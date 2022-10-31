NFL Roundup: Late penalty, missed kicks help Falcons beat Panthers in OT

Atlanta’s Younghoe Koo booted a 41-yard field goal in overtime after the visiting Panthers missed a pair of kicks that could’ve won it, giving the Falcons an improbable 37-34 victory Sunday that maintained their hold on first place in the NFC South.

The teams combined for three touchdowns in the final 3:06 of regulation before a silly penalty by the Panthers’ D.J. Moore opened the door for the Falcons (4-4) to pull it out.

With the Falcons up 34-28, Carolina (2-6) appeared to have won the game in stunning fashion when Moore hauled in a 62-yard touchdown heave from P.J. Walker with 12 seconds remaining.

But Moore ripped off his helmet during a raucous celebration in the end zone, resulting in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. That pushed back the extra point to a 48-yard attempt, and Eddy Piñeiro pulled it left of the upright.

Carolina had another chance to win in OT after C.J. Henderson returned an interception 54 yards to the Falcons 20. But Piñeiro botched another kick, yanking a wobbler left again from 32 yards out — shorter than a regular extra point.

Seahawks 27, Giants 13

Tyler Lockett caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith with 9:18 left and host Seattle won its third straight.

The only matchup of teams with winning records in the NFL this week was a slugfest until the fourth quarter, when Lockett made up for two big mistakes earlier in the game and Seattle rookie running back Kenneth Walker III finally broke free, helping the surprising Seahawks (5-3) stay atop the NFC West.

New York (6-2) saw its four-game win streak snapped entering its bye week.

Cowboys 49, BEARS 29

Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Micah Parsons returned a fumble for his first NFL score and host Dallas beat Chicago.

Tony Pollard ran for 131 yards and three TDs with Ezekiel Elliott sidelined by a right knee injury as the Cowboys (6-2) made it 2-for-2 in a four-game stretch against the NFC North.

Eagles 35, Steelers 13

Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to A.J Brown in the first half and finished with 285 yards and four TDs overall as unbeaten Philadelphia raced past visiting Pittsburgh.

Brown had six receptions for 156 yards. The Eagles are 7-0 for the second time in franchise history and first since 2004, when Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens led them to the Super Bowl.

Vikings 34, Cardinals 26

Za’Darius Smith had three sacks to help Minnesota’s defense hang on and the host Vikings beat Arizona for their fifth consecutive victory.

Dalvin Cook rushed for a season-high 111 yards and a touchdown and Kirk Cousins passed for two scores and ran for another for the Vikings (6-1), who stayed unbeaten at home in coach Kevin O’Connell’s rookie year.

Patriots 22, Jets 17

Bill Belichick passed George Halas for second place on the NFL’s career coaching victories list and visiting New England beat New York for the 13th straight time.

Devin McCourty had two of the Patriots’ three interceptions of Zach Wilson, Nick Folk kicked five field goals against his former team and New England (4-4) slowed the surprising Jets (5-3), who had won four in a row.

Belichick got his 325th win, including playoffs, and now trails only Don Shula (347).

Commanders 17, Colts 16

Taylor Heinicke scored on a 1-yard plunge with 22 seconds left, capping an 89-yard drive in the final 2 1/2 minutes and sending visiting Washington past Indianapolis.

Indy native Terry McLaurin set up the decisive score by wrestling the ball away from Stephon Gilmore for a 33-yard catch one play before Heinicke scored. Washington (4-4) has won three straight.

Indy (3-4-1) managed only one TD in Sam Ehlinger’s first career start. He took over at quarterback this week when coach Frank Reich benched veteran Matt Ryan.

Dolphins 31, Liona 27

Tua Tagovailoa threw a go-ahead, 11-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki late in the third quarter to cap Miami's rally from a double-digit, second-half deficit to beat Detroit.

The Dolphins (5-3) have won two straight since Tagovailoa returned from a concussion. The Lions (1-6) have lost five in a row.

Titans 17, Texans 10

Derrick Henry dominated Houston again, running for 219 yards and two touchdowns to carry visiting Tennessee.

It was Henry’s fourth straight 200-yard game against the Texans, making him the first player in NFL history to have at least 150 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in four consecutive games against the same opponent. The 28-year-old has six 200-yard games in his career, tying O.J. Simpson and Adrian Peterson for the most in NFL history.

Broncos 21, Jaguars 17

Latavius Murray scored on a 2-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, and Denver beat Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium in London to snap a four-game skid.

Russell Wilson led two go-ahead scoring drives in the second half. Wilson finished 18 for 30 for 252 yards with a touchdown and interception after missing the Broncos' previous game with a hamstring injury.