NFL roundup: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs withstand rally by Zach Wilson, Jets to win 23-20

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City shook off a subpar performance during which they blew a 17-point lead, but held on to defeat the New York Jets 23-20 on Sunday night.

Mahomes was intercepted twice and struggled to get much going after a quick start with pop superstar Taylor Swift watching Travis Kelce and the Chiefs for the second straight game, this time from a suite at MetLife Stadium.

After the Chiefs (3-1) regained the lead on Harrison Butker’s 26-yard field goal with 10:51 remaining, Zach Wilson made his first big mistake when he lost a snap. Tershawn Wharton recovered the loose ball and Mahomes and the Chiefs got it at the Jets 47.

An interception of Mahomes on third-and-20 was negated by a holding call on Sauce Gardner. Replays showed it was a questionable call and an irate Jets coach Robert Saleh stormed down the sideline to shout at an official.

Mahomes, who had a 25-yard run on third-and-23 to extend the drive, ran for 9 yards on another third down to the Jets 2, sealing the victory.

Moments later, Saleh was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty — and the clock hit zero on a bitter loss for the Jets (1-3).

Mahomes, who became the fastest to 200 NFL touchdown passes, was 18 of 30 for 203 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 51 yards. Isiah Pacheco rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, and Kelce had six catches for 60 yards.

Wilson had his best game since taking over for the injured Aaron Rodgers, going 28 of 39 for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

Bills 48, Dolphins 20

In Orchard Park, New York — Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score, and Buffalo brought Miami's unbeaten start to an emphatic end.

A week after the Dolphins had one of the most impressive offensive performances in NFL history in a 70-20 win over Denver, Buffalo (3-1) showed Miami (3-1) a thing or two about efficient offense, scoring on eight of its first nine possessions while taking over first place in the AFC East.

Stefon Diggs caught three touchdowns and finished with six receptions for 120 yards. Allen went 21 of 25 for 320 yards and had his 10th game with four passing TDs.

Miami moved the ball reasonably well, finishing with 393 yards of offense, but the Bills forced two turnovers and sacked quarterback Tua Tagovailoa four times.

The Bills suffered one major setback when cornerback Tre’Davious White was carted off in the third quarter with what the team said was an Achilles tendon injury. White pulled up while covering Tyreek Hill and was unable to put any weight on his right leg.

Buffalo never trailed and finished with 414 yards of offense. The three-time AFC East champion Bills have won three straight since a season-opening loss at the New York Jets.

The Dolphins squandered chances to open a season with four wins for the first time since 1995 and to take a two-game lead over Buffalo in the division.

Cowboys 38, Patriots 3

In Arlington, Texas, DaRon Bland returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown, Leighton Vander Esch scooped up a fumble for a score and Dallas beat New England.

Mac Jones was responsible for all three turnovers and was pulled in the second half of the Patriots’ worst loss in 24 seasons under Bill Belichick, surpassing a 31-0 defeat at Buffalo in 2003.

The Cowboys (3-1) spoiled former star running back Ezekiel Elliott’s Dallas homecoming with their 10th consecutive home victory. It’s the longest home streak since 1991-92, or almost two decades before AT&T Stadium opened.

Bland had his second pick-6 of the season after getting one in a 40-0 season-opening rout of the New York Giants. The Patriots (1-3) trailed by seven early in the second quarter when Jones was sacked from behind by Dante Fowler, leading to the easy 11-yard scoop-and-score from Vander Esch.

In the final seconds of the first half, Jones tried to throw across the field to Kendrick Bourne when Bland stepped in front and ran 54 yards untouched for a 28-3 Dallas lead.

Jones was 12 of 21 for 150 yards with a 39.9 passer rating before Bailey Zappe replaced him.

Texans 30, Steelers 6

In Houston, Rookie C.J. Stroud had another big game, throwing for 306 yards and two touchdowns to lead Houston past Pittsburgh.

The Texans (2-2) won their second straight and first at home since beating the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 26, 2021. Houston’s 24-point win was its largest margin of victory in exactly six years.

Stroud, the second overall pick in the draft, threw a TD pass to get things going in a first half where the Texans built a 16-0 lead. It was his second 300-yard passing game, and he has thrown six touchdown passes with no interceptions in his first four games.