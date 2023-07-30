NHRA drag races set to rumble Sunday at Sonoma Raceway

The top drag racers of the National Hot Rod Association have rumbled and roared all weekend at Sonoma Raceway — and the best of the best face off Sunday.

The NHRA’s annual stop at the raceway — part of its “Western swing” that happens at the height of summer — concludes at the southern Sonoma County track’s quarter-mile drag strip.

Last year, Brittany Force broke the track speed record in the Top Fuel division not once, not twice, but three times en route to her first victory at Sonoma.

Force is back this year, along with her father, drag-racing legend John Force, who competes in the Funny Car category. The NHRA also features the Pro Stock and Motorcycle divisions.

Bob Tasca III is the defending Funny Car champ at Sonoma, having edged out the elder Force last year.

Erica Enders won in Pro Stock in 2022 and Joey Gladstone secured the Pro Stock Motorcycle title last year.

After elimination rounds Friday and Saturday, Sunday’s competition begin with the Top Fuel and Funny Car divisions at 10:30 a.m., with successive rounds throughout the day.

Fox will air the finals starting at 1 p.m.

Fans can get in as early as 8 a.m. when gates open. In addition to the final pairings, Sunday’s activities at the track will include a “fan zone,” driver introductions, an electric vehicle demonstration, and “Top the Cops” and junior dragster exhibitions.

Final rounds for the various NHRA divisions begin at 2:20 p.m. The weekend’s winners will be recognized at 3:30 p.m. at the starting line.

For ticket information and the day’s schedule, see sonomaraceway.com. You can also find Sunday’s final pairings below:

NHRA pairings, Sonoma Nationals

Top Fuel

1. Austin Prock, 3.704 seconds, 331.36 mph vs. Bye; 2. Steve Torrence, 3.706, 329.67 vs. 13. Ron August, 3.948, 259.31; 3. Antron Brown, 3.721, 329.75 vs. 12. Mike Salinas, 3.863, 275.96; 4. Josh Hart, 3.737, 327.74 vs. 11. Tony Schumacher, 3.833, 322.11; 5. Shawn Langdon, 3.740, 330.55 vs. 10. Leah Pruett, 3.781, 321.96; 6. Clay Millican, 3.745, 325.77 vs. 9. Brittany Force, 3.771, 318.54; 7. Justin Ashley, 3.770, 322.27 vs. 8. Doug Kalitta, 3.770, 318.54.

Funny Car

1. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.938, 324.05 vs. Bye; 2. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.942, 326.56 vs. 15. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 5.866, 116.51; 3. Ron Capps, Supra, 3.942, no speed vs. 14. Tim Gibbons, Charger, 5.114, 148.28; 4. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.949, 328.06 vs. 13. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.141, 287.35; 5. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.951, 333.49 vs. 12. Jason Rupert, Mustang, 4.128, 305.15; 6. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.952, 325.22 vs. 11. John Force, Camaro, 3.983, 320.89; 7. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.952, 324.20 vs. 10. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.973, 322.27; 8. J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.966, 324.90 vs. 9. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.967, 319.29.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.728, 199.94 vs. 16. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 8.814, 96.74; 2. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.729, 200.23 vs. 15. Lance Bonham, Buell, 7.185, 190.51; 3. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.771, 199.91 vs. 14. John Hall, Buell, 6.956, 193.18; 4. Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.791, 199.88 vs. 13. Freddie Camarena, Suzuki, 6.926, 195.53; 5. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.792, 198.17 vs. 12. Chris Bostick, EBR, 6.909, 192.60; 6. Angie Smith, EBR, 6.802, 199.43 vs. 11. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.867, 195.79; 7. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.820, 198.64 vs. 10. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.844, 194.24; 8. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.829, 198.03 vs. 9. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.840, 198.06.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Scott Bottorff, broke.