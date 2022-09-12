NFL roundup: Jalen Hurts, Eagles too much for Lions in opener, 38-35

Jalen Hurts made plays with his legs, right arm and head.

Hurts accounted for 333 yards and a touchdown and A.J. Brown had a career-high-tying 155 yards receiving in his Philadelphia debut, helping the Eagles hold on for a 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Hurts ran 17 times, one short of his career high, for 90 yards and a 1-yard touchdown. The third-year quarterback was 18 of 32 for 243 yards, including a perfectly placed 54-yard pass to Brown that led to Philadelphia taking a 24-14 lead at halftime.

Just as importantly, Hurts threw away many passes to avoid sacks.

“We had a lot broken plays, a lot of throwaways," he said. “As a quarterback, that is the best play sometimes."

The Eagles scored 24 points in the second quarter and had a 17-point lead in the fourth that was cut to three when Jared Goff threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark with 3:51 left.

Miles Sanders' 24-yard run on third-and-2 from the Eagles 27 just before the two-minute warning quieted a raucous crowd.

“That was a big one," Brown said. “We needed that to take the life out of the building."

Philadelphia sealed the win on Hurts' sneak that converted a fourth-and-1 from the Detroit 40 with 50 seconds left.

Sanders finished with 96 yards rushing and was one of three Philadelphia running backs to score.

The Lions started strong, opening the game with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive and forcing Philadelphia to turn it over on downs.

Hurts, though, proved to be too tough to stop on the ground and through the air.

He had 50 yards rushing in the first quarter, the highest total by a Philadelphia quarterback since Michael Vick ran for 2 more yards in the opening quarter of a 2013 game against the New York Giants.

Saints 27, Falcons 26

Wil Lutz kicked a 51-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining to cap a stunning fourth-quarter comeback by New Orleans, which overcame a 16-point deficit to beat host Atlanta in coach Dennis Allen’s debut.

After struggling offensively through most of the season opener, Jameis Winston guided the Saints to three straight scoring drives. The first two ended with touchdown passes of 3 and 9 yards to Michael Thomas. The Saints converted one 2-point try, but failed on the other.

New Orleans got the ball back one more time, taking over at its own 20 with 48 seconds remaining and no timeouts. Winston connected on a 40-yard pass to Jarvis Landry and a 17-yarder to Juwan Johnson to set up Lutz’s winning field goal.

Chiefs 44, Cardinals 21

Patrick Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns, lifting Kansas City to an impressive road win over Arizona.

The game was never in doubt after the opening minutes, with Mahomes picking apart the Cardinals’ defense with his usual array of good decisions and deft passing touch. The quarterback was playing his first NFL game against Kliff Kingsbury, who coached Mahomes in college at Texas Tech and now leads the Cardinals.

Browns 26, Panthers 24

Rookie Cade York kicked a go-ahead 58-yard field goal with 8 seconds left, Kareem Hunt scored two touchdowns and Cleveland spoiled Baker Mayfield’s bid for vengeance by beating host Carolina.

Nick Chubb ran for 141 yards and Hunt had 70 total yards from scrimmage as the Browns won their season opener for the first time since 2004.

Ravens 24, Jets 9

Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes, including two to Devin Duvernay, and visiting Baltimore rolled past New York.

Jackson went 17 of 30 for 213 yards, including a TD to Rashod Bateman, and an interception. The performance came hours after ESPN reported that Jackson turned down a five-year extension offer worth more than $250 million.

Commanders 28, Jaguars 22

Carson Wentz bounced back from throwing interceptions on consecutive plays early in the fourth quarter, completing his third and fourth TDs to give host Washington a comeback victory against Jacksonville.

It was his first four-TD game since the day he tore the ACL in his left knee while with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. And it came with former Eagles coach Doug Pederson on the sideline in charge of the Jaguars for the first time.

Dolphins 20, Patriots 7

Tua Tagovailoa passed for 270 yards and a touchdown and Miami provided an early look at its ability to contend in the AFC East by beating Bill Belichick and visiting New England.

Second-year receiver Jaylen Waddle scored the Dolphins’ first offensive touchdown of the 2022 season, taking a fourth-down pass from Tagovailoa into the end zone for a 42-yard score.

Colts 20, Texans 20

Matt Ryan rallied Indianapolis in the fourth quarter to force overtime against host Houston in his Colts debut, but neither team could score on two overtime possessions each.

The Texans led 20-3 entering the fourth quarter in coach Lovie Smith’s debut, but Ryan led three successive scoring drives, culminating with his 15-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman with 1:54 remaining.

Indianapolis got the ball back with 1:19 left in regulation but was forced to punt — a sign of things to come.

Giants 21, Titans 20

Daniel Jones hit Chris Myarick for a 1-yard touchdown pass, then found Saquon Barkley on a shovel pass for the 2-point conversion with 1:06 left against host Tennessee, making New York’s new coach Brian Daboll a winner in his coaching debut.

Daboll didn’t hesitate to keep his offense on the field for the 2-point conversion, which snapped the Giants’ skid of five straight losses in season openers.