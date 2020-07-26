NFL’s message on racism, sexism undercut by recent owner actions

The NFL has taken strides to repair its image as being insensitive to issues facing women and people of color. But the league continues to be confronted by an uncomfortable reality: Its efforts can be undercut by reports of toxic behavior at the tops of its franchises.

Woody Johnson, the owner of the Jets and the United States’s ambassador to Britain, was accused of making comments to embassy colleagues that they found racist or sexist, complaints that State Department investigators included in a report filed in February. The report has not been released publicly, but according to interviews with half a dozen current and former embassy employees, Johnson regularly made his female and Black staff members uncomfortable, or worse, with comments about their appearance or race.

One Black female diplomat, for example, told colleagues that Johnson disparaged her efforts to schedule events for Black History Month, accusations that were first reported by CNN. The diplomat said Johnson once asked if he had to speak to an audience that “was just a bunch of Black people,” and told her she was “marginalizing” herself.

Female employees also complained that Johnson held business lunches in London at an exclusive men’s club, which meant that only male employees could attend.

The accusations against Johnson have surfaced as the NFL grapples with two other crises of racism and sexism that reached recent turning points. Its team in the Washington, D.C., area has abandoned its longtime name and logo, which many consider a racist slur against Native Americans, after team owner Daniel Snyder resisted any change for decades. Last week, the Washington Football Team, as it is now known, also hired lawyers to investigate charges in the team’s front office of widespread harassment of women, who said male executives repeatedly commented on their looks, sent inappropriate text messages and pursued unwanted relationships.

The reemergence of issues of discrimination involving two of the league’s most prominent team owners comes as the nation confronts systemic racism in many of its institutions, including sports teams and leagues.

Johnson has been the primary owner of the Jets since 2000, but he ceded daily control of the team to his brother, Christopher, when he was appointed ambassador in 2017 by President Trump. Johnson’s arms-length distance from the team makes this different from other cases the NFL has faced.

Still, the new allegations of racism and sexism threaten to undercut the league’s efforts to promote itself as having learned from past failings. The NFL’s personal conduct policy says that “everyone” who is part of the league must refrain from “conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in” the NFL. The word “everyone” is emphasized with a bold font.

Yet the league has policed its owners inconsistently, in part because the circumstances around allegations that have surfaced have widely varied. The episodes surrounding Johnson and others raise fresh questions about how much the NFL can change its culture without scrutinizing those with the most power in its franchises.

“They have the same story and it keeps repeating itself,” said Upton Bell, a longtime football executive and the son of Bert Bell, a former commissioner and onetime owner of the Philadelphia Eagles. “It isn’t possible for the NFL to be progressive.”

Johnson denied the allegations on the ambassador’s official Twitter account.

“I have followed the ethical rules and requirements of my office at all times,” he wrote. “These false claims of insensitive remarks about race and gender are totally inconsistent with my longstanding record and values.”

In a statement, the NFL said it was aware of accusations of problematic comments made by Johnson, but referred questions to the State Department. The league did not specify what action, if any, it is taking.

The Jets said in a statement that since the Johnson family bought the team 20 years ago, the team has supported “many different social justice, diversity, women’s, and inclusion initiatives.”

At least one Jets player, star safety Jamal Adams, called out Johnson.

“Right is right. Wrong is wrong!” Adams wrote on Twitter. “If u don’t think this is wrong you’re part of the problem not the solution.”

On Saturday, the Jets granted Adams’ longtime trade demand and sent him to the Seattle Seahawks for draft picks.

The Fritz Pollard Alliance, which promotes diversity among NFL coaches, said it was “deeply troubled by allegations of insensitive remarks” by Johnson. The group, which is named after the league’s first African-American head coach, called on the league “to take appropriate action” if warranted.