he would not make a deal this season, the final one on Taylor's rookie contract.

Saints coach: Kamara to meet with Goodell

Saints coach Dennis Allen expressed hope on Monday that Alvin Kamara's plan to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell would help resolve any disciplinary action the star running back might face in connection with his arrest in a February 2022 fight during Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas.

Alvin really wants to get out ahead of this and have a chance to visit with Roger and kind of give him his side of the story,” Allen said after the Saints' sixth practice of training camp at team headquarters.

“I think part of it is: ‘Let’s get some resolution with where we’re at and move forward.’ I think Alvin is looking forward to putting this behind him and focusing in on what he has to do to be the best he can for our team this season.”

Broncos receiver Patrick injures Achilles

The Denver Broncos braced themselves for a second straight season without their steadiest wide receiver and locker room leader after Tim Patrick was carted off the field with a left Achilles injury Monday — almost a year after tearing his right ACL at training camp.

“It's a tough break for us as a team when you see something like that, a great player, a great leader,” cornerback Patrick Surtain II said. “We wish him the best and just go on from there.”

With an energized crowd of 3,000 looking on as the Broncos practiced in full pads for the first time, Patrick hit the ground in pain just as he came out of his cut on a short route during a seven-on-seven passing drill. He threw his helmet as teammates including Courtland Sutton and Russell Wilson rushed to his side.

Cowboys RB Jones gets PED suspension

Cowboys running back Ronald Jones on Monday was suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancers.

Jones is eligible to participate in practices at training camp and in preseason games. Jones was on the field Monday as the Cowboys started their second week of camp.

Vikings’ Hunter happy to be over contract hump

Danielle Hunter was dissatisfied enough with his contract that he skipped Minnesota's offseason program and kept himself off the field for the beginning of training camp.

With a temporary new deal reached over the weekend, Hunter put the pads on Monday and participated in practice with the Vikings for the first time since the 2022 season ended. His contract will be in question again soon, but for now the team's best pass rusher can happily push the business part aside and work up a sweat with his teammates while trying to master a new scheme.