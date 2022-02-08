NFL reaches Super Bowl week believing it has moved beyond its omicron surge

The NFL made it to Super Bowl week with its coronavirus issues rapidly receding. League leaders expressed optimism that will remain the case through Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, even as they revealed that only about 10% of eligible players had received vaccine booster doses.

The league has experienced few disruptions during its postseason after enduring a spike of cases in December attributed to the omicron variant.

"Importantly from my standpoint, I think that omicron appears to have peaked and definitely be on the way down in our population," Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, said during a video conference with reporters Monday. "And once again, that's not only good news for the NFL. But I think it's good news for the country as a whole because we have tended to sort of be an indicator of where things will follow in the country after a few weeks."

The NFL is one game from completing its second season played during the pandemic. There were three games postponed in the 2021 regular season amid the omicron surge.

"I've described it - and others have - as like a tidal wave," Sills said. "It just came in, and it just washed over everyone. It affected everyone. And we saw our case rates go up as much as tenfold in the course of a week. And so that really caused us to pivot and need to change our strategy."

The NFL and the NFL Players Association made protocol changes that amounted to an attempt to live with a variant that league leaders described as being much more contagious but generally causing mild illness. As Super Bowl week arrives, the NFL is testing only players, coaches and team staffers who show symptoms of COVID-19. Any positive test would result in a five-day isolation period.

"We feel like this targeted testing was effective as a screening tool, particularly during this omicron era, and we feel like the five-day return has been able to be done safely within the parameters of our protocol," Sills said. "And I think this has implications, obviously, for other sports at other levels but also society."

Even so, Sills did not rule out the possibility of a positive test for a member of the Bengals or Rams affecting Sunday's game.

"I think it's absolutely possible because if they have symptoms and we test them and they're positive, then obviously they would miss the game," Sills said. "And we're continuing to screen everyone every day. We've done tests on playoff participants each week throughout the playoffs, and I don't think that will change. That screening will continue, the same process that we've had in place."

NFL officials said about 95% of players are vaccinated. According to Sills, the league's latest data showed that approximately 10% of players eligible for vaccine boosters had received them. That figure was about 60%, he said, for all staffers, coaches and players leaguewide. Sills said that players may have been dissuaded from taking boosters by the possibility of experiencing side effects.

"The rollout of the boosters really came, I think, at a challenging time for players," Sills said. "We all know that during the season players don't want to do anything that might detract from their performance or cause them to miss time, even if that's practice time."

Jeff Miller, the NFL's executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy, said the league's data showed no increase in the injury rate during the NFL's first 17-game regular season. The NFL also had its fewest number of concussions since it began compiling comprehensive data in 2015, Miller said. But injury rates on special teams plays were troublingly high, he said.

"That's something that's going to be a primary area of focus for us on the health and safety side," Miller said.

About one in five injuries and approximately one in six concussions suffered by players occurs on special teams, according to the league. Sills referred to that as a "call to action" requiring further scrutiny.

"Simply put, the special teams plays have a disproportionate rate of injury compared to how frequently the play occurs," Sills said. "And so we think that's something that demands our attention. ... And the punt play, I think, is particularly the one that would be targeted by us."