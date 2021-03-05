Subscribe

NHL gives Zamboni to Tahoe Event Center after outdoor games

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 5, 2021, 3:47PM
STATELINE, Nev. — The National Hockey League has donated a Zamboni to the future Tahoe South Event Center as a gift after two NHL games were played last month on an outdoor rink built on 18th hole at Tahoe Edgewood Golf Course.

“We like to leave behind a legacy gift that will last long after we’re gone,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.

The refurbished Zamboni arrived in Stateline on Thursday after spending four days on a truck while in transit from Toronto. It will be stored in the parking garage at the MontBleu resort casino across the street from the golf course.

A large decal on the side says “NHL Outdoors Lake Tahoe 2021” and “Tahoe South” with a snow-covered mountain landscape and two hockey players

The 132,000 square-foot multiple-purpose events center at the resort broke ground last summer with completion scheduled for late 2022.

