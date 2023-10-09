NFL roundup: Weird, wacky and wild bounce-back win for Steelers against the Ravens

Mike Tomlin stressed physicality and a back-to-basics approach for the Steelers this week with their practice habits. The latest edition of the Steelers-Ravens rivalry certainly didn’t lack hard-hitting, chippy activity after the whistle or jaw-dropping moments, but it looked more like preseason football than two teams squaring off for the AFC North lead in Week 5.|
October 8, 2023, 10:28PM
Kenny Pickett hit George Pickens for a 41-yard touchdown with 1:17 remaining and the Pittsburgh Steelers rallied to beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on Sunday.

Pickett and the rest of Pittsburgh's sporadic offense managed little over the game's first 55 minutes but a late interception by rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. gave the Steelers (3-2) life and Pickett responded by driving Pittsburgh 80 yards in eight plays, the last 41 coming on a rainbow down the sideline to Pickens.

The score was the Steelers' first touchdown in nearly nine quarters and it somehow was enough to beat the Ravens (3-2), who seemed intent on keeping Pittsburgh in the game before ultimately handing it to their longtime AFC North rivals.

The Ravens turned it over three times, including twice in the final five minutes.

Lamar Jackson's wayward lob to the corner of the end zone intended for Zay Flowers instead landed in the arms of Porter. Jackson later fumbled on the Ravens' penultimate possession, with Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt picking it up. Chris Boswell's third field goal put Pittsburgh up a touchdown and Baltimore's final drive ended with Watt's sacking Jackson with 15 seconds to go.

Jackson finished 22 of 38 for 236 yards and the late interception. He also ran for 45 yards but fell to 2-4 in his career against Pittsburgh. Justice Hill ran 14 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, but also fumbled early in the second quarter to set up Boswell's 43-yard field goal.

Pickett and offensive coordinator Matt Canada did little to quell concerns about the offense, but the Steelers somehow found a way to go into their bye week with momentum.

Pickett completed 18 of 32 for 242 yards and the touchdown. He struggled with his accuracy except when throwing the ball up to the 6-foot-4 Pickens. An afterthought of late while the offense sputtered, Pickens caught six passes for 130 yards and a score that somehow moved the Steelers into a tie for first in the AFC North.

The Steelers trailed 10-3 in the fourth quarter before Miles Killebrew blocked Jordan Stout's punt out of the end zone. Boswell kicked a 25-yard field goal on the ensuing possession to get Pittsburgh within two.

Jets 31, Broncos 21

At Denver, Breece Hall ran for a 72-yard touchdown, Bryce Hall had a 39-yard, game-sealing scoop-and-score, and New York beat Denver.

The Jets (2-3) celebrated offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's return to Denver, where he lasted less than one season as head coach. His successor, Sean Payton, trashed Hackett's coaching job during training camp this year.

The Broncos (1-4) fell to 0-3 at home under Payton.

Russell Wilson led the Broncos to a touchdown and 2-point conversion to make it 24-21 late in the fourth quarter. Patrick Surtain II’s interception of Zach Wilson’s pass to Garrett Wilson gave the Broncos the ball back at their 3 with 2:14 left, and the Broncos were nearly in field goal range when Quincy Williams strip-sacked Russell Wilson. Bryce Hall scooped up the bouncing ball near the sideline and took it to the end zone.

Russell Wilson was 20 of 31 for 196 yards and two TDs.

Breece Hall ran for 177 yards on 22 carries, a whopping 8 yards per carry. Zach Wilson, making his fourth straight start in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers, was 19 of 26 for 199 yards.

Falcons 21, Texans 19

At Atlanta, Desmond Ridder passed and ran for touchdowns, providing an answer to those who had called for him to be benched, Younghoe Koo kicked a go-ahead 37-yard field goal as time expired, and Atlanta beat Houston to snap a two-game skid.

Ridder’s 6-yard TD pass to rookie running back Bijan Robinson and 2-point pass to Tyler Allgeier gave the Falcons (3-2) a 15-12 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Houston rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud answered with an 18-yard scoring pass to tight end Dalton Schultz, giving the Texans a 19-18 lead with 1:49 remaining.

The biggest gain on Atlanta’s decisive field-goal drive in the final minutes was Ridder’s 23-yard pass to Drake London.

Stroud set an NFL record by starting his career with 177 pass attempts without an interception. He completed 20 of 35 passes for 249 yards and a score. The Texans (2-3) had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Ridder completed 28 of 37 passes for 329 yards and a touchdown and had a 7-yard scoring run in the first quarter. He bounced back after a three-turnover performance in last week's loss to Jacksonville in London.

