NHRA dragsters return to Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma Raceway’s dragstrip will return to life this year as the nitro hot rods of the NHRA Camping World drag series return to the Bay Area on its western U.S. swing.

It’s a whirlwind return after last year’s NHRA event at Sonoma was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The raceway’s 660-foot concrete launchpad and low elevation near sea level make the Wine Country two-lane drag strip one of the fastest in the country, with fans eager to return to hear the thunderous 11,000-horsepower engines after a relatively silent 2020.

The dragsters include the NHRA’s top four divisions: Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle, as well as other lower-division competitions.

The weekend is headlined by the return of drag racing legend John Force, who will be looking for his 17th championship just a few months after celebrating his 72nd birthday. He won the finals at New Hampshire earlier this year, his 153rd career win and 259th final-round appearance.

NHRA SONOMA NATIONALS Saturday qualifying at Sonoma Raceway Time: Track action starts at 9 a.m. TV: FS1, 11 a.m.

The colorful Force, an eight-time Sonoma winner, has been ready for a return to the West Coast.

“What’s exciting is to come back to California, where I’m from,” Force said in comments provided by the raceway. “With all this stuff going on, I hear it. But you know what? To come out here and entertain the fans, coming to San Francisco, see the Golden Gate Bridge, my family’s already been into the Wine Country in Sonoma and I love this track. It’s just beautiful.”

A Bell Gardens native, he mentioned the pandemic did wear on him, too, since racing is his lifeblood and there wasn't a lot of it last year.

“My job is to go fast, break records ... win the races, entertain the people. That’s what I’m here for. That’s what I love to do,” he said.

Force is second in the point standings to Bob Tasca III, trailing by 50 points. Tasca, a newcomer (compared to Force) with a heavy New England accent, has eight career Funny Car wins and recorded his first four-wide win (against three other dragsters, not just one) in Las Vegas earlier this year.

Defending Funny Car champion Matt Hagan is currently third in the standings, 85 points behind Tasca. Hagan won last week’s event at the Mile High Nationals near Denver.

Force’s daughter, Brittany, competes in the Top Fuel division and currently sits in third in the standings. She trails points leader Steve Torrence by 353 points heading into this weekend’s events. Antron Brown is in second place, trailing by 307 points.

Information for fans

Gates for Saturday and Sunday’s events will open at 8 a.m. On-track action begins on Saturday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Nitro qualifying starts at 1 p.m. Saturday and finals are at 11 a.m. Sunday.

There will be a Toyota driver autograph session in front of the main grandstand at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Prior to Sunday’s finals, a young Sonoma County resident will perform the national anthem. Maryann Kafoa, 13, is a Herbert Slater Middle School and School of Rock Santa Rosa student.

In addition, on Sunday, fans can participate in a track walkalong and a question-and-answer session at 10 a.m. All tickets include access to Thunder Alley and the pits, where fans can often run into drivers and get autographs.

After Sunday’s final eliminations, fans will be allowed on the racing surface at a new Winner’s Circle, which will be in front of the main grandstand. They are also invited to the Eric Medlen Ice Cream social, and encouraged to donate to the Sonoma chapter of Speedway Children Charities.

Medlen, who, according to raceway officials often said, “you can’t be sad when eating ice cream,” was an Oakdale native who died in a testing accident in 2007.

The raceway is located at the intersection of state highways 37 and 121. Traffic delays are expected in the area this weekend. For more information, visit www.sonomaraceway.com, NHRA.com or call 800-870-RACE.