CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell below .500 with a stunning 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, who won their second game of the season Sunday despite playing with a third-string quarterback and interim head coach.

Brady was 32-of-49 passing for 290 yards for the Bucs (3-4). One of those incompletions came when a wide-open Mike Evans dropped what would have been a 64-yard touchdown on the third play of the game.

Brady hasn’t had a losing record this far into a season since the 2002 New England Patriots dropped four straight games to reach 3-4.

P.J. Walker threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns for Carolina (2-5) in place of injured Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.

The Panthers won for the first time under interim coach Steve Wilks, who replaced Matt Rhule when he was fired Oct. 10.

Commanders 23, Packers 21

LANDOVER, Md. — Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense sputtered and Washington handed the Packers their third straight loss.

Nursing a sore thumb and out of sync with receivers, Rodgers was 23 of 35 for 194 yards and the Packers went 0 of 6 on third down. Green Bay (3-4) had just 232 total yards of offense to Washington’s 364 and lost Allen Lazard to a shoulder injury, making him the team’s third wide receiver to go down during the first losing streak under coach Matt LaFleur.

Taylor Heinicke, making his first start of the season in place of injured Carson Wentz, threw for two touchdowns — including a perfect 37-yard pass to Terry McLaurin — and was 20 of 33 for 200 yards.

Giants 23, Jaguars 17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two New York defenders tackled Christian Kirk inside the 1-yard line as time expired to preserve the win over Jacksonville.

The Giants matched their best start since 2008. Quarterback Daniel Jones ran for a career-high 107 yards and a touchdown, turning to his legs to carry the Giants (6-1) down the stretch. He ran for 35 yards on a go-ahead drive and capped it with a 1-yard plunge after consecutive penalties by Jacksonville moved the ball inches from the goal line.

Ravens 23, Browns 20

BALTIMORE — Gus Edwards ran for two touchdowns in his first game back from a major knee injury, and Baltimore avoided another fourth-quarter collapse thanks to a couple of huge Cleveland penalties.

The Ravens (4-3) led 23-13 after Justin Tucker’s 55-yard field goal with 11:24 remaining, but the Browns responded with a 2-yard touchdown run by Kareem Hunt to make it a three-point game. Then a fumble by Baltimore’s Justice Hill gave Cleveland the ball at its own 16 with 3:12 to play.

Cowboys 24, Lions 6

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ezekiel Elliott ran for two 1-yard touchdowns and Dak Prescott threw for a score in his return from injury while Dallas leaned on its defense to beat Detroit.

The Cowboys (5-2) recovered Jamaal Williams’ fumble inside their 1 with a four-point lead early in the fourth quarter. Jared Goff was responsible for four other Detroit turnovers — he threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles.

Titans 19, Colts 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Andrew Adams returned an interception 76 yards for the first pick-6 of his career, and Tennessee never trailed while completing its second straight sweep of AFC South rival Indianapolis.

The reigning two-time division champion Titans (4-2) won their fourth straight overall, and they’ve now beaten the Colts five straight times.

Bengals 35, Falcons 17

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow passed for 345 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as Cincinnati scored on its first four possessions to roll past Atlanta.

The Cincinnati quarterback played his best game of the season, finishing 34 of 42 for 481 yards and three touchdowns and running for a 1-yard score as the defending AFC champion Bengals (4-3) moved above .500 for the first time this season.

Seahawks 37, Chargers 23

INGLEWOOD — Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, Marquise Goodwin caught a pair of scores, and Seattle jumped out to a 17-point first-quarter lead and beat Los Angeles.

Geno Smith completed 20 of 27 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns, his fifth multi-TD game of the season. Jason Myers added three field goals for the Seahawks (4-3), who have won three of four.

Jets 16, Broncos 9

DENVER — Rookie Breece Hall ran for a 62-yard touchdown before leaving with a knee injury and surprising New York won its fourth straight by beating backup quarterback Brett Rypien and punchless Denver.