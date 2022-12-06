The short-lived Baker Mayfield era is over in Carolina.

The Panthers waived the struggling quarterback on Monday after the 2018 No. 1 draft pick asked for his release. Mayfield would be subject to waivers and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

The move does not come as a surprise, because Sam Darnold replaced Mayfield after his failed second stint as starting quarterback, and the Panthers like what they have in backup P.J. Walker. The move gives Mayfield a chance to potentially land with a team that needs quarterback help.

San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson all suffered injuries over the weekend.

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Mayfield asked for his release once he informed the quarterbacks that Darnold would be the team's starter and Walker would be the backup this Sunday at Seattle.

“Baker has been nothing but a professional since he's been here, a complete pro,” Wilks said. “I have tremendous respect for him.”

Wilks said he made the decision to go with Walker over Mayfield as the backup after “looking at the body of work the last couple of weeks. I felt P.J. has been productive when he was in there."

Harbaugh: Jackson “week to week”

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh sounded doubtful Monday about Lamar Jackson's availability for this weekend's game at Pittsburgh.

Jackson left Sunday's 10-9 win over Denver with a knee injury. Harbaugh said after the game that it was not a season-ending type of injury. On Monday, he provided an update.

“He's been through the MRIs, and I would say it's kind of week to week. It's going to be a weekly thing, so as the week goes on we'll see for this week,” Harbaugh said. “It's probably less likely for this week but it's not impossible. And then after that, it'll become more and more likely.”

Jackson left the game after taking a sack on the final play of the first quarter. This is around the same point in the season when he injured his ankle last year. He wasn't able to return from that, and Baltimore's late-season slide left the team out of the playoffs.

3-game Week 15 Saturday slate released

The NFL will feature three current division leaders playing on Saturday, Dec. 17, and highlighted by the Buffalo Bills hosting the Miami Dolphins in a prime-time showdown that could go far in determining who wins the AFC East.

The three-game Week 15 Saturday slate announced on Monday will open with the NFC North-leading Vikings hosting the Colts, followed by the Browns hosting the Ravens in a matchup of AFC North rivals.

Buffalo (9-3) regained the AFC East lead over Miami (8-4) this past weekend, but the Dolphins hold the tiebreaker edge over the Bills following a 21-19 win in their first meeting in Week 3.

All three games on Saturday will be broadcast on the NFL Network.

The NFL also altered NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” schedule for that weekend, with the Washington Commanders’ home game against the New York Giants flexed into the prime-time spot. The switch comes after the NFC East rivals played to a 20-20 tie on Sunday.

The Giants-Commanders’ game replaces Vegas Raiders hosting the New England Patriots, who will now play at 1:05 p.m. PST.

Colts continue prime-time flops

Colts owner Jim Irsay lobbied the NFL schedule-makers for more night games.

So far, Indianapolis has been a prime-time flop.

From the ugly October overtime win at Denver to last Monday night's fourth-quarter collapse against Pittsburgh to Sunday night's disastrous fourth quarter in Dallas, not much has gone right on the NFL's most visible stage.

Mostly, it's been embarrassing.

“I haven’t been involved in many losses in general, but definitely not like this,” interim coach Jeff Saturday said shortly after the game. “I think we went four possessions in a row with a (turnover). You’re not going to beat anybody in the NFL, but you’re dang sure not going to beat a good football team that way.”

Packers GM, coach want Rodgers back

A day after Aaron Rodgers said returning for a 19th season with the Green Bay Packers will require a “mutual desire on both sides”, his general manager agreed with the franchise quarterback.

“Surely, yeah,” GM Brian Gutekunst said on Monday, a day after a 28-19 victory at the Chicago Bears moved the Packers to 5-8.

Even with Jordan Love waiting in the wings, the Packers want Rodgers back.

“We made a big commitment to him this offseason (with a contract extension), so that was obviously something that was really important to us.”

Coach Matt LaFleur also said on Monday “absolutely” he’d want Rodgers back for 2023.

WRs Lamb, Gallup shining for Cowboys

Dallas receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are shining with the Cowboys set to fete Odell Beckham Jr. on a free-agent visit.

In the past month, Lamb has the only 100-yard games of the season for a Dallas wideout, along with three touchdowns. Gallup just had his first two-TD game since tearing an ACL last January.

All the talk now, though, is about Beckham, who started his career with the NFC East rival Giants against the Cowboys, who will spend Monday and Tuesday trying to convince the 30-year-old to sign.