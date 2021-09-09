Subscribe

NFL preview: A 17th game, new rules, faces in different places among changes

SAM FARMER
LOS ANGELES TIMES
September 8, 2021, 10:24PM

The NFL is going into overtime.

Each team will play 17 games this year, the first change to the regular-season structure since 1978, back when Tom Brady was still in diapers.

The collective bargaining agreement ratified in March 2020 cleared the way for that expansion, creating an extra week and pitting teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their divisions the previous year. The AFC will be the home conference for the 17th game this season, and the NFC next season.

The season opens Thursday night, when the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Brady, host the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott, returning from a serious leg injury that wiped out his 2020 campaign.

There’s plenty to watch for this season, including:

Quick-change artists

The NFL has become a numbers game. If a player wants to wear a wacky number, he has a far bigger selection this season. Now, running backs, tight ends and wide receivers can wear any number between 1 and 49 and 80 and 89. Defensive backs can wear 1 through 49; linebackers 1 through 59 and 90 through 99; offensive linemen 50 through 79; and defensive linemen 50 through 79 and 90 through 99.

Not everyone is a fan of the relaxed restrictions.

“The number rule is crazy,” Brady told the Tampa Bay Times. “Literally, guys changed their numbers today. I’m playing two guys who had different numbers in the preseason. So yeah, you’ve got to watch film and know who you’re studying, but so do running backs. They’ve got to know who to block. So does the offensive line. So do the receivers who are adjusting their routes based on blitzes.

“So one guy has got a 6, one guy has an 11, one guy has a 9. And they change every play when you break your routes and get to your spot. It’s going to be a very challenging thing. It’s a good advantage for the defense.”

This rules

Every year, there are at least tweaks to NFL rules, although other than the new regulations on jersey numbers, the adjustments this season are minor.

The most notable changes:

Expanded consultation of replay review: The replay official and designated members of the officiating department can now communicate to the referee “certain objective and administrative aspects of the game.”

Second forward passes: Modifies penalty to add a loss of down for a second forward pass behind the line and for a pass thrown after the ball returns behind the line.

Expanded prohibition against blocking below the waist.

A maximum of nine players in the “setup zone” on a free-kick formation.

Trading places

Barry Sanders never made it out of Detroit, but Matthew Stafford did.

Stafford, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2009, was traded from the Lions to the Rams in a rare quarterback-for-quarterback swap that sent Jared Goff, another player selected first overall, to the Motor City.

That was the blockbuster deal of the offseason, but there were plenty of other big-name players who switched teams. Among them:

WR Nelson Agholor (New England from Las Vegas): Coming off a career-best 896 yards receiving with the Raiders.

QB Teddy Bridgewater (Denver from Carolina): Bridgewater set career highs in passing yards (3,733) and passing touchdowns (15) in his lone Panthers season.

OT Orlando Brown (Kansas City from Baltimore): No team had a bigger offensive-line overhaul than the Chiefs this season.

DE Jadeveon Clowney (Cleveland from Tennessee): Will join fellow No. 1 pick Myles Garrett on an impressive Browns defensive front.

QB Andy Dalton (Chicago from Dallas): In 11 games with the Cowboys last season, Dalton threw for 2,170 yards and 14 touchdowns.

QB Sam Darnold (Carolina from New York Jets): Former USC star opens the season against the Jets, team that had picked him third overall.

OT Eric Fisher (Indianapolis from Kansas City): Former No. 1 overall pick joins one of the league’s best offensive lines.

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (Washington from Miami): Fitzpatrick is the seasoned hand in a quarterback room that includes Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke.

WR A.J. Green (Arizona from Cincinnati): Every season of his career, the No. 4 pick in 2011 has accumulated at least 500 yards receiving. Complements DeAndre Hopkins.

WR Julio Jones (Tennessee from Atlanta): Seven-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro makes a short move across state and conference lines.

DE J.J. Watt (Arizona from Houston): The Texans’ all-time leader in tackles for loss (172), sacks (101) and forced fumbles (25) joins the relentless Chandler Jones on the Cardinals’ line.

QB Carson Wentz (Indianapolis from Philadelphia): Retirement of Philip Rivers led to reunion of Philly tandem of Wentz and Frank Reich.

Dare to dream

At least one NFL team each season since 2003 has won its division a year after failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Two of those teams — the 2009 New Orleans Saints and 2017 Philadelphia Eagles — went on to win the Super Bowl.

One such team last season was Washington, which went from 3-13 in 2019 to 7-9 in 2020. OK, so the NFC East just wasn’t very good.

Here’s an even more impressive streak: Since 1990, at least four teams each season have qualified for the playoffs after failing to do so the previous year. That’s 31 consecutive seasons.

There were seven such teams in 2020: Chicago, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Washington and the Rams.

Meanwhile, in the last four seasons, seven head coaches in their first season with a new club made the playoffs: Ron Rivera (Washington), Kevin Stefanski (Cleveland), Matt LaFleur (Green Bay), Matt Nagy (Chicago), Frank Reich (Indianapolis), Sean McDermott (Buffalo) and Sean McVay (Rams).

Lonely at top

It remains to be seen whether they’re the magnificent seven, but there are seven new head coaches this season: Dan Campbell in Detroit, David Culley in Houston, Urban Meyer in Jacksonville, Nick Sirianni in Philadelphia, Arthur Smith in Atlanta, Robert Saleh with the New York Jets, and the Chargers’ Brandon Staley.

It’s a snap

Five quarterbacks were selected in the first 15 picks of this year’s draft: Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville), BYU’s Zach Wilson (New York Jets), North Dakota State’s Trey Lance (San Francisco 49ers), Ohio State’s Justin Fields (Chicago) and Alabama’s Mac Jones (New England).

For 13 years in a row, at least one rookie quarterback has started his team's opener. Lawrence has been named the starter for the Jaguars, Wilson for the Jets and Jones for the Patriots.

Only in LA

The Los Angeles area will play host to the Super Bowl for the first time since the Dallas-Buffalo game at the Rose Bowl in Jan. 1993. This time it’s at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, home to the Rams and Chargers.

This will be the eighth Super Bowl in the Los Angeles area, which is three fewer than South Florida and two fewer than New Orleans. The next closest is Tampa, Florida, with five.

Milestones

Buffalo’s Josh Allen needs nine rushing touchdowns to eclipse Cam Newton’s 33, the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in his first four seasons.

New England’s Bill Belichick ranks third all time among coaches with 311 victories, regular season and playoffs combined. He needs 14 to surpass George Halas and needs 17 — quite an ask — to tie No. 1 Don Shula.

Tampa Bay’s Brady needs 1,155 yards passing to surpass Drew Brees (80,358) for most career passing yards.

The Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald needs 14½ sacks to become the fourth player since 1982 — when the individual sack became a statistic — with 100 sacks in his first eight seasons.

Tennessee’s Derrick Henry needs 1,500 yards rushing and 15 rushing touchdowns to become the first player to accomplish that in three consecutive seasons.

Should he throw for 4,000 yards, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes would join Peyton Manning as the only players to do that three times in their first four seasons. Mahomes, who has 14,152 yards in 46 career games, can become the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 15,000 yards in 50 games or fewer.

