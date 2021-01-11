NHL West Division Preview: Where do the San Jose Sharks fit in against some of the league's elite?

The forecast for the NHL's realigned West Division doesn't appear to be too complicated.

Three teams at the top fighting for first place, followed by five teams battling for the fourth and final playoff spot.

With the northern border closed to non-essential travel, the NHL created four new divisions — one with all seven Canadian teams, and three others with eight American teams each. So instead of being in the same division as Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver, the Sharks now have Colorado, Minnesota and St. Louis to contend with, along with usual rivals Anaheim, Arizona, Los Angeles, and Vegas.

Teams will play each other eight times for a 56-game season that starts Wednesday and ends May 8.

The top four teams in each division make the playoffs. In the first round, the first-place finisher will play the fourth-place team, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The winner of those two series will play each other for the right to advance to the semifinals.

Here's a look at the West Division, in predicted order of finish.

FILE—Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon waits for a face off against the New York Islanders in the second period of an NHL hockey game in this file photograph taken Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

1. Colorado Avalanche

2019-2020 record: 42-20-10, second in Central Division

Coach: Jared Bednar, fifth season

Leaders: F Nathan MacKinnon, F Andre Burakovsky, D Cale Makar

Top newcomers: F Brandon Saad, D Devon Toews

Key departures: F Matt Nieto, F Colin Wilson, D Nikita Zadorov

Analysis: The Avalanche's Stanley Cup window is wide open right now. General manager Joe Sakic was aggressive in the offseason, dealing for a top four defenseman in Toews and a scoring winger in Saad, adding to a core that includes a Hart Trophy candidate in MacKinnon and a likely future Norris Trophy winner in Makar. Goaltending might be the biggest question mark, but if Philipp Grubauer stays healthy, don't be surprised to see the Avalanche win the division.

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 file photo, Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas. The Dallas Stars were in a miserable stretch when the NHL season came to a sudden and unexpected stop 4 1/2 months ago. Vegas was playing some of its best hockey after a coaching change. Both now have the same chance of being the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, and a better chance to re-acclimate to playing again than having to jump right into a playoff series for the resumption of this unprecedented season because of the coronavirus.(AP Photo/David Becker, File)

2. Vegas Golden Knights

2019-2020 record: 39-24-8, first in Pacific Division

Coach: Pete DeBoer, second season

Leaders: F Mark Stone, F Max Pacioretty, D Shea Theodore, G Robin Lehner

Top newcomer: D Alex Pietrangelo

Key departures: D Nate Schmidt, F Paul Stastny, F Cody Eakin

Analysis: It's Stanley Cup or bust for the Golden Knights. They landed the offseason's biggest free agent in Pietrangelo and kept playoff starter Lehner around on a long term deal. Schmidt and Stastny had to be traded for salary cap reasons, but that was the price Vegas was willing to pay to try and get over the hump. The Golden Knights are deep and well coached, and appear to be a lock for the playoffs. But the only thing this team will be satisfied with will be a Stanley Cup.

St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn brings the puck down the ice during NHL hockey training camp Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Maryland Heights, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

3. St. Louis Blues

2019-2020 record: 42-19-10, first in Central Division

Coach: Craig Berube, third season

Leaders: F Ryan O'Reilly, F David Perron, F Brayden Schenn, F Jaden Schwartz

Top newcomers: D Torey Krug, F Mike Hoffman, F Kyle Clifford, G Ville Husso

Key departures: D Alex Pietrangelo, F Alex Steen, D Jay Bouwmeester,

Analysis: The Blues are still feeling the sting of their first-round playoff exit and are trying to use that as motivation for this season. As Pietrangelo was making his decision about where he wanted to play long term, St. Louis went out and signed Krug, arguably the second-best UFA defenseman on the market. Still, a couple question marks remain about the Blues — whether they can get the dangerous Vladimir Tarasenko back healthy and how their goaltending will perform. They should still comfortably make the playoffs.

4. Minnesota Wild

2019-2020 record: 35-27-7, sixth in Central Division

Coach: Dean Evason, second season

Leaders: F Kevin Fiala, D Ryan Suter, F Zach Parise, F Mats Zuccarello