Jalen Hurts finished runner-up to Patrick Mahomes in AP NFL MVP voting and lost again to him when Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs beat Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

But no QB is atop Hurts now — Philadelphia's franchise player is about to become the highest-paid player in average annual value in NFL history.

Hurts and the Eagles are set to sign one of the richest deals in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.3 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal was not yet final.

The Eagles announced later Monday on social media that “QB1 is here to stay."

“Keeping the main thing in Philly,” they tweeted, referencing one of Hurts' mottos. “We’ve agreed to terms with Jalen Hurts on a 5-year extension through the 2028 season.”

The 24-year-old Hurts was expected to receive $51 million per season — topping Mahomes and Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers — and only Cleveland's Deshaun Watson ($230M) and Arizona's Kyler Murray ($189.5M) received more in a single contract.

“Our job in this league is go out there and win football games and make money while doing it, and I'm glad the guys dong it the right way are getting the job security they deserve,” Mahomes said Monday.

Those numbers could be topped soon depending on how the contract situation between the Baltimore Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson plays out. In a series of tweets, the star quarterback said he requested a trade as of March 2. On March 7, the Ravens put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson and said they were still hopeful they could reach a long-term deal with him.

If Jackson does come back without a new deal, he could play this season on Baltimore’s $32.4 million franchise tag.

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert and Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow could each look to Hurts' deal as a framework for their looming extensions.

The Eagles know where Hurts will be this season.

Hurts delivered a record performance in the Super Bowl, throwing for 304 yards and a touchdown, running for 70 yards and three scores, and adding a game-tying 2-point conversion. Hurts and Mahomes were the first Black QBs to face off in a Super Bowl.

“He's someone that plays the position the right way, he goes about his business the right way,” Mahomes said. “That's why they were in the Super Bowl, and he played a great game in the Super Bowl, and proved a lot of people wrong that were still doubting him. It's great for the quarterback position, the Black quarterbacks coming up behind us. We know about Lamar and the situation there, getting these guys the deals they deserve.”

49ers signings

The 49ers have signed wide receiver Chris Conley to a one-year deal and re-signed defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. to a one-year contract.

The 49ers also announced that receiver Jauan Jennings signed his one-year exclusive rights free agent contract tender on Monday.

Conley played for Houston and Tennessee last season and had four catches for 48 yards in nine games. Conley has 217 career catches for 2,853 yards and 15 TDs in eight seasons with Kansas City, Jacksonville, Houston and Tennessee.

Hyder returns to the Niners after having 19 tackles, three passes defensed, one fumble recovery and one sack in 16 games last season. He has 21 sacks in 87 career games with San Francisco, Dallas, Detroit and Seattle.

Jennings had 35 catches for 416 yards and one TD last season.

Mahomes: ankle recovering

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes plans to be ready for training camp with no limitations from the high ankle sprain that occurred during the playoffs and was such the focal point of their run to a Super Bowl victory in February.

The Chiefs began their offseason program Monday, though most of their players will spend the first two weeks of voluntary workouts at home and meeting through Zoom.

That includes Mahomes, who has gathered a group of wide receivers, running backs and tight ends at his home in Texas for the second straight year for their own workouts.

Dolphins sign former Panthers, Cardinals WR

The Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver Chosen Anderson on Monday.

Anderson recently played for the Arizona Cardinals, but was released on March 8 after a short and unproductive stint with just seven catches for 76 yards over 10 games.

Anderson entered the league in 2016 as an undrafted college free agent and signed with the Jets. The 29-year-old caught 95 passes for 1,096 yards for the Panthers in 2020 but his production has fallen sharply since that season.

∎The Chicago Bears re-signed receiver Dante Pettis to a one-year contract on Monday. Pettis, a former 49er, had 19 receptions for 245 yards and three touchdowns, including two for more than 40 yards, last season — his first in Chicago. He also had 18 punt returns for 163 yards.

∎The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a contract on Monday with former New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams, enhancing one of their thinnest positions ahead of the NFL draft. Williams played the past four years for the Patriots, who drafted him in the second round in 2019 out of Vanderbilt.

∎New York Jets All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is not attending the start of the team's voluntary workouts while he seeks a contract extension, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press. Williams is staying away from the team while the sides negotiate a potential new deal, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because teams don’t announce who doesn’t attend the voluntary offseason program.