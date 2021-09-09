NFL preview: A 17th game, new rules, faces in different places among changes

The NFL is going into overtime.

Each team will play 17 games this year, the first change to the regular-season structure since 1978, back when Tom Brady was still in diapers.

The collective bargaining agreement ratified in March 2020 cleared the way for that expansion, creating an extra week and pitting teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their divisions the previous year. The AFC will be the home conference for the 17th game this season, and the NFC next season.

The season opens Thursday night, when the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Brady, host the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott, returning from a serious leg injury that wiped out his 2020 campaign.

There’s plenty to watch for this season, including:

Quick-change artists

The NFL has become a numbers game. If a player wants to wear a wacky number, he has a far bigger selection this season. Now, running backs, tight ends and wide receivers can wear any number between 1 and 49 and 80 and 89. Defensive backs can wear 1 through 49; linebackers 1 through 59 and 90 through 99; offensive linemen 50 through 79; and defensive linemen 50 through 79 and 90 through 99.

Not everyone is a fan of the relaxed restrictions.

“The number rule is crazy,” Brady told the Tampa Bay Times. “Literally, guys changed their numbers today. I’m playing two guys who had different numbers in the preseason. So yeah, you’ve got to watch film and know who you’re studying, but so do running backs. They’ve got to know who to block. So does the offensive line. So do the receivers who are adjusting their routes based on blitzes.

“So one guy has got a 6, one guy has an 11, one guy has a 9. And they change every play when you break your routes and get to your spot. It’s going to be a very challenging thing. It’s a good advantage for the defense.”

This rules

Every year, there are at least tweaks to NFL rules, although other than the new regulations on jersey numbers, the adjustments this season are minor.

The most notable changes:

Expanded consultation of replay review: The replay official and designated members of the officiating department can now communicate to the referee “certain objective and administrative aspects of the game.”

Second forward passes: Modifies penalty to add a loss of down for a second forward pass behind the line and for a pass thrown after the ball returns behind the line.

Expanded prohibition against blocking below the waist.

A maximum of nine players in the “setup zone” on a free-kick formation.

Trading places

Barry Sanders never made it out of Detroit, but Matthew Stafford did.

Stafford, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2009, was traded from the Lions to the Rams in a rare quarterback-for-quarterback swap that sent Jared Goff, another player selected first overall, to the Motor City.

That was the blockbuster deal of the offseason, but there were plenty of other big-name players who switched teams. Among them:

WR Nelson Agholor (New England from Las Vegas): Coming off a career-best 896 yards receiving with the Raiders.

QB Teddy Bridgewater (Denver from Carolina): Bridgewater set career highs in passing yards (3,733) and passing touchdowns (15) in his lone Panthers season.

OT Orlando Brown (Kansas City from Baltimore): No team had a bigger offensive-line overhaul than the Chiefs this season.

DE Jadeveon Clowney (Cleveland from Tennessee): Will join fellow No. 1 pick Myles Garrett on an impressive Browns defensive front.

QB Andy Dalton (Chicago from Dallas): In 11 games with the Cowboys last season, Dalton threw for 2,170 yards and 14 touchdowns.

QB Sam Darnold (Carolina from New York Jets): Former USC star opens the season against the Jets, team that had picked him third overall.

OT Eric Fisher (Indianapolis from Kansas City): Former No. 1 overall pick joins one of the league’s best offensive lines.

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (Washington from Miami): Fitzpatrick is the seasoned hand in a quarterback room that includes Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke.

WR A.J. Green (Arizona from Cincinnati): Every season of his career, the No. 4 pick in 2011 has accumulated at least 500 yards receiving. Complements DeAndre Hopkins.

WR Julio Jones (Tennessee from Atlanta): Seven-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro makes a short move across state and conference lines.

DE J.J. Watt (Arizona from Houston): The Texans’ all-time leader in tackles for loss (172), sacks (101) and forced fumbles (25) joins the relentless Chandler Jones on the Cardinals’ line.

QB Carson Wentz (Indianapolis from Philadelphia): Retirement of Philip Rivers led to reunion of Philly tandem of Wentz and Frank Reich.