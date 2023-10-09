NFL roundup: Weird, wacky and wild bounce-back win for Steelers against the Ravens

Kenny Pickett hit George Pickens for a 41-yard touchdown with 1:17 remaining and the Pittsburgh Steelers rallied to beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on Sunday.

Pickett and the rest of Pittsburgh's sporadic offense managed little over the game's first 55 minutes but a late interception by rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. gave the Steelers (3-2) life and Pickett responded by driving Pittsburgh 80 yards in eight plays, the last 41 coming on a rainbow down the sideline to Pickens.

The score was the Steelers' first touchdown in nearly nine quarters and it somehow was enough to beat the Ravens (3-2), who seemed intent on keeping Pittsburgh in the game before ultimately handing it to their longtime AFC North rivals.

The Ravens turned it over three times, including twice in the final five minutes.

Lamar Jackson's wayward lob to the corner of the end zone intended for Zay Flowers instead landed in the arms of Porter. Jackson later fumbled on the Ravens' penultimate possession, with Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt picking it up. Chris Boswell's third field goal put Pittsburgh up a touchdown and Baltimore's final drive ended with Watt's sacking Jackson with 15 seconds to go.

Jackson finished 22 of 38 for 236 yards and the late interception. He also ran for 45 yards but fell to 2-4 in his career against Pittsburgh. Justice Hill ran 14 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, but also fumbled early in the second quarter to set up Boswell's 43-yard field goal.

Pickett and offensive coordinator Matt Canada did little to quell concerns about the offense, but the Steelers somehow found a way to go into their bye week with momentum.

Pickett completed 18 of 32 for 242 yards and the touchdown. He struggled with his accuracy except when throwing the ball up to the 6-foot-4 Pickens. An afterthought of late while the offense sputtered, Pickens caught six passes for 130 yards and a score that somehow moved the Steelers into a tie for first in the AFC North.

The Steelers trailed 10-3 in the fourth quarter before Miles Killebrew blocked Jordan Stout's punt out of the end zone. Boswell kicked a 25-yard field goal on the ensuing possession to get Pittsburgh within two.

Jets 31, Broncos 21

At Denver, Breece Hall ran for a 72-yard touchdown, Bryce Hall had a 39-yard, game-sealing scoop-and-score, and New York beat Denver.

The Jets (2-3) celebrated offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's return to Denver, where he lasted less than one season as head coach. His successor, Sean Payton, trashed Hackett's coaching job during training camp this year.

The Broncos (1-4) fell to 0-3 at home under Payton.

Russell Wilson led the Broncos to a touchdown and 2-point conversion to make it 24-21 late in the fourth quarter. Patrick Surtain II’s interception of Zach Wilson’s pass to Garrett Wilson gave the Broncos the ball back at their 3 with 2:14 left, and the Broncos were nearly in field goal range when Quincy Williams strip-sacked Russell Wilson. Bryce Hall scooped up the bouncing ball near the sideline and took it to the end zone.

Russell Wilson was 20 of 31 for 196 yards and two TDs.

Breece Hall ran for 177 yards on 22 carries, a whopping 8 yards per carry. Zach Wilson, making his fourth straight start in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers, was 19 of 26 for 199 yards.

Falcons 21, Texans 19

At Atlanta, Desmond Ridder passed and ran for touchdowns, providing an answer to those who had called for him to be benched, Younghoe Koo kicked a go-ahead 37-yard field goal as time expired, and Atlanta beat Houston to snap a two-game skid.

Ridder’s 6-yard TD pass to rookie running back Bijan Robinson and 2-point pass to Tyler Allgeier gave the Falcons (3-2) a 15-12 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Houston rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud answered with an 18-yard scoring pass to tight end Dalton Schultz, giving the Texans a 19-18 lead with 1:49 remaining.

The biggest gain on Atlanta’s decisive field-goal drive in the final minutes was Ridder’s 23-yard pass to Drake London.

Stroud set an NFL record by starting his career with 177 pass attempts without an interception. He completed 20 of 35 passes for 249 yards and a score. The Texans (2-3) had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Ridder completed 28 of 37 passes for 329 yards and a touchdown and had a 7-yard scoring run in the first quarter. He bounced back after a three-turnover performance in last week's loss to Jacksonville in London.

Bengals 34, Cardinals 20

At Glendale, Arizona, Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes to Ja’Marr Chase, who finished with a season-high 192 yards receiving, and Cincinnati beat Arizona.

Burrow finished 36 of 46 for 317 yards in a much-needed performance after he was slowed by a calf injury through his first four games. Chase set a single-game franchise record with 15 receptions.