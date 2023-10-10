A day after star receiver Justin Jefferson had to leave Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs because of a hamstring injury, the Minnesota Vikings were still evaluating the status of their leading receiver.

Jefferson left in the fourth quarter Sunday and wanted to return to the game, Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday, but the team chose to sit Jefferson to protect him.

“It probably wasn’t going to be possible, but he was trying to figure out a way,” O'Connell said Monday.

Jefferson slipped on the turf while trying to make a cut on his route during a third down pass deep in Kansas City territory and limped slowly to the sideline after grabbing the back of his right leg.

O'Connell said the team is getting “a couple different opinions” on Jefferson's injury.

“We’re going to have to, medically, make a good decision and help almost protect him from himself a little bit in a way, where we have to take care of him and get him back to 100%,” O’Connell said.

Jefferson, who watched the remainder of the game from the sideline with a towel draped over his head, led the NFL in receptions and yards last season while being honored as the AP Offensive Player of the Year.

The All-Pro receiver has 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns in five games this season and has never missed a game in his career.

Without Jefferson, the Vikings would need to lean more on rookie receiver Jordan Addison and fourth-year receiver K.J. Osborn, along with tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) walks to the locker room after getting injured during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Colts QB Richardson expected to miss Jags game

The Indianapolis Colts know one thing about Anthony Richardson's shoulder injury: It will keep him out of next weekend's game at Jacksonville.

Everything else remains unclear.

One day after the rookie quarterback injured the AC joint in his right shoulder on an awkward 4-yard run against Tennessee, coach Shane Steichen announced Gardner Minshew would make his second start of the season, this time against his former team.

“It's tough,” Steichen said, referring to the latest injury. “You know a guy gets dinged up like he gets dinged up and he's, obviously, a very talented player and it's tough. But you know we've got a lot of faith in Gardner to step in and go operate the way he has been.”

Minshew is getting used to being the quarterback on call.

He's won three of the four Colts games he's appeared in, two in relief of the injured Richardson, while completing nearly 69% of his throws without an interception. He spent his first two NFL seasons with the Jaguars (3-2).

The bigger concern in Indy (3-2) is Richardson's long-term health.

Browns still unsure of QB Watson’s status

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson did not practice Monday as he continues to deal with a right shoulder injury that sidelined him for one game before the bye week.

Watson remained inside the team's facility while his teammates worked outdoors in their first practice following their bye. He unexpectedly missed the Oct. 1 game against Baltimore with a shoulder bruise sustained a week earlier against Tennessee.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide any new specifics about Watson's injury on Monday.

Dolphins evaluating Achane knee ailment

The Dolphins are evaluating a knee injury sustained by rookie running back sensation De’Von Achane, and coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that a diagnosis is not yet known.

“We’re evaluating it,” McDaniel said.

Asked if Achane was undergoing an MRI on Monday, McDaniel said there are “various things he’s undergoing.”

Asked if he can say for sure that Achane’s knee issue isn’t season ending, McDaniel said he generally doesn’t like to speculate on timetables until a full evaluation is completed.

McDaniel said the injury was sustained during Sunday’s win against the Giants, when Achane ran 11 times for 151 yards and a touchdown. Achane returned to the game after the injury and didn’t complain about it to reporters afterward.

Seahawks expect to have Adams, several others back

The Seattle Seahawks expect safety Jamal Adams to be cleared from the concussion protocol in the next couple of days and to play this week against Cincinnati, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

The Seahawks returned from their bye week with a light practice to begin their preparations for the Bengals. Adams did not participate, but Carroll said the hope is he’ll be back on the field in a couple of days.

“He’s on the final stage, coming up, getting cleared and a pretty promising thought that he will be cleared (Tuesday),” Carroll said.

Adams played in his first game in more than a year last Monday when Seattle beat the New York Giants 24-3. But his return from a torn quadriceps tendon suffered in the 2022 season opener lasted less than a quarter after he suffered a concussion while making a tackle on New York quarterback Daniel Jones.

QB Jones feeling better after neck injury

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is feeling better a day after being forced to leave a game with a neck injury and coach Brian Daboll is optimistic he will be able to play against the Bills in Buffalo.

Jones was hurt early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 31-16 loss to the Dolphins in Miami. He had X-rays after the game and he had an additional test on Monday. Daboll said he did not have those results.

“I guess I’d say we’re optimistic,'” Daboll said Monday. “He’s feeling better today, so I think he’s moving in the right direction. Let’s see where he is when he comes back on Wednesday, but doesn’t feel terrible today.”

Backup Tyrod Taylor played the final 12 minutes. There was a point late when he had the wind knocked out of him at the end of a run.