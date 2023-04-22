NHL playoff roundup: Islanders’ record 4-goal outburst seals 5-1 win over Canes

NEW YORK — Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored 44 seconds apart late in the third period and the New York Islanders beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-1 Friday night to cut their first-round series deficit to 2-1.

Casey Cizikas, Scott Mayfield and Anders Lee also scored as New York got four goals in a 2:18 span late — the fastest four goals in Stanley Cup playoff history — to pull away.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 shots for the Islanders, who had a pair of one-goal losses in the first two games at Carolina.

Jesper Fast scored for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta finished with 32 saves.

Game 4 is back at the UBS Arena on Sunday.

KINGS 3, OILERS 2, OT

LOS ANGELES — Trevor Moore scored a power-play goal at 3:24 of overtime to give Los Angeles a victory over Edmonton in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series.

After Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was called for high sticking at 1:44, Moore took Gabriel Villardi’s pass from behind the net and put it between the legs of Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner to give the Kings their second OT victory of the series.

The Kings have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with Game 4 on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Alex Iafallo and Adrian Kempe also scored for the Kings. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots.

Edmonton’s Connor McDavid had the second multi-goal playoff game of his career. Evan Bouchard had a pair of assists, and Skinner made 28 saves.

BRUINS 4, PANTHERS 2

SUNRISE, Florida — Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 29 shots and Boston topped Florida in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Charlie Coyle, David Pastrnak and Nick Foligno also scored for Boston, which reclaimed home-ice advantage and took a 2-1 lead in the series. Dmitry Orlov had a pair of long outlet passes that became assists for the Bruins, who improved to 50-3-0 this season when allowing no more than two goals.

Alex Lyon stopped 23 of 26 shots for Florida, the Pastrnak goal with 11:28 remaining chasing him and having Florida send in Sergei Bobrovsky.

Gustav Forsling and Sam Reinhart had goals for Florida, which didn’t get anything past Ullmark until 5:19 remained.

WILD 5, STARS 1

ST. PAUL, Minnesota — Mats Zuccarello scored twice and Ryan Hartman had a three-point game as Minnesota beat Dallas to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Zuccarello scored Minnesota’s first goal on a backhander at 16:45 of the first period and beat Stars goalie Jake Oettinger on a breakaway at 14:07 of the third to bring the sellout crowd to its feet.

Marcus Johansson, Marcus Foligno and Hartman also scored for the Wild. Filip Gustavsson, who did not play in Game 2, made 23 saves.

Luke Glendening scores his first goal of the series at 2:25 of the second period for Dallas. Oettinger, a Minnesota native, stopped 20 shots.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Sunday at the Xcel Energy Center.