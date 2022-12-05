Subscribe

NFL roundup: Playoff-contending Commanders, Giants play to 20-20 tie

Neither the Giants or the Washington Commanders deserved to win on Sunday. And neither did.|
December 4, 2022, 10:19PM
Graham Gano came up well short on a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired in overtime, leaving the host New York Giants and the Washington Commanders tied at 20 Sunday in a deadlock between NFC playoff contenders.

Taylor Heinicke threw two touchdown passes for Washington and converted a crucial fourth-down pass during a tying 90-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter.

The Giants (7-4-1) ended a two-game losing streak, while the Commanders (7-5-1) are unbeaten in four (3-0-1) and have only one loss in their last eight games.

Heinicke was 27 of 41 for 275 yards and threw touchdown passes of 19 yards to Terry McLaurin (8 catches, 105 yards) and 28 yards to Jahan Dotson that tied it with 1:45 to play. That drive featured Heinicke rolling to his left to hit Curtis Samuel for 20 yards on a fourth-and-4 play from his own 27 with less than three minutes to play.

Daniel Jones threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins, and Saquon Barkley scored on a 13-yard run. Gano kicked two field goals for the Giants.

Ravens 10, Broncos 9

Tyler Huntley capped a 91-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining, and host Baltimore overcame Lamar Jackson's injury to beat Denver.

Jackson left after the first quarter with an injured knee, and the Broncos mostly shut down Baltimore after that. But on their final possession, the Ravens drove 16 plays, aided by a couple of big Denver penalties. Huntley converted on fourth-and-2 from the Denver 18 with a short run, then Kenyan Drake caught a 13-yard pass.

Huntley scored on the next play for the Ravens (8-4), who stayed atop the AFC North.

Russell Wilson led the Broncos (3-9) back into Baltimore territory, but Brandon McManus came up short on a 63-yard field goal as time expired.

Denver’s offense couldn’t shake out of its season-long funk, and three field goals by McManus weren’t enough. The Broncos have lost four straight, scoring only 45 points in that span.

Jackson left after being sacked by Jonathon Cooper on the last play of the first quarter. The 2019 MVP exited the sideline tent, walked to the tunnel and didn't return. Huntley went 27 of 32 for 187 yards with an interception.

Vikings 27, Jets 22

Justin Jefferson’s touchdown catch with 8:33 left gave Minnesota enough of a lead to hang on despite a relentless rally by visiting New York.

Camryn Bynum’s interception at the 1-yard line with 10 seconds left finally sealed it for the Vikings (10-2), who completed a four-game sweep of the AFC East in their typical nail-biting fashion.

Mike White, who was picked off twice, was 31 of 57 for 369 yards in his second start this season for the Jets (7-5). He scored on a fourth-and-goal sneak from the 1 to pull within five points with 6:45 to go.

With 1:43 remaining, White’s fourth-and-goal pass from the 1 was incomplete when Braxton Berrios bobbled it and the ball hit the turf. The Jets had all three timeouts left and got the ball back at the Minnesota 43, but with White under plenty of pressure they stalled out at the 19.

Browns 27, Texans 14

Deshaun Watson had a sloppy performance in his first game in 700 days, but a punt return for a touchdown by Donovan Peoples-Jones and two defensive TDs were enough for visiting Cleveland to beat lowly Houston.

In the same stadium where he played his previous game, a rusty Watson threw for 131 yards with an interception in his debut for the Browns (5-7) against his former team in his return after serving an 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations.

The Browns trailed 5-0 early but a 76-yard punt return by Peoples-Jones put them on top in the second quarter and Denzel Ward’s 4-yard fumble return for a score pushed the lead to 14-5 early in the third quarter.

Cleveland didn’t score on offense until a 43-yard field goal made it 17-8 with about 10 minutes remaining. The Browns added a second defensive score when Tony Fields intercepted Kyle Allen and returned it 16 yards on the next play. The Texans (1-10-1) lost their seventh straight.

Packers 28, Bears 19

Aaron Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, receiver Christian Watson took an end-around 46 yards for a touchdown in the closing minutes, and visiting Green Bay rallied to beat Chicago.

