NFL roundup: Chiefs clinch AFC West; Cowboys stunned by Jaguars

Jerick McKinnon ran for a 26-yard touchdown in overtime Sunday and visiting Kansas City beat Houston to clinch its seventh straight AFC West title.

The Chiefs got the ball first in overtime but had to punt after Patrick Mahomes was sacked by Blake Cashman on third down. Texans quarterback Davis Mills fumbled on a scramble on Houston’s first play, and it was recovered by Kansas City’s Willie Gay on the Texans’ 26.

McKinnon, who also had a TD reception, dashed untouched into the end zone on the next play.

Mahomes threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score as Kansas City overcame two turnovers and a season-high 102 penalty yards to win for the seventh time in eight games.

The Chiefs trailed most of the day. Mahomes dashed 5 yards into the end zone early in the fourth quarter and hit McKinnon for the 2-point conversion to give Kansas City a 24-21 lead. Houston tied it on Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 29-yard field goal with 5:11 left in regulation.

Lions 20, Jets 17

Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and Detroit held on to beat Zach Wilson in New York.

Coming out of the two-minute warning, Goff looked to his left and found Wright wide open, and the tight end rumbled untouched into the end zone.

Wilson and the Jets had one more chance. He completed a 20-yard pass to Elijah Moore on fourth down, setting up Greg Zuerlein for a 58-yard field-goal try. But the kick went wide left, sending the Lions to their third straight win and sixth in their past seven games.

Eagles 25, Bears 20

Jalen Hurts tied a career high by running for three touchdowns and Philadelphia outlasted host Chicago.

The Eagles, with the best record in the NFL, made just enough plays to come away with a tighter-than-anticipated win.

Chicago’s Justin Fields rushed for 95 yards to reach exactly 1,000 on the season. He also set a franchise single-

season rushing record for a QB. But the Bears lost their seventh straight game — their worst skid since dropping eight in a row in 2002 to match a club record.

Jaguars 40, Cowboys 34, OT

Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott’s bobbled pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave Jacksonville a home victory over Dallas in overtime.

Noah Brown failed to secure Prescott’s low throw, and Jenkins made a shoelace grab and went untouched the other way to end Jacksonville’s NFL-record 20-game skid against NFC teams.

The Cowboys ended a four-game winning streak.

Steelers 24, Panthers 16

Mitch Trubisky threw for 179 yards and engineered three long touchdown drives as visiting Pittsburgh dealt a major blow to Carolina’s playoff hopes.

Trubisky, filling in for concussed rookie Kenny Pickett, ran for a 1-yard touchdown and played turnover-free football. Najee Harris ran for 86 yards and a touchdown and Jaylen Warren added a 2-yard TD run for Pittsburgh.

Saints 21, Falcons 18

Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and New Orleans beat visiting Atlanta in rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder’s debut.

Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton’s scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed.

Bengals 34, Buccaneers 23

Joe Burrow threw for four second-half touchdowns and surging Cincinnati rallied from a 17-point road deficit to beat Tom Brady and Tampa Bay.

The Bengals won their sixth straight and retained sole possession of first place in the AFC North. Trey Flowers intercepted Brady to set up one touchdown.

The first-place Bucs wasted an opportunity to take a two-game lead in the woeful NFC South.

Chargers 17, Titans 14

Cameron Dicker connected on a 43-yard field goal with 4 seconds remaining and Los Angeles beat Tennessee.

The visiting Titans appeared to force overtime when Ryan Tannehill scored on a 1-yard QB sneak with 48 seconds remaining, but the Chargers responded by going 52 yards in six plays.

Justin Herbert had his third straight 300-yard game. He completed 28 of 42 passes for 313 yards but didn’t throw a touchdown for only the third time in 46 games.

Broncos 24, Cardinals 15

Backup quarterback Brett Rypien overcame relentless pressure, Justin Simmons had two interceptions and Denver held off visiting Arizona.

The game featured two backup QBs, but Arizona lost Colt McCoy to a concussion early in the third after he took a hit while diving for a first down. He was intercepted once and backup Trace McSorley threw two more.

Rypien was sacked seven times but directed three second-half scoring drives as Denver snapped a five-game losing streak.

Commanders 20, Giants 12

Kayvon Thibodeaux was prepared for the national stage just like he promised, Daniel Jones shined under the lights and New York beat Washington to bolster its playoff chances and hurt those of a rival.

After declaring, “Prime time likes me,” Thibodeaux was a force rushing the passer and busting into the backfield. He stripped Taylor Heinicke of the ball, recovered it to score a touchdown and finished with three tackles for loss.

Jones was 21 of 32 for 160 yards and engineered an 18-play touchdown drive in the second quarter that started at the 3 and lasted 8:35.