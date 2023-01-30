Seven days have passed and the reverberations from the Dallas Cowboys’ season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs are continuing to be felt.

Coach Mike McCarthy promised that major changes were in order and the biggest move came on Sunday with the decision to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, sources confirmed.

Along with Moore, the Cowboys are also moving on from quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, bringing the number coaching changes over the last week to eight.

McCarthy, who has led the Cowboys to back-to-back trips to the playoffs for first time since 2006-2007 and back-to-back 12-win seasons since 1992-1995, could be coaching for his job in 2023 and is expected to take over play-calling duties.

McCarthy called plays during his time as head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

Moore had been the team’s offensive coordinator since 2019 and was considered crucial to quarterback Dak Prescott’s development when McCarthy was hired in 2020.

The Cowboys twice ranked first in yards (2019, 2021) and once ranked first in points (2021) with Moore as the offensive coordinator and play caller.

The Cowboys were 11th in yards and fourth in points this season when Prescott threw a career-high 15 interceptions.

Now, there is a belief with in the organization that the Cowboys need a new voice in Prescott’s ear and get him out of his comfort zone to take the next step for himself and the team.

Report: Dolphins won’t pursue Brady

It’s uncertain if Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will return to the NFL in 2023 for his 24th season. And if Brady does, it’s uncertain who he would play for, as he is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent.

But if Brady does decide to play another year, the Dolphins are not expected to pursue him in the offseason, ESPN reported Sunday.

The latest report comes as Brady has once again been linked to Miami as a possible destination. But general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel have publicly backed Tua Tagovailoa as the team’s 2023 starter, despite a pair of diagnosed concussions, the second of which forced him to miss the team’s final three games.

Last August, the Dolphins were forced to forfeit two draft picks, and team owner Stephen Ross was suspended through Oct. 17, as a result of the league’s investigation into the team’s violation of the integrity of the game in its pursuit of Brady and former Saints coach Sean Payton.

After a months-long investigation that was launched in the aftermath of former Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit, the league concluded that Miami made “impermissible communications” with Brady as a member of the Patriots and Buccaneers.

Report: Dolphins to name Fangio DC

The Miami Dolphins have reached a deal with former Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio to become their defensive coordinator, a person familiar with the hire told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized.

Fangio, who had been one of the most sought-after defensive coordinator candidates this offseason, was Denver's head coach from 2019-21, going 19-30.

The Dolphins fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer after three seasons with the team.

Miami finished the season ranked 18th in total defense, 27th in passing defense and tied for 24th on third downs as the team dealt with various injuries.

The 64-year-old Fangio, a respected defensive mind, figures to mesh well with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and the talent Miami has on defense.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins had a career year, totaling 98 tackles. Linebacker Jaelan Phillips and rookie cornerback Kader Kohou both had standout seasons.

Chargers’ Herbert has shoulder surgery

Standout quarterback Justin Herbert underwent left shoulder surgery Wednesday and won’t participate in the Pro Bowl activities this coming weekend in Las Vegas, the Chargers announced Sunday.

Herbert had been selected as an alternate for the AFC in the revamped Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium.

The Chargers also said they expect Herbert to be cleared for “full participation in the offseason program” in the spring in Costa Mesa. They didn’t provide a full estimate on his recovery time or on how long he might be sidelined following a procedure to mend the labrum on his left (non-throwing) shoulder.

It wasn’t disclosed how or when Herbert was injured.

Herbert, 24, suffered fractured rib cartilage during the Chargers’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, but he didn’t miss a start for the rest of the season. He regained his mobility and accuracy and led the Chargers to a 10-7 record and their first playoff berth since the 2018 season.

In addition, Herbert threw for 4,739 yards and 25 touchdowns with 10 interceptions this past season, and has topped 4,000 yards passing in each season of his three-year NFL career.