The Packers (5-8) looked like they were on their way to another loss after dropping seven of eight, trailing 19-10 through three quarters. But they made enough plays down the stretch to come away with their eighth straight win over the Bears (3-10), who lost their sixth straight.

AJ Dillon ran for a 21-yard touchdown in the opening minute of the fourth and Mason Crosby kicked a 32-yard field goal to give Green Bay a 20-19 lead with just under five minutes left.

The Bears drove to the Packers 33 before Jaire Alexander stepped in front of Justin Fields' pass intended for Equanimeous St. Brown and picked it off. Three plays later, Watson sprinted untouched to the end zone, and Rodgers completed a 2-point conversion pass to Mercedes Lewis. That made it 28-19 with 1:51 remaining.

Lions 40, Jaguars 14

Jamaal Williams ran for his 14th touchdown this season and host Detroit routed Jacksonville.

The Lions (5-7) scored on all five of their drives in the first half to take a 17-point lead, and then on their first three possessions of the second half to pull away.

The Jaguars (4-8) had a scare on the last play of the second quarter when quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sacked and grabbed his left knee, but their defense made his return moot.

Steelers 19, Falcons 16

Kenny Pickett tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Connor Heyward, Matthew Wright kicked four field goals and Pittsburgh held off Atlanta.

Coming off a Monday night victory at Indianapolis, the Steelers (5-7) won two straight games for the first time during what's been a tough rebuilding year.

The Falcons (5-8) had first-and goal from the Steelers 10 with a chance for a go-ahead touchdown. But a holding penalty on Parker Hesse wiped out Cordarrelle Patterson’s apparent TD run around left end, and the Falcons wound up settling for Younghoe Koo’s third field goal of the day from 28 yards with 5:27 remaining.

The Steelers ran off all but the final 42 seconds before Pressley Harvin pinned a punt at the Falcons 2-yard line. In desperation mode with no timeouts remaining, Marcus Mariota’s pass was picked off by Minkah Fitzpatrick to seal it.

Cowboys 54, Colts 19

Malik Hooker returned a fumble 38 yards for a touchdown against his former team and host Dallas scored 33 points in the fourth quarter to rout Indianapolis.

Dallas led 21-19 entering the fourth when Dak Prescott threw the last of his three touchdown passes. Hooker’s scoop-and-score was the first of four fourth-quarter takeaways by Dallas, all of which led to touchdowns.

The highest-scoring quarter for the Cowboys (9-3) since at least 1991 was just the third time in NFL history a team scored as many as 33 points in the fourth.

Matt Ryan threw his second and third interceptions and lost a fumble during the nightmare finish for the Colts (4-8-1), who fell to 1-3 under interim coach Jeff Saturday and lost for the sixth time in seven games overall.

Ryan, who threw two touchdown passes, has 18 giveaways this season (13 interceptions, five lost fumbles) to lead the NFL by three over Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen.

Michael Gallup had two touchdown catches and CeeDee Lamb the other for the Cowboys, who remained two games behind NFL-leading Philadelphia in the NFC East.

Seahawks 27, Rams 23

DK Metcalf caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith with 36 seconds to play, and visiting Seattle overcame an inspired performance by Bobby Wagner to beat spiraling Los Angeles.

Smith passed for a career-high 367 yards and threw three TD passes for the Seahawks (7-5), who barely snapped their two-game skid with 438 yards of offense against a Rams defense missing Aaron Donald.

After Cam Akers’ second TD run put the Rams up 23-20 with 2:56 to play, Smith patiently directed the winning 75-yard drive, hitting Marquise Goodwin for 17 yards one play before finding Metcalf between defenders in the end zone.

Tyler Lockett and Noah Fant caught early TD passes from Smith in the most prolific game of the quarterback’s decade in the NFL. Metcalf had eight catches for 127 yards, and Lockett had nine receptions for a season-high 128 yards as the Seahawks sent defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles (3-9) to its sixth straight defeat.

Wagner had two sacks and an interception for the Rams in his first career game against Seattle, where he spent the previous 10 years and made six All-Pro teams.

John Wolford passed for 178 yards with two interceptions for the Rams, who are ensured their first losing season in coach Sean McVay’s six-year tenure.

