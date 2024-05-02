NHL playoff capsules: Oilers oust Kings; Stars take lead over Knights

DALLAS — Jason Robertson scored a power-play goal to put Dallas ahead late in the second period after Tyler Seguin took a shot to the face and the Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in Game 5 on Wednesday night, becoming the first home team to win in this opening-round series that they now lead.

Evgenii Dadonov and Matt Duchene also scored for the Stars, who have won three in a row after dropping the first two games at home last week as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Seguin was down on the ice and a bit dazed after Alex Pietrangelo took a big backhanded swing and connected to the face of the Stars forward when they were together against the boards. The play was initially called a five-minute major, but changed to a minor penalty after replay review.

Still, it was a major hit against the Knights since Robertson scored on their first shot with an advantage. His third goal of this series came after he got his own ricochet and knocked the puck through traffic in front of the net and past Adin Hill, the goalie starting his first game for the Knights this series.

OILERS 4, KINGS 3

EDMONTON, Alberta — Leon Draisaitl scored twice, and Edmonton beat Los Angeles in Game 5 to win their first-round NHL playoff series.

Edmonton eliminated Los Angeles in the opening round for the third straight year after coming out on top in six games in 2023 and seven in 2022.

Zach Hyman — with his seventh goal of the postseason — and Evander Kane also scored for Edmonton, which only dropped a 5-4 loss in overtime of Game 2 in the best-of-seven series.

Evan Bouchard added three assists, and Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two each as Edmonton’s offense broke out at Rogers Place. McDavid extended his points total to a playoff-leading 12 (one goal, 11 assists).