Bengals 34, Cardinals 20

At Glendale, Arizona, Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes to Ja’Marr Chase, who finished with a season-high 192 yards receiving, and Cincinnati beat Arizona.

Burrow finished 36 of 46 for 317 yards in a much-needed performance after he was slowed by a calf injury through his first four games. Chase set a single-game franchise record with 15 receptions.

Cincinnati (2-3) scored a touchdown in the first half for the first time this season and had three offensive touchdowns overall, matching the unit’s total from the first four games combined.

Burrow threw an interception deep in Cardinals territory when receiver Trenton Irwin fell while running a route, leading to an easy pick for K’Von Wallace.

Cincinnati’s defense responded with a fourth-down stop and Burrow led a 15-play, 83-yard drive that was capped by Chase’s third touchdown catch of the game and a 31-20 lead.

Joshua Dobbs completed 15 of 32 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Cardinals (1-4).

Saints 34, Patriots 0

At Foxborough, Massachusetts, Alvin Kamara rushed for a touchdown, Derek Carr had two scoring passes and New Orleans routed New England.

Tyrann Mathieu added a 27-yard interception return for a touchdown to help New Orleans (3-2) chase Patriots quarterback Mac Jones from the game — the second straight week coach Bill Belichick benched Jones in the second half.

Kamara had 22 carries for 80 yards, and his 73rd career TD made him the Saints' career leader. Carr finished 18 of 26 for 183 yards, and Michael Thomas had four catches for 65 yards as New Orleans ended a two-game skid. The Saints outgained the Patriots 304 yards to 156.

It was the second-worst shutout loss in Patriots franchise history, trailing only a 52-0 drubbing in Miami against the undefeated Dolphins in 1972. New England fell to 1-4 for the first time since 2000, Belichick's first year as its coach.

Jones was 12 of 22 for 110 yards, including the pick-6 and another interception that set up a Saints touchdown. He also lost a fumble in the third quarter that was recovered by Cameron Jordan and set up a Saints field goal. He was replaced by backup Bailey Zappe in the fourth quarter. New England has yet to top 20 points in a game.

Dolphins 31, Giants 16

At Miami Gardens, Florida, Rookie De’Von Achane ran for a 76-yard touchdown, Tyreek Hill surpassed 150 yards receiving for the third time this season, and Miami beat New York.

The Dolphins’ 524 yards gave them 2,568 this year, the most through the first five games of a season in NFL history.

Miami (4-1) regained first place in the AFC East after Buffalo (3-2) lost to Jacksonville in London.

Tua Tagovailoa went 22 of 30 for 308 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Jason Pinnock returned one of the interceptions 102 yards, the only touchdown for New York (1-4). It was the Giants’ first touchdown in the first half of a game this season and it tied for the longest interception return in team history.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left in the fourth quarter with a neck injury after a sack by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. Tyrod Taylor replaced him.

Achane averaged 13.7 yards on 11 carries for a total of 151 yards, becoming the first Dolphins player with three straight 100-yard rushing games since Jay Ajayi in 2016. He became the only player in the Super Bowl era with seven touchdowns through his first four NFL games.

Lions 42, Panthers 24

At Detroit, Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes in the first half and ran for a score in the fourth quarter, and Detroit kept Carolina winless.

The NFC North-leading Lions (4-1) are alone atop the division in October or later for the first time since 2016.

The Panthers (0-5) turned the ball over three times in the first half — two coming on consecutive snaps — to set up Detroit up for three touchdowns and a 28-10 halftime lead.

Carolina rookie quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick, was 25 of 41 for 247 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Gof was 20 of 28 for 236 yards, and his 1-yard sneak early in the fourth put Detroit ahead 35-10.

David Montgomery, with 109 yards rushing, became the first Lion to run for 100-plus yards and score in two straight games since Kevin Jones in 2004.

Colts 23, Titans 16

At Indianapolis, Zack Moss upstaged the return of Jonathan Taylor by running for a career-high 165 yards and two scores, and Gardner Minshew was sharp in relief of the injured Anthony Richardson to lead Indianapolis past Tennessee.

The Colts (3-2) snapped a seven-game losing streak at home and beat the Titans (2-3) for the first time in six tries.

Richardson left with a right shoulder injury late in the first half. He went 9 of 12 for 98 yards. Minshew was 11 of 14 for 155 yards.

Moss averaged 7.2 yards on 23 carries in his second 100-yard game this season and caught two passes for 30 yards.

Ryan Tannehill was efficient for Tennessee, going 23 of 34 for 264 yards, but he had a game-sealing interception in the waning seconds. Derrick Henry was held to 43 yards on 13 carries.

Taylor had six carries for 18 yards in his first action this season. He agreed to a three-year, $42 million extension a day earlier.

