NFL roundup: Lamar Jackson accounts for 5 TDs, Ravens hold off Patriots 37-26

Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score to help the Baltimore Ravens hold off the host New England Patriots 37-26 on Sunday.

New England’s Mac Jones suffered a leg injury with less than two minutes to play, hopping off the field and heading straight to the locker room. He completed 22 of 32 passes for 321 yards but threw three interceptions.

Justin Tucker kicked a 56-yard field goal, the 50th of his career from 50 yards or more, as Baltimore (2-1) claimed its first regular-season victory at New England in seven tries.

Despite being under pressure for most of the day and losing another member of his offensive line to an early injury, Jackson completed 18 of 29 passes for 218 yards with an interception. He rushed for 107 yards on 11 carries. Mark Andrews had eight catches for 89 yards and two TDs.

Vikings 28, Lions 24

Kirk Cousins connected with a wide-open K.J. Osborn for the go-ahead, 28-yard touchdown with 45 seconds remaining, and Minnesota rallied past Detroit.

Osborn blew by former Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes on a corner route to snag the in-stride pass and cruise across the goal line to give Minnesota (2-1) the lead for the first time.

The Vikings then didn’t let Jared Goff and the Lions cross midfield.

Colts 20, Chiefs 17

Matt Ryan threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to rookie Jelani Woods with 24 seconds left to give host Indianapolis the comeback win over Kansas City.

Ryan earned his first win with the Colts in their home opener by hooking up with Woods for both Indianapolis touchdowns, one week after they were shut out at Jacksonville.

Panthers 22, Saints 14

Laviska Shenault caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield, Marquis Haynes returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown and host Carolina beat New Orleans to snap a nine-game losing streak.

Mayfield threw for 170 yards and Christian McCaffrey ran for 108 as the Panthers (1-2) won at home for the first time since beating the Saints 26-7 on Sept. 19, 2021.

Eagles 24, Commanders 8

DeVonta Smith caught eight passes from Jalen Hurts for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, Carson Wentz flopped in his first game against the team that drafted him and Philadelphia routed host Washington.

Smith made acrobatic catches along the sideline and to the edge of the end zone for respective gains of 45 and 44 yards, and hauled in a TD pass on fourth down to end the first half with no time left on the clock.

Rams 20, Cardinals 12

Matthew Stafford threw for 249 yards, Cam Akers and Cooper Kupp both scored touchdowns and Los Angeles used a stellar defensive effort to beat host Arizona.

The Rams (2-1) continued their dominance in the series of NFC West rivals, winning 11 of the past 12 games dating to 2017, including last year’s 34-11 win in the playoffs.Arizona fell to 1-2.

Jaguars 38, Chargers 10

Trevor Lawrence threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, James Robinson rushed for 100 yards and a TD and Jacksonville beat ailing Justin Herbert and Los Angeles.

The Jaguars snapped an 18-game road losing streak, which was tied for the eighth-longest in league history. The Jags won in the Pacific time zone for the fourth time in 19 trips and beat the Bolts on the road for the first time in six tries.

Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for a career-high 141 yards and a touchdown, Marcus Mariota threw a 14-yard TD to rookie Drake London in the second half, and visiting Atlanta beat Seattle.

Patterson rumbled for 107 yards in the second half and the Falcons (1-2) avoided their second 0-3 start in three seasons. His 17-yard touchdown run in the second quarter gave Atlanta a 17-10 lead.

Bengals 27, Jets 12

Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and Cincinnati rolled past host New York for its first win of the season.

After a pair of three-point losses, the Bengals (1-2) came out aggressive against the Jets, who fell flat after a stunning comeback win last week at Cleveland.

Bears 23, Texans 20

Roquan Smith set up Cairo Santos’ game-ending field goal when he intercepted Davis Mills deep in Houston territory, and host Chicago beat former coach Lovie Smith and Houston.

Khalil Herbert ran for a career-high 157 yards and two touchdowns for Chicago. Justin Fields completed just 8 of 17 passes for 107 yards with two interceptions.