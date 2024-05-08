NHL playoff roundup: Rangers top Hurricanes in 2OT; Avalanche beat Stars

NEW YORK — Vincent Trocheck scored a power-play goal off a rebound at 7:24 of the second overtime to give the New York Rangers a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night and a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Alexis Lafreniere scored twice, Chris Kreider also had a power-play goal and Artemi Panarin added two assists for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin stopped a season-high 54 shots.

The Rangers won their sixth straight in the postseason, and eighth straight dating to the regular season. New York got its first overtime playoff win since in Game 7 of the first round in 2022 against Pittsburgh.

Jake Guentzel scored twice, Dmitry Orlov also scored and Sebastian Aho had three assists for the Hurricanes. Frederik Andersen finished with 35 saves.

AVALANCHE 4, STARS 3, OT

DALLAS — Miles Wood scored on a backhander 11:03 into overtime and Colorado, after trailing by three goals in the first period, beat top-seeded Dallas in the opener of their second-round Western Conference series.

After getting the puck on a rush, Wood stayed ahead of defenseman Miro Heiskanen and got the puck past Jake Oettinger to wrap up only the Avalanche’s third three-goal comeback to win a playoff game in their history.

Cale Makar had a goal and two assists for Colorado, while Valerie Nichushkin had a goal and an assist. Nathan MacKinnon had the tying goal only 39 seconds into the third period when left open just to the left of the net, and Mikko Rantanen had a shot off the post midway through the third period.

Alexander Georgiev had 19 saves while winning his fifth consecutive start in goal for the Avalanche. But the Stars, after nine shots on net in the first period, had only seven combined the rest of regulation, and six in overtime.