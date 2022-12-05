NFL roundup: Playoff-contending Commanders, Giants play to 20-20 tie

Graham Gano came up well short on a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired in overtime, leaving the host New York Giants and the Washington Commanders tied at 20 Sunday in a deadlock between NFC playoff contenders.

Taylor Heinicke threw two touchdown passes for Washington and converted a crucial fourth-down pass during a tying 90-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter.

The Giants (7-4-1) ended a two-game losing streak, while the Commanders (7-5-1) are unbeaten in four (3-0-1) and have only one loss in their last eight games.

Heinicke was 27 of 41 for 275 yards and threw touchdown passes of 19 yards to Terry McLaurin (8 catches, 105 yards) and 28 yards to Jahan Dotson that tied it with 1:45 to play. That drive featured Heinicke rolling to his left to hit Curtis Samuel for 20 yards on a fourth-and-4 play from his own 27 with less than three minutes to play.

Daniel Jones threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins, and Saquon Barkley scored on a 13-yard run. Gano kicked two field goals for the Giants.

Ravens 10, Broncos 9

Tyler Huntley capped a 91-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining, and host Baltimore overcame Lamar Jackson's injury to beat Denver.

Jackson left after the first quarter with an injured knee, and the Broncos mostly shut down Baltimore after that. But on their final possession, the Ravens drove 16 plays, aided by a couple of big Denver penalties. Huntley converted on fourth-and-2 from the Denver 18 with a short run, then Kenyan Drake caught a 13-yard pass.

Huntley scored on the next play for the Ravens (8-4), who stayed atop the AFC North.

Russell Wilson led the Broncos (3-9) back into Baltimore territory, but Brandon McManus came up short on a 63-yard field goal as time expired.

Denver’s offense couldn’t shake out of its season-long funk, and three field goals by McManus weren’t enough. The Broncos have lost four straight, scoring only 45 points in that span.

Jackson left after being sacked by Jonathon Cooper on the last play of the first quarter. The 2019 MVP exited the sideline tent, walked to the tunnel and didn't return. Huntley went 27 of 32 for 187 yards with an interception.

Vikings 27, Jets 22

Justin Jefferson’s touchdown catch with 8:33 left gave Minnesota enough of a lead to hang on despite a relentless rally by visiting New York.

Camryn Bynum’s interception at the 1-yard line with 10 seconds left finally sealed it for the Vikings (10-2), who completed a four-game sweep of the AFC East in their typical nail-biting fashion.

Mike White, who was picked off twice, was 31 of 57 for 369 yards in his second start this season for the Jets (7-5). He scored on a fourth-and-goal sneak from the 1 to pull within five points with 6:45 to go.

With 1:43 remaining, White’s fourth-and-goal pass from the 1 was incomplete when Braxton Berrios bobbled it and the ball hit the turf. The Jets had all three timeouts left and got the ball back at the Minnesota 43, but with White under plenty of pressure they stalled out at the 19.

Browns 27, Texans 14

Deshaun Watson had a sloppy performance in his first game in 700 days, but a punt return for a touchdown by Donovan Peoples-Jones and two defensive TDs were enough for visiting Cleveland to beat lowly Houston.

In the same stadium where he played his previous game, a rusty Watson threw for 131 yards with an interception in his debut for the Browns (5-7) against his former team in his return after serving an 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations.

The Browns trailed 5-0 early but a 76-yard punt return by Peoples-Jones put them on top in the second quarter and Denzel Ward’s 4-yard fumble return for a score pushed the lead to 14-5 early in the third quarter.

Cleveland didn’t score on offense until a 43-yard field goal made it 17-8 with about 10 minutes remaining. The Browns added a second defensive score when Tony Fields intercepted Kyle Allen and returned it 16 yards on the next play. The Texans (1-10-1) lost their seventh straight.

Packers 28, Bears 19

Aaron Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, receiver Christian Watson took an end-around 46 yards for a touchdown in the closing minutes, and visiting Green Bay rallied to beat Chicago.

The Packers (5-8) looked like they were on their way to another loss after dropping seven of eight, trailing 19-10 through three quarters. But they made enough plays down the stretch to come away with their eighth straight win over the Bears (3-10), who lost their sixth straight.

AJ Dillon ran for a 21-yard touchdown in the opening minute of the fourth and Mason Crosby kicked a 32-yard field goal to give Green Bay a 20-19 lead with just under five minutes